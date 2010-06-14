Gallbladder Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719116

Gallbladder Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 39-2

1st Edition

Authors: Cynthia Ko
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719116
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th June 2010
Description

This volume addresses common issues and diseases of the gallbladder.  The majority of articles discuss gallstones, including their epidemiology, pathogenesis, and endoscopic, surgical, and medical therapy.  Additional chapters address current modalities to image the gallbladder, including endoscopic ultrasound.  The remaining chapters address management of other gallbladder diseases including gallbladder cancer, acalculous cholecystitis, polyps, and dysmotility.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437719116

About the Authors

Cynthia Ko Author

