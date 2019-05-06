Gahart's 2020 Intravenous Medications

The essential information you need to safely administer more than 400 intravenous drugs! For 45 years, Gahart’s Intravenous Medications: A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals has been a trusted resource for comprehensive drug coverage, unparalleled accuracy, and an intuitive quick-access format. In addition to updating drug interactions, precautions, alerts, and patient teaching instructions for all existing IV drugs, this new 36th edition includes over a dozen new monographs of the most recent IV drugs to be approved by the FDA. Administering intravenous drugs is a critical field where being inaccurate or out-of-date is not an option. Known as the #1 IV drug handbook on the market, Gahart’s annual publication and history of impeccable accuracy gives your students the extra confidence and guidance they need to safely and effectively treat patients.