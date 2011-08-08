Gas Dehydration Field Manual
1st Edition
Description
Gas Dehydration Field Manual presents different methods of gas dehydration, focusing on the differences between adsorption and absorption. It discusses the various designs and operations in a gas processing facility. As an introduction, the book provides different concepts and theories that describe the gas processing industry. It then discusses the processes involved in the gas processing industry, which include absorption, adsorption, glycol regeneration, glycol filtration, and carbon purification.
The book is divided into three parts. The first part discusses some of the basic terms and concepts of gas dehydration. The second part focuses on the factors involved in the different gas-dehydration methods. It also describes the difference between absorption and adsorption, as well as the process involved in glycol dehydration. The last part of the book discusses the proper care, maintenance, and troubleshooting methods of glycol dehydration process. This book is mainly designed for engineers, technologists, and operating personnel in the gas processing industry. Aside from engineers and process designers, readers who are interested in the different processes involved in gas dehydration will find this book a useful guide and reference.
Key Features
- Include hydrate prevention, chemical injection systems, hydrate inhibitor methods
- Condensation process, Glycol Regeneration and Molecular Sieves
- An appendix provides the reader with additional exercises and solutions
Readership
Production Engineers, Reservoir Engineer ,Chemical Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Any engineers working with the production, transportation, or drilling of natural gas
Table of Contents
Part 1 Hydrate Prediction and Prevention
Objectives
Overview
Dew Point
Dew Point Depression
Why Dehydrate?
Water Content of Gas
Introduction
Partial Pressure and Fugacity
Empirical Plots
Sour Gas Correlations
Effect of Nitrogen and Heavy Ends
Example 1-1: Calculation of Water Content in a Sour Gas Stream
Applications
Amount of Water Condensed
Gas Hydrates
What Are Gas Hydrates?
Why Is Hydrate Control Necessary?
What Conditions Are Necessary to Promote Hydrate Formation?
How Do We Prevent or Control Hydrates?
Prediction of Operating Temperature and Pressure
Wellhead Conditions
Flowline Conditions
Calculation of Temperature and Pressure at the Wellhead
Calculation of Flowline Downstream Temperature
Temperature Drop Determination
Overview
Temperature Drop Correlation
Example 1-2: Determine the Temperature Drop across a Choke
Hydrate Prediction Correlations
Overview
Vapor-Solid Equilibrium Constants
Pressure-Temperature Curves
Equations of State Calculations
Vapor-Solid Equilibrium Constants
Example 1-3: Determination of Hydrate Formation Temperature Using Vapor-Solid Constants
Pressure-Temperature Curves
Example 1-4: Determine the Hydrate Formation Temperature Using Pressure-Temperature Correlations
Hydrate Prevention
Overview
Adding Heat
Temperature Control
Chemical Injection
Comparison of Hydrate Prevention Methods
Summary of Hydrate Prevention Methods
Hydrate Inhibition
Hammerschmidt Equation
Determination of Total Inhibitor Required
Procedure for Determining Inhibitor Requirements
Example 1-5: Determining the Amount of Methanol Required in a Wet Gas Stream
Exercises
Part 2 Dehydration Considerations
Overview
Adsorption
Process Overview
Principles of Adsorption
Process Reversal
Mass Transfer Zone (MTZ)
Principles of Operation
Effect of Process Variables
Example 2-1: Determination of Pressure Drop through a Dry Bed Desiccant Dehydration Tower
Equipment
Inlet Gas Cleaning Equipment
Adsorber Tower
Insufficient Gas Distribution
Inadequate Insulation
Improper Bed Supports
Pressurization
Regeneration Gas Exchangers, Heaters, and Coolers
Regeneration Gas Separator
Control Valves
Expander Plant Molecular Sieve Applications
Desiccant Performance
General Conditions
Moisture Analyzer
Effect of Contaminants in Inlet Feed Stream
Effect of Regeneration Gases Rich in Heavy Hydrocarbons
Effect of Methanol in the Inlet Gas Stream
Useful Life
Effect of Insufficient Reactivation
Effect of High Reactivation Temperature
Areas Requiring Engineering Attention
Example 2-2: Preliminary Solid Bed Desiccant Design
Absorption
Process Overview
Principles of Absorption
Glycol Dehydration
Principles of Operation
Gas System
Glycol System
Effect of Operating Variables
System Design
Sizing Considerations
Inlet Microfiber Filter Separator
Glycol Gas Contactor
Contactor Diameter
Tray Design
Tray Spacing
Glycol Circulation Rate
Lean Glycol Concentration
Glycol-Glycol Preheater
Glycol-Gas Cooler
Glycol-Glycol Heat Exchanger
Gas-Glycol-Condensate Separator
Reconcentrator
Heat Duty
Fire Tube Sizing
Reflux Condenser
Stripping Still Column
Diameter Size
Packing
Amount of Stripping Gas
Filters
Glycol Pumps
Still Emissions
Mercury Considerations
Mercury
Treatment
Special Glycol Dehydration Systems
General Considerations
Drizo (wt.-2) Process
Cold Finger Condenser Process
Systems Utilizing Glycol-Gas Powered Pumps
Systems Utilizing Electric Driven Pumps
Example 2-3: Glycol Dehydration
Nonregenerable Dehydrator
Nonregenerable Dehydrator
Overview
Calcium Chloride Unit
Physical Properties of Common Glycols
Part 3 Glycol Maintenance, Care, and Troubleshooting
Preventive Maintenance
Scheduled Preventive Maintenance
Five Steps to a Successful Preventive Maintenance Program
Record-Keeping
Mechanical Maintenance
Glycol Care
Corrosion Control
Communication
General Considerations
Oxidation
Thermal Decomposition
pH Control
Salt Contamination
Hydrocarbons
Sludge
Foaming
Analysis and Control of Glycol
General Considerations
Visual Inspection
Chemical Analysis
Chemical Analysis Interpretation
Troubleshooting
General Considerations
High Dew Points
Glycol Loss from the Contactor
Glycol Loss from the Reconcentrator
Glycol Loss—Glycol Hydrocarbon Separator
Glycol Loss—Miscellaneous
Three-Step Approach to Troubleshooting
Glycol System Cleaning
Eliminating Operating Problems
General Considerations
Inlet Scrubber/Microfiber Filter Separator
Absorber
Glycol-Gas Heat Exchanger
Lean Glycol Storage Tank or Accumulator
Stripper or Still Column
Improving Glycol Filtration
General Considerations
Use of Carbon Purification
General Considerations
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 8th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856179812
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856179805
About the Author
Maurice Stewart
Dr. Maurice Stewart, PE, a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years international consulting experience in project management; designing, selecting, specifying, installing, operating, optimizing, retrofitting and troubleshooting oil, water and gas handling, conditioning and processing facilities; designing plant piping and pipeline systems, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, process equipment, and pumping and compression systems; and leading hazards analysis reviews and risk assessments.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Stewart Training Company
Ken Arnold
Ken Arnold is a Senior Technical Advisor for WorleyParsons in Houston, TX. Spanning over 50 years of experience, he spent 16 years' in facilities engineering, project engineering and engineering management with Shell before forming Paragon Engineering Services in 1980. Arnold retired from Paragon in 2007 and formed K Arnold Consulting, Inc. In 2010, he joined WorleyParsons as part-time advisor while still managing the consulting firm. He participated in the initial development of several API safety related Recommended Practices including RP 75 and RP 14J and most recently was Chair of the National Academies Committee on Evaluating the Effectiveness of Offshore Safety and Environmental Management Systems. He has served on the Board of SPE as its first Director of Projects, Facilities and Construction and then later as VP Finance. He is currently Treasurer of The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas. Arnold has a BSCE degree from Cornell and MS degree from Tulane and has taught facilities engineering in the University of Houston Petroleum Engineering program and for several oil companies. He is a registered professional engineer and serves on the advisory board of the engineering schools of Tulane University, Cornell University and the Petroleum Engineering Advisory Board of the University of Houston. Recently, Ken received the 2013 Distinguished Achievement Award, considered one of the highest recognitions anyone can achieve in the offshore industry, at this year's Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, TX for his outstanding leadership and extensive contributions to the E&P industry. His many achievements include playing an integral role in the offshore industry's focus on safety through the development of Recommended Practices for offshore design and safety management, and he developed approaches to both equipment sizing and facility project management that are still in use today. He has also been instrumental in the effort to establish oilfield facilities engineering as a recognized technical engineering specialty.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ken Arnold Consulting Inc.