Gas Chromatography with Glass Capillary Columns
1st Edition
Description
Gas Chromatography with Glass Capillary Columns describes glass capillary technology and the selection, installation, evaluation, and use of glass open tubular columns for gas chromatography. Discussions are organized around the glass capillary column; column coating and installation; inlet systems; measurement of column efficiency; temperature programming and carrier flow; and retention behavior. Column selection and stability and sample preparation are also covered. This text is comprised of 13 chapters; the first of which introduces the reader to the practical considerations involved in the selection, installation, evaluation, and use of high-resolution open tubular glass capillary columns, along with the theory of the chromatographic process. The discussion then turns to the influence of operating parameters and storage conditions on the interrelated forces involved in coating glass capillary columns; the dynamic and static techniques of column coating; and design defects in the inlet system caused by excessive volume and dead space. The chapters that follow focus on general considerations in column attachment, measurement of column efficiency, and retention behavior of carrier gas, along with the operating temperature of the column, the choice of carrier gas, and carrier gas velocity. This book also looks at the factors that affect column stability, materials of restricted volatility, and some applications of glass capillary gas chromatography. This reference material is intended primarily for students and researchers interested in gas chromatography with glass capillary columns.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 General Considerations
1.2 Theory of the Chromatographic Process
1.3 Separation of Components
References
Chapter 2 The Glass Capillary Column
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Surface Pretreatments
References
Chapter 3 Column Coating
3.1 General Considerations
3.2 Dynamic Techniques
3.3 Static Techniques
3.4 PLOT and SCOT Columns
3.5 Bonded Phases
3.6 Packed Capillary and Micropacked Columns
References
Chapter 4 Inlet Systems
4.1 General Considerations
4.2 Precolumn Concentration
4.3 Splitless Injection
4.4 Inlet Splitters
References
Chapter 5 Column Installation
5.1 General Considerations
5.2 Unitized Assemblies
5.3 Make-Up Gas
5.4 Initial Evaluation
References
Chapter 6 Measuring Column Efficiency
6.1 General Considerations
6.2 Separation Number, Trennzahl (TZ)
6.3 Other Concepts of Column Performance
References
Chapter 7 Treatment of Retention Data
7.1 General Considerations
7.2 Calculation of the Hold-up Volume, tM
7.3 The Kovats Retention Index System, I
7.4 Effects of Temperature on I
7.5 Other Retention Systems
7.6 Retention Data as Identification Criteria
References
Chapter 8 Temperature Programming and Carrier Flow Considerations
8.1 General Considerations
8.2 Special Problems with Capillary Systems
8.3 Optimum Practical Gas Velocity
8.4 Retention Temperature and Analysis Time versus Program and Flow Rates
References
Chapter 9 Column Stability
9.1 General Considerations
9.2 Effects of Temperature
9.3 Effect of Injection Size and Sample Composition
9.4 Salvaging Columns
References
Chapter 10 Column Selection
10.1 General Comments
10.2 The Rohrschneider Concept of Polarity
10.3 Other Methods of Selection
10.4 Role of Column Efficiency
References
Chapter 11 Sample Preparation
11.1 General Considerations
11.2 Headspace Concentrates versus Total Volatile Analysis
11.3 Direct Headspace Analysis
11.4 General Considerations on Methods of Isolation and Concentration
11.5 Distillation
11.6 Freeze Concentration
11.7 Extraction
11.8 Zone Refining
11.9 Adsorptive Methods
11.10 Porous Polymer Absorption
References
Chapter 12 Analysis of Materials of Restricted Volatility
12.1 General Comments
12.2 Pyrolysis Gas Chromatography
12.3 Silylation
12.4 Silylation Methods
References
Chapter 13 Applications of Glass Capillary Gas Chromatography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Air and Smoke Analyses
13.3 Amino Acid Analysis
13.4 Drug and Pharmaceuticals
13.5 Fatty Acid Analysis
13.6 Food and Beverage Analysis
13.7 Pesticides
13.8 Saccharide Analysis
13.9 Steroid Analysis
13.10 Miscellaneous
References
Appendix I Nomenclature
Appendix II Liquid Phases
Appendix III Porous Polymer Data
Appendix IV Silylation and Derivatization Reactions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141062
About the Author
Walter Jennings
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Food Science and Technology, University of California, Davis