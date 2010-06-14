Gallbladder Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 39-2

This volume addresses common issues and diseases of the gallbladder. The majority of articles discuss gallstones, including their epidemiology, pathogenesis, and endoscopic, surgical, and medical therapy. Additional chapters address current modalities to image the gallbladder, including endoscopic ultrasound. The remaining chapters address management of other gallbladder diseases including gallbladder cancer, acalculous cholecystitis, polyps, and dysmotility.