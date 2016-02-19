Gamechange, A Boardroom Agenda

Gamechange: The Impact of Information Technology on Corporate Strategies and Structures assesses the impact of information technology (IT) on corporate strategies and structures. A few key facts about the advances in IT that have to be understood and where they might lead are discussed, with reference to the experience of companies who are leading the way in changing their strategy and structure.

Comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins by setting out briefly the essential facts and jargon associated with the IT revolution which top management need to appreciate so that they can focus on related key areas of strategic concern. The second part draws attention to issues of strategic direction affected by IT. This part is divided into chapters on strategy for business unit boundaries, markets, products and services, production and distribution, and human resources. The third part, divided into chapters on middle management and top management, outlines some important organization structure and management issues affected by IT. The fourth part describes a framework for integrating the formulation of strategy for direction and structure with the planning of implementation of strategic change. The final chapter summarizes the book's argument and contemplates on management's next moves.

This monograph is intended for chief executives and their colleagues who are thinking about how the IT revolution will affect the strategies and structures of their businesses.