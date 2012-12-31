Gametogenesis, Volume 102
1st Edition
Chapter One. Cohesin in Gametogenesis
1 Introduction
2 Meiosis I
3 Meiosis II
4 Cohesin Loading and Associated Factors
5 Role of Cohesin in Checkpoint Mechanisms
6 Centromeres, Kinetochores, and Centrioles
7 Errors and Age Effects in Oocytes
8 Perspective/Questions
Chapter Two. Genomic Imprinting Is a Parental Effect Established in Mammalian Germ Cells
1 Introduction
2 Discovery of Genomic Imprinting
3 Expression of Imprinted Genes
4 Coregulation of the Imprinted Genes in Clusters
5 DNA Methylation
6 DNA Demethylation
7 Cycle of DMR Methylation
8 Establishment of the DNA Methylation Imprint
9 Maintenance of the DNA Methylation Imprint
10 Imprinting Control Mechanisms
11 Igf2–H19 Imprinted Region
12 Igf2r Imprinted Region
13 Dlk1–Gtl2 Imprinted Region
14 Snrpn Imprinted Region
15 Imprinting-Related Human Diseases
16 Macro ncRNA in Imprinting Control
17 Imprinting in Pluripotent Stem Cells
18 Evolution of Imprinting
19 Conclusions
Chapter Three. The Identity and Fate Decision Control of Spermatogonial Stem Cells
1 Introduction
2 Heterogeneity of Isolated Type A Spermatogonia and the SSC Population Size in the Mouse Testis
3 Cell-Surface and Intracellular SSC Markers
4 Balance Between Self-Renewal and Commitment
5 The Point of No Return: When and How Does SSC Commitment Start and End?
6 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Four. Germline Stem Cells
1 Spermatogonial Stem Cells
2 Female Germline Stem Cells
Chapter Five. LINCing the Nuclear Envelope to Gametogenesis
1 Introduction
2 LINC Complexes Are Versatile Connectors
3 General Features of the Nucleocytoplasmic Intersection in Germ Cells
4 SUN–KASH Bridges Drive Meiosis
5 LINCs in Sperm Head Formation
6 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Six. Small RNAs in Germline Development
1 Introduction: Germline Development and Small Regulatory RNAs
2 Small RNAs in Germ Cells
3 Small RNAs in Germ Cell Tumor Formation
4 Conclusion
Chapter Seven. The Control of Meiotic Maturation in Mammalian Oocytes
1 Introduction
2 Control of GV Arrest
3 Control of Meiosis I
4 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Eight. Signaling Modalities During Oogenesis in Mammals
1 Introduction
2 Framing and Qualifying the Complexity of Oogenesis
3 Cell Contact-Mediated Signaling
4 Receptor–Ligand Interactions
5 Autocrine–Paracrine Signaling Pathways
6 Heterocellular Contact via TZPs
7 RTKs and Cortical Maturation
8 Summary and Conclusions
Chapter Nine. Biogenesis of the Mouse Egg’s Extracellular Coat, the Zona Pellucida
1 Introduction to the Mammalian Egg’s Zona Pellucida
2 Appearance of the Mouse Egg’s ZP During Oogenesis
3 Nature of Mouse ZP Glycoproteins
4 Genes Encoding Mouse ZP Glycoproteins
5 Synthesis of ZP Glycoproteins by Mouse Oocytes
6 Molecular Aspects of Synthesis of Mouse ZP Glycoproteins
7 Elimination of Synthesis of Mouse ZP Glycoproteins
8 Secretion and Assembly of Mouse ZP Glycoproteins
Chapter Ten. Molecular Changes During Egg Activation
1 Introduction
2 Ion Levels
3 Changes in Proteome Composition
4 mRNA Degradation
5 Summary
Chapter Eleven. The Role of the Double Bromodomain-Containing BET Genes During Mammalian Spermatogenesis
1 Introduction
2 Mammalian BET Gene Expression During Spermatogenesis
3 BRDT Is Required for Proper Spermatogenesis and Male Fertility
4 BRDT and Regulation of Transcription and Posttranscriptional Processing During Spermatogenesis
5 BRDT and Later Stages of Spermiogenesis
6 BET Inhibition as a Possible Contraceptive
7 Conclusions
Chapter Twelve. DMRT Genes in Vertebrate Gametogenesis
1 Background
2 DMRT1 in the Mammalian Fetal Gonad
3 DMRT1 in Human Testicular Germ Cell Cancer
4 DMRT1 in the Postnatal Mammalian Gonad
5 DMRT1 in Supporting Cells of the Mammalian Testis
6 DMRT1 in the Mammalian Ovary
7 DMRT7 and Sex Chromatin
8 DMRT1 in Other Vertebrates
9 Conclusions
Chapter Thirteen. RanBPM, a Scaffolding Protein for Gametogenesis
1 Introduction
2 Protein Structure
3 Function Outside the Reproductive System
4 Phenotype of RanBPM-Deficient Mice
5 Expression in the Reproductive System
6 RanBPM Is Dispensable for Primordial Germ Cell Migration
7 Function of RanBPM During Postnatal Testis Development
8 Meiotic Arrest in Mice Deficient for RanBPM
9 Role of RanBPM in the Adult Gonad
10 Cell-Autonomous Function of RanBPM
11 Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen. K+ and Cl− Channels and Transporters in Sperm Function
1 Introduction
2 Epididymal Maturation
3 Capacitation
4 Acrosome Reaction
5 Final Remarks
Description
This new volume of Current Topics in Developmental Biology covers the area of gametogenesis, with contributions from an international board of authors. The chapters provide a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as germline stem cells, signaling modalities during oogenesis in mammals, and genomic imprinting as a parental effect established in mammalian germ cells.
- Provides a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as germline stem cells, signaling modalities during oogenesis in mammals, and genomic imprinting as a parental effect established in mammalian germ cells
Paul Wassarman Serial Volume Editor
Paul M. Wassarman, the Series Editor of CTDB since 2007, is Professor in the Dept. Developmental and Regenerative Biology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. He received a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Brandeis University where he carried out thesis research in the Graduate Dept. Biochemistry with Professor Nathan O. Kaplan. In 1967 Wassarman joined the Division of Structural Studies at the MRC, Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England as a Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Fellow with Sir John C. Kendrew. In 1972 he joined the faculty of the Dept. Biological Chemistry at Harvard Medical School and in 1986 moved to the Roche Institute of Molecular Biology where he was Chair of the Dept. Cell and Developmental Biology and Adjunct Professor in the Dept. Cell Biology, New York University School of Medicine. In 1996 he moved to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai where he was the Lillian and Henry M. Stratton Professorial Chair of the Dept. Molecular, Cell, and Developmental Biology. Wassarman has published more than 200 research papers and reviews, dealing primarily with mammalian oogenesis, fertilization, and early embryogenesis.
