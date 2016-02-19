Gait Analysis
1st Edition
An Introduction
Gait Analysis: An Introduction focuses on the systematic study of human walking and its contributions in the medical management of diseases affecting the locomotor system.
The book first covers normal gait and pathological gait. Discussions focus on common pathologies affecting gait, amputee gait, walking aids, particular gait abnormalities, gait in the elderly and the young, moments of force, energy consumption, gait cycle, muscular activity during gait, and optimization of energy usage. The manuscript then elaborates on the methods of gait analysis, including visual gait analysis, general gait parameters, timing the gait cycle, direct motion measurement systems, electrogoniometers, electromyography, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and force platforms. The publication tackles the applications of gait analysis, as well as clinical gait and scientific gait analysis, normal ranges for gait parameters, conversions between measurement units, and computer program for general gait parameters.
The manuscript is a valuable source of data for students of physical therapy, bioengineering, orthopedics, rheumatology, neurology, and rehabilitation.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Preface
1. Basic Sciences
Anatomy
Physiology
Biomechanics
2. Normal Gait
Walking and Gait
History
Terminology Used in Gait Analysis
The Gait Cycle
Muscular Activity During Gait
Optimization of Energy Usage
Ground Reaction Forces
Moments of Force
Energy Consumption
Gait in the Young
Gait in the Elderly
3. Pathological Gait
Specific Gait Abnormalities
Walking Aids
Amputee Gait
Common Pathologies Affecting Gait
4. Methods of Gait Analysis
Visual Gait Analysis
General Gait Parameters
Timing the Gait Cycle
Direct Motion Measurement Systems
Electrogoniometers
Pressure Beneath the Foot
Electromyography
Energy Consumption
Accelerometers
Gyroscopes
Force Platforms
Kinematic Systems
Combined Kinetic/Kinematic Systems
5. Applications of Gait Analysis
Clinical Gait Analysis
Scientific Gait Analysis
Conclusion
Appendixes
1. Normal Ranges for Gait Parameters
2. Conversions Between Measurement Units
3. Computer Program for General Gait Parameters
4. Addresses of Suppliers
Glossary of Medical Terms
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 12th March 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183732