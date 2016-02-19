Gait Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750600453, 9781483183732

Gait Analysis

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: Michael W. Whittle
eBook ISBN: 9781483183732
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th March 1991
Page Count: 240
Description

Gait Analysis: An Introduction focuses on the systematic study of human walking and its contributions in the medical management of diseases affecting the locomotor system.

The book first covers normal gait and pathological gait. Discussions focus on common pathologies affecting gait, amputee gait, walking aids, particular gait abnormalities, gait in the elderly and the young, moments of force, energy consumption, gait cycle, muscular activity during gait, and optimization of energy usage. The manuscript then elaborates on the methods of gait analysis, including visual gait analysis, general gait parameters, timing the gait cycle, direct motion measurement systems, electrogoniometers, electromyography, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and force platforms. The publication tackles the applications of gait analysis, as well as clinical gait and scientific gait analysis, normal ranges for gait parameters, conversions between measurement units, and computer program for general gait parameters.

The manuscript is a valuable source of data for students of physical therapy, bioengineering, orthopedics, rheumatology, neurology, and rehabilitation.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Preface

1. Basic Sciences

Anatomy

Physiology

Biomechanics

2. Normal Gait

Walking and Gait

History

Terminology Used in Gait Analysis

The Gait Cycle

Muscular Activity During Gait

Optimization of Energy Usage

Ground Reaction Forces

Moments of Force

Energy Consumption

Gait in the Young

Gait in the Elderly

3. Pathological Gait

Specific Gait Abnormalities

Walking Aids

Amputee Gait

Common Pathologies Affecting Gait

4. Methods of Gait Analysis

Visual Gait Analysis

General Gait Parameters

Timing the Gait Cycle

Direct Motion Measurement Systems

Electrogoniometers

Pressure Beneath the Foot

Electromyography

Energy Consumption

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Force Platforms

Kinematic Systems

Combined Kinetic/Kinematic Systems

5. Applications of Gait Analysis

Clinical Gait Analysis

Scientific Gait Analysis

Conclusion

Appendixes

1. Normal Ranges for Gait Parameters

2. Conversions Between Measurement Units

3. Computer Program for General Gait Parameters

4. Addresses of Suppliers

Glossary of Medical Terms

References

Index

About the Author

Michael W. Whittle

