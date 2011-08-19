Game Theory and Learning for Wireless Networks
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Description
Written by leading experts in the field, Game Theory and Learning for Wireless Networks Covers how theory can be used to solve prevalent problems in wireless networks such as power control, resource allocation or medium access control. With the emphasis now on promoting ‘green’ solutions in the wireless field where power consumption is minimized, there is an added focus on developing network solutions that maximizes the use of the spectrum available.
With the growth of distributed wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and the Internet; the push to develop ad hoc and cognitive networks has led to a considerable interest in applying game theory to wireless communication systems. Game Theory and Learning for Wireless Networks is the first comprehensive resource of its kind, and is ideal for wireless communications R&D engineers and graduate students.
Samson Lasaulce is a senior CNRS researcher at the Laboratory of Signals and Systems (LSS) at Supélec, Gif-sur-Yvette, France. He is also a part-time professor in the Department of Physics at École Polytechnique, Palaiseau, France.
Hamidou Tembine is a professor in the Department of Telecommunications at Supélec, Gif-sur-Yvette, France.
Merouane Debbah is a professor at Supélec, Gif-sur-Yvette, France. He is the holder of the Alcatel-Lucent chair in flexible radio since 2007.
Key Features
- The first tutorial style book that gives all the relevant theory, at the right level of rigour, for the wireless communications engineer
- Bridges the gap between theory and practice by giving examples and case studies showing how game theory can solve real world resource allocation problems
- Contains algorithms and techniques to implement game theory in wireless terminals
Readership
University researchers and R&D engineers in the industry, graduate and PhD students in wireless communications
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. A Very Short Tour of Game Theory
1.1. Introduction
1.2. A Better Understanding of the Need for Game Theory from Four Simple Examples
1.3. Representations and Classification of Games
1.4. Some Fundamental Notions of Game Theory
1.5. More about the Scope of Game Theory
Chapter 2. Playing with Equilibria in Wireless Non-Cooperative Games
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Equilibrium Existence
2.3. Equilibrium Uniqueness
2.4. Equilibrium Selection
2.5. Equilibrium Efficiency
2.6. Conclusion
Chapter 3. Moving from Static to Dynamic Games
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Repeated Games
3.3. Stochastic Games
3.4. Difference Games and Differential Games
3.5. Evolutionary Games
Chapter 4. Bayesian Games
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Bayesian Games in a Nutshell
4.3. Application to Power Control Games
Chapter 5. Partially Distributed Learning Algorithms
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Best Response Dynamics
5.3. Fictitious-Play-Based Algorithms
5.4. Learning Logit Equilibria
5.5. Games with Cost of Learning
5.6. Learning Bargaining Solutions
5.7. Summary and Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6. Fully Distributed Learning Algorithms
6.1. Introduction
6.2. The General Game-Theoretic Setting
6.3. Trial-and-Error Learning: Learning by Experimenting
6.4. Reinforcement Learning Algorithms
6.5. Regret Matching-Based Learning: Learning Correlated Equilibria
6.6. Boltzmann-Gibbs Learning Algorithms
6.7. Evolutionary Dynamics-Based Learning in Heterogeneous Networks
6.8. Learning Satisfaction Equilibrium
6.9. Summarizing Remarks and Open Issues
Chapter 7. Energy-Efficient Power Control Games
7.1. Introduction
7.2. General System Model
7.3. The One-Shot Power Control Game
7.4. Linear Pricing-Based Power Control
7.5. The Hierarchical Power Control Game
7.6. Repeated Power Control Game
7.7. Slow Power Control and Stochastic Games
7.8. Relaxing Some Information and Behavior Assumptions
Chapter 8. Power Allocation Games and Learning in MIMO Multiuser Channels*
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Power Allocation Games in MIMO Multiple Access Channels
8.3. On the Case of Power Allocation Games in Parallel Multiple Access Channels
8.4. Power Allocation Games in Parallel Interference Relay Channels
8.5. Learning Discrete Power Allocation Policies in Fast Fading MIMO Multiple Access Channels
8.6. Learning Discrete Power Allocation Policies in Slow Fading Single-User MIMO Channels
8.7. Learning Continuous Power Allocation Policies in Static Parallel Multiple Access Channels
Chapter 9. Medium Access Control Games
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Access Control Games for Multiple Access Collision Channels
9.3. Access Control Games for Multi-Receiver Networks
9.4. Multi-Stage Access Control Games with Energy Constraints
9.5. Stochastic Access Control Games
Appendices
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 19th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123846990
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123846983
About the Author
Samson Lasaulce
Samson received his BSc and Agrégation degree in Applied Physics from École Normale Supérieure (Cachan) and his MSc and PhD in Signal Processing from École Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications (Paris). Professional experience. He has been working with Motorola Labs for three years (1999, 2000, 2001) and with France Télécom R&D for two years (2002, 2003). Since 2004, he has joined the CNRS and Supélec. Since 2004, he is also Chargé d'Enseignement at École Polytechnique. His broad interests lie in the areas of communications, signal processing and information theory with a special emphasis on game theory for wireless communications. Samson Lasaulce is the recipient of the 2007 ACM/ICST International Conference on Performance Evaluation Methodologies and Tools (VALUETOOLS) and 2009 International Conference on Cognitive Radio Oriented Wireless Networks and Communications (CROWNCOM) best student paper awards. Elena Veronica Belmega, who is a PhD student under my supervision, was awarded with the 2009 Academy of Sciences - L'Oreal - Unesco award for young women in sciences in France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Supelec, France
Hamidou Tembine
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS LSS, Gif-sur-Yvette, France