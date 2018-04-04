Gartsman's Shoulder Arthroscopy - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323529013, 9780323529600

Gartsman's Shoulder Arthroscopy

3rd Edition

Authors: Hussein Elkousy T. Bradley Edwards
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323529013
eBook ISBN: 9780323529600
eBook ISBN: 9780323529594
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2018
Page Count: 368
Description

Covering the entire spectrum of operative shoulder arthroscopy, including both routine and complex shoulder procedures, Gartsman’s Shoulder Arthroscopy, 3rd Edition, provides a straightforward, "classroom" approach that walks you through each step of these challenging surgeries. Two master surgeons in the field, Drs. Hussein Elkousy and T. Bradley Edwards, present clear explanations of the standard approach to each procedure, plus variations and complications that frequently arise. Focused, concise coverage includes review of anatomy, indications and contraindications, non-operative options, pre-operative assessment and imaging, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides a uniform, consistent approach to all aspects of shoulder arthroscopy, including "pearls" from the expert author team of Hussein Elkousy and T. Bradley Edwards.

Table of Contents

SECTION ONE: The Basics
1. Arthroscopy Concepts and Tools
2. Operating Room Setup
3. Diagnostic Arthroscopy and Normal Anatomy

SECTION TWO: Glenohumeral Joint Surgery
4. Glenohumeral Instability
5. Biceps Tendon Lesions
6. Stiffness
7. Arthrosis
8. Periarticular Cysts and Suprascapular Nerve Compression
9. Sepsis or Infection

SECTION THREE: Subacromial Space Surgery
10. Impingement Syndrome
11. Partial-Thickness Rotator Cuff Tears
12. Full-Thickness Rotator Cuff Tears
13. Massive Rotator Cuff Tears
14. Irreparable Rotator Cuff Tears
15. Acromioclavicular Joint Pathology.
16. Calcific Tendinitis
17. Fractures
18. Diagnostic Ultrasonography
19. Rehabilitation

About the Author

Hussein Elkousy

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Shoulder Surgeon, Fondren Orthopedic Group, Texas Orthopedic Hospital, Houston, Texas

T. Bradley Edwards

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston; Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, TX

