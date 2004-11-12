Game Console Hacking - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781931836319, 9780080532318

Game Console Hacking

1st Edition

Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Game Boy, Atari and Sega

Authors: Joe Grand Albert Yarusso
eBook ISBN: 9780080532318
Paperback ISBN: 9781931836319
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 12th November 2004
Page Count: 512
Description

The worldwide video game console market surpassed $10 billion in 2003. Current sales of new consoles is consolidated around 3 major companies and their proprietary platforms: Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. In addition, there is an enormous installed "retro gaming" base of Ataria and Sega console enthusiasts. This book, written by a team led by Joe Grand, author of "Hardware Hacking: Have Fun While Voiding Your Warranty", provides hard-core gamers with they keys to the kingdom: specific instructions on how to crack into their console and make it do things it was never designed to do.

By definition, video console game players like to have fun. Most of them are addicted to the adrenaline rush associated with "winning", and even more so when the "winning" involves beating the system by discovering the multitude of "cheats" built into most video games. Now, they can have the ultimate adrenaline rush---actually messing around with the soul of the machine and configuring it to behave exactly as the command. This book builds on the motto of "Have Fun While Voiding Your Warranty" and will appeal to the community of hardware geeks who associate unscrewing the back of their video console with para-jumping into the perfect storm.

Key Features

  • Providing a reliable, field-tested guide to hacking all of the most popular video gaming consoles
  • Written by some of the most knowledgeable and recognizable names in the hardware hacking community
  • Game Console Hacking is the first book on the market to show game enthusiasts (self described hardware geeks) how to disassemble, reconfigure, customize and re-purpose their Atari, Sega, Nintendo, Playstation and Xbox systems

Readership

Hardcore video console game enthusiasts who are not afraid of messing around with their gadgets

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080532318
Paperback ISBN:
9781931836319

About the Author

Joe Grand

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO of Grand Idea Studio, CA, U.S.A.

Albert Yarusso

Affiliations and Expertise

Austin Systems, Texas, U.S.A.

