Gap Junction Structure and Chemical Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128161500, 9780128163801

Gap Junction Structure and Chemical Regulation

1st Edition

Direct Calmodulin Role in Cell-to-Cell Channel Gating

Authors: Camillo Peracchia
eBook ISBN: 9780128163801
Paperback ISBN: 9780128161500
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th February 2019
Page Count: 226
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
135.00
114.75
155.00
131.75
245.41
208.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
245.41
208.60
155.00
131.75
135.00
114.75
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Gap Junction Structure and Chemical Regulation: Direct Calmodulin Role in Cell-to-Cell Channel Gating describes and discusses the findings of major studies conducted during the past century on the structure and chemical regulation of direct cell-to-cell communication via gap junction channels. Chapters bring together important findings on direct cell communication, from its history, to its structure and regulation. These channels are essential for normal organ function, and mutations in their protein (connexin) cause various diseases. The book is useful for established investigators who need a review on the field and young investigators who need a thorough resource for study and comprehension.

Key Features

  • Contains comprehensive, historical coverage on direct cell-to-cell communication
  • Provides detailed coverage of gap junction channel structure and regulation, with extensive coverage of the direct role of calmodulin in channel gating
  • Delivers a thorough description of models proposed for the chemical gating of gap junction channels

Readership

Research scientists interested in Cell Communication, Gap Junction Structure and Function, Connexins, Innexins, Calmodulin, Cell Calcium and Membranes. Also Cell, Membrane and Channel Physiologists

Table of Contents

1. Historical background
2. Ultrastructure
3. Molecular structure
4. Chemical gating - I. Role of intracellular calcium and hydrogen ions
5. Chemical gating - II. Direct calmodulin role
6. Chemical gating - III. Models
7. Connexin-related diseases
8. Future perspectives
9. Further reading

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128163801
Paperback ISBN:
9780128161500

About the Author

Camillo Peracchia

Camillo Peracchia is a Professor Emeritus of Physiology and Pharmacology at the University of Rochester, School of Medicine. His research has focused on the structure and chemical regulation of cell-to-cell communication via gap junction channels and on the direct role of calmodulin in gap junction channel gating. Continuously funded by NIH for almost four decades, he has published over a hundred papers, authored a book and edited three others. He was an invited speaker at over forty international congresses and symposia, and has been Associate Editor of the Journal of Neurocytology. In 1994 he was elected Honorary Member of the “Societá di Medicina e Scienze Naturali” (University of Parma, Italy). He has served as Regular Member of the Cell Biology and Physiology Study Section (CBY-1, NIH, 1990-94), and is a National Reviewers Reserve (NIH, 1994-present). He is a member of the American Society for Cell Biology and the Biophysical Society. In March 2017 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who’s Who. He has taught Respiratory Physiology to medical students and Cell Biology to graduate students. In recognition of his teaching activity, he was awarded the Manuel D. Goldman Prize (1998), the Edward F. Adolph Medal (2004), and five commendations (1995, 1996, 1999, 2002, 2005).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, School of Medicine, University of Rochester, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.