Gamechange, A Boardroom Agenda
1st Edition
The Impact of Information Technology on Corporate Strategies and Structures
Description
Gamechange: The Impact of Information Technology on Corporate Strategies and Structures assesses the impact of information technology (IT) on corporate strategies and structures. A few key facts about the advances in IT that have to be understood and where they might lead are discussed, with reference to the experience of companies who are leading the way in changing their strategy and structure.
Comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins by setting out briefly the essential facts and jargon associated with the IT revolution which top management need to appreciate so that they can focus on related key areas of strategic concern. The second part draws attention to issues of strategic direction affected by IT. This part is divided into chapters on strategy for business unit boundaries, markets, products and services, production and distribution, and human resources. The third part, divided into chapters on middle management and top management, outlines some important organization structure and management issues affected by IT. The fourth part describes a framework for integrating the formulation of strategy for direction and structure with the planning of implementation of strategic change. The final chapter summarizes the book's argument and contemplates on management's next moves.
This monograph is intended for chief executives and their colleagues who are thinking about how the IT revolution will affect the strategies and structures of their businesses.
Table of Contents
Introduction Aims and Approach
Part One The Information Revolution
Chapter 1 Science and Technology Effects on Hardware
Chapter 2 Hardware Effects on Systems
Chapter 3 Software Developments
Chapter 4 Information Developments
Part Two Groundchange
Chapter 5 Corporate Frontiers
Chapter 6 Market Strategy
Chapter 7 Product and Service Strategy
Chapter 8 Production and Distribution Strategy
Chapter 9 Human Resources Strategy
Part Three Teamchange
Chapter 10 Middle Management
Chapter 11 Top Management
Part Four Gamechange
Chapter 12 Making the Changes Happen
Chapter 13 Summary. Last Thoughts and Next Moves
Details
- No. of pages:
- 110
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 1st September 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144955