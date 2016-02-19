Gas Chromatography with Glass Capillary Columns describes glass capillary technology and the selection, installation, evaluation, and use of glass open tubular columns for gas chromatography. Discussions are organized around the glass capillary column; column coating and installation; inlet systems; measurement of column efficiency; temperature programming and carrier flow; and retention behavior. Column selection and stability and sample preparation are also covered. This text is comprised of 13 chapters; the first of which introduces the reader to the practical considerations involved in the selection, installation, evaluation, and use of high-resolution open tubular glass capillary columns, along with the theory of the chromatographic process. The discussion then turns to the influence of operating parameters and storage conditions on the interrelated forces involved in coating glass capillary columns; the dynamic and static techniques of column coating; and design defects in the inlet system caused by excessive volume and dead space. The chapters that follow focus on general considerations in column attachment, measurement of column efficiency, and retention behavior of carrier gas, along with the operating temperature of the column, the choice of carrier gas, and carrier gas velocity. This book also looks at the factors that affect column stability, materials of restricted volatility, and some applications of glass capillary gas chromatography. This reference material is intended primarily for students and researchers interested in gas chromatography with glass capillary columns.