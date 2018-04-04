Covering the entire spectrum of operative shoulder arthroscopy, including both routine and complex shoulder procedures, Gartsman’s Shoulder Arthroscopy, 3rd Edition, provides a straightforward, "classroom" approach that walks you through each step of these challenging surgeries. Two master surgeons in the field, Drs. Hussein Elkousy and T. Bradley Edwards, present clear explanations of the standard approach to each procedure, plus variations and complications that frequently arise. Focused, concise coverage includes review of anatomy, indications and contraindications, non-operative options, pre-operative assessment and imaging, and more.