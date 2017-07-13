Gahart's 2018 Intravenous Medications
34th Edition
A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals
Description
Learn to administer more than 400 intravenous drugs safely and effectively with the #1 IV drug handbook! Now in its 34th edition, Gahart’s 2018 Intravenous Medications: A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals continues to be a trusted resource for its accuracy, quick-reference format, and comprehensive coverage of IV drugs. The latest edition includes approximately 15 important new drug monographs, along with updates to existing monographs. Each drug listing includes its generic name, trade name(s), drug category, pH, dosages and dose adjustments, dilution, incompatibilities, rate of administration, actions, indications and uses, contraindications, precautions, drug/lab interactions, side effects, and antidote. This user-friendly book contains all of the clinically relevant information you’ll need for the safe administration of IV drugs.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Annual publication ensures that information includes the most recently approved IV drugs, as well as updated information on more than 400 existing drugs.
- 40-year history of impeccable accuracy reinforces the importance of safe IV drug administration.
- UNIQUE! Time-tested, easy-to-use page layout keeps all dosage information for each drug on either a single page or a two-page spread to prevent hand contamination by having to turn a page.
- Black Box Warnings and key content highlighted to make locating key information fast and easy.
- Dilution and dosage charts within monographs provide quick access to essential clinical information.
- Convenient, alphabetical format organizes all drug monographs by generic name, allowing you to find any drug in seconds.
- Do Not Confuse With information is added at the top of each applicable monograph to enhance medication safety.
- Reorganized drug side effects reflect the latest information on frequency, seriousness, and other important considerations.
- Alphabetical thumb tabs on the left-hand pages make it easier to look up drug monographs.
- Special circumstances highlighted in blue-screened text call attention to important circumstances that may not warrant black box warnings.
- Age-specific dosage variances are highlighted for geriatric, pediatric, infant, and neonatal patients.
Table of Contents
Front Matter
General Dilution Charts
How to Use This Book
Evolve Website Information
Format and Content of Intravenous Medications
Key to Abbreviations
Important IV Therapy Facts
Resources
IV Drugs [alphabetical drug monographs]
Back Matter
Appendixes:
A. Recommendations for the Safe Use and Handling of Cytotoxic Drugs
B. FDA Pregnancy Categories
C. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, and National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events
D. Information for Patients Receiving Immunosuppressive Agents
E. Recently Approved Drugs
Index
Solution Compatibility Chart
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 13th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323298476
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323298452
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323297400
About the Author
Betty Gahart
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Consultant in Education, Napa, California
Adrienne Nazareno
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Manager, Pharmacist in Charge, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Napa, California