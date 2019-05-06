Gahart's 2020 Intravenous Medications
36th Edition
A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals
The essential information you need to safely administer more than 400 intravenous drugs! For 45 years, Gahart’s Intravenous Medications: A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals has been a trusted resource for comprehensive drug coverage, unparalleled accuracy, and an intuitive quick-access format. In addition to updating drug interactions, precautions, alerts, and patient teaching instructions for all existing IV drugs, this new 36th edition includes over a dozen new monographs of the most recent IV drugs to be approved by the FDA. Administering intravenous drugs is a critical field where being inaccurate or out-of-date is not an option. Known as the #1 IV drug handbook on the market, Gahart’s annual publication and history of impeccable accuracy gives your students the extra confidence and guidance they need to safely and effectively treat patients.
- Monographs on more than 400 IV drugs offers an impressive breadth of coverage that goes well beyond any comparable drug reference.
- Annual publication prevents you from referencing outdated information.
- 45-year history of impeccable accuracy reinforces the importance of safe IV drug administration.
- The perfect depth of information equips you with everything that is needed by today’s clinicians for safe administration of IV drugs nothing more, nothing less.
- Proven, clinically-optimized format keeps all dosage information for each drug on either a single page or a two-page spread to prevent hand contamination by having to turn a page.
- Highlighted Black Box Warnings and relevant content make locating critical information fast and easy.
- Special circumstances in blue-screened text call attention to important circumstances that may not warrant black box warnings.
- Life stage dosage variances are highlighted for geriatric, pediatric, infant, and neonatal patients.
- Dilution and dosage charts within monographs provide quick access to essential clinical information.
- Convenient, alphabetical format organizes all drug monographs by generic name, allowing you to find any drug in seconds.
- Additional drug monographs housed on the companion Evolve website.
Evolve Website Information
General Dilution Charts (inside front cover and facing page)
How to Use This Book
Preface
Format and Content of Intravenous Medications
Key to Abbreviations
Important IV Therapy Facts
Resources
IV Drugs [alphabetical drug monographs]
Appendixes
A. Recommendations for the Safe Use and Handling of Cytotoxic Drugs
B. FDA Pregnancy Categories
C. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, and National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events
D. Information for Patients Receiving Immunosuppressive Agents
E. Recently Approved Drugs
Index
Solution Compatibility Chart
1440
- 1440
English
- English
© Elsevier 2020
- © Elsevier 2020
6th May 2019
- 6th May 2019
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323674874
- 9780323674874
9780323674881
- 9780323674881
9780323661386
- 9780323661386
Betty Gahart
Nurse Consultant in Education, Napa, California
Adrienne Nazareno
Clinical Manager, Pharmacist in Charge, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Napa, California