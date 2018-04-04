Gartsman's Shoulder Arthroscopy
3rd Edition
Description
Covering the entire spectrum of operative shoulder arthroscopy, including both routine and complex shoulder procedures, Gartsman’s Shoulder Arthroscopy, 3rd Edition, provides a straightforward, "classroom" approach that walks you through each step of these challenging surgeries. Two master surgeons in the field, Drs. Hussein Elkousy and T. Bradley Edwards, present clear explanations of the standard approach to each procedure, plus variations and complications that frequently arise. Focused, concise coverage includes review of anatomy, indications and contraindications, non-operative options, pre-operative assessment and imaging, and more.
Key Features
- Provides a uniform, consistent approach to all aspects of shoulder arthroscopy, including "pearls" from the expert author team of Hussein Elkousy and T. Bradley Edwards.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE: The Basics
1. Arthroscopy Concepts and Tools
2. Operating Room Setup
3. Diagnostic Arthroscopy and Normal Anatomy
SECTION TWO: Glenohumeral Joint Surgery
4. Glenohumeral Instability
5. Biceps Tendon Lesions
6. Stiffness
7. Arthrosis
8. Periarticular Cysts and Suprascapular Nerve Compression
9. Sepsis or Infection
SECTION THREE: Subacromial Space Surgery
10. Impingement Syndrome
11. Partial-Thickness Rotator Cuff Tears
12. Full-Thickness Rotator Cuff Tears
13. Massive Rotator Cuff Tears
14. Irreparable Rotator Cuff Tears
15. Acromioclavicular Joint Pathology.
16. Calcific Tendinitis
17. Fractures
18. Diagnostic Ultrasonography
19. Rehabilitation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 4th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323529013
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529600
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529594
About the Author
Hussein Elkousy
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Shoulder Surgeon, Fondren Orthopedic Group, Texas Orthopedic Hospital, Houston, Texas
T. Bradley Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston; Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, TX