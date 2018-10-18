Gallium Oxide
1st Edition
Technology, Devices and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Overview
Part 1: Technology of Ga2O3
2. Bulk Growth of Ga2O3 by Edge-Fed Ribbon method
3. Progress in MOCVD growth of Ga2O3
4. CVD of different Ga2O3polymorphs and their applications
5. Pulsed laser deposition of aluminum gallium oxides for deep-UV detector applications
6. Dry Etching of Ga2O3
7. Ga2O3 -based nanostructures
8. Doping of Ga2O3
Part 2: Properties
9. Structural, electrophysical and optical properties of Ga2O3
10. First-principles modeling of sesquioxide semiconductors
11. Schottky Contacts to Ga2O3
12. Ohmic contacts to Ga2O3
13. Surface Properties of Ga2O3
14. Deep Traps in Ga2O3
15. Radiation Damage in Ga2O3
Part 3: Applications
16. Novel Solar-Blind Photodetectors and FETs Using Ga2O3 Exfoliated Flakes
17. FINFETs and Power MOSFETs
18. Power Ga2O3 Rectifiers
19. UV detectors
20. Ga2O3-based gas sensors
21. Photocatalysis (photocatalytic conversion CO2, etc.)
22. Transparent conductive oxides (amorphous Ga2O3 films)
Description
Gallium Oxide: Technology, Devices and Applications discusses the wide bandgap semiconductor and its promising applications in power electronics, solar blind UV detectors, and in extreme environment electronics. It also covers the fundamental science of gallium oxide, providing an in-depth look at the most relevant properties of this materials system. High quality bulk Ga2O3 is now commercially available from several sources and n-type epi structures are also coming onto the market. As researchers are focused on creating new complex structures, the book addresses the latest processing and synthesis methods.
Chapters are designed to give readers a complete picture of the Ga2O3 field and the area of devices based on Ga2O3, from their theoretical simulation, to fabrication and application.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the advantages of the gallium oxide materials system, the advances in in bulk and epitaxial crystal growth, device design and processing
- Reviews the most relevant applications, including photodetectors, FETs, FINFETs, MOSFETs, sensors, catalytic applications, and more
- Addresses materials properties, including structural, mechanical, electrical, optical, surface and contact
Readership
Materials Scientists (Researchers and Engineers), Physicists, and Chemists in academia and industry R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 507
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145227
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145210
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Stephen Pearton Editor
Steve Pearton is a Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Florida. Prior to joining the university in 1994 he spent 10 years as a Member of Technical Staff at AT&T Bell Laboratories (now Lucent Technologies) in Murray Hill, NJ. He received his Ph.D. in physics from the University of Tasmania in Australia in 1983 and worked briefly at the Australian Atomic Energy Commission near Sydney prior to spending a year as a postdoctoral research associate at UC Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory. He is author or co-author of approximately 1300 journal articles, has given over 250 invited talks at international conferences, and has authored or edited 10 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Florida, FL, USA
Fan Ren Editor
Fan Ren was responsible for high-speed device development in the compound semiconductor area at Bell Labs prior to joining UF in 1998. He has over 22 years’ experience in device fabrication of state-of-the-art electronic devices. He is a Fellow of IEEE, ECS, SPIE, MRS, APS and AVS. Prof. Ren will be responsible for electrical measurements, dielectric depositions, contact formation and some of the data interpretation. Prof. Ren also has an extensive background in radiation effects and in the development of wide bandgap materials and devices and demonstrated the first Ga2O3/Gd2O3 insulated gate n-channel enhancement-mode InGaAs MOSFET's.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Florida, Gainesville FL
Michael Mastro Editor
Michael Mastro’s research interests are in fabrication and modeling physics of high power transistors as well as light emitting, photonic crystal, plasmonic, metamaterial, and photovoltaic devices, fabrication of nano-structured devices, development of numerical models and neural network algorithms to describe nano-scale semiconductor physics. He is the co-editor of the very popular book “III-V Compound Semiconductors: Integration with Silicon-Based Microelectronics” published by CRC Press. Michael will coordinate our efforts with NRL, help supply samples and facilitate additional characterization of irradiated structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Electronics and Science Technology Division, US Naval Research Lab, Washington DC, USA