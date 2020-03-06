Highly readable, well-illustrated, and easy to understand, Gabbe’s Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies is an ideal day-to-day reference or study tool for residents and clinicians. This 8th Edition of this bestselling text offers fast access to evidence-based, comprehensive information, now fully revised with substantial content updates, new and improved illustrations, and a new, international editorial team that continues the tradition of excellence established by Dr. Steven Gabbe.