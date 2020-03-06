Gabbe's Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323608701, 9780323613408

Gabbe's Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies

8th Edition

Normal and Problem Pregnancies

Authors: Mark Landon Henry Galan Eric Jauniaux Deborah Driscoll Vincenzo Berghella William Grobman Sarah Kilpatrick Alison Cahill
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323608701
eBook ISBN: 9780323613408
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th March 2020
Page Count: 1280
Description

Highly readable, well-illustrated, and easy to understand, Gabbe’s Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies is an ideal day-to-day reference or study tool for residents and clinicians. This 8th Edition of this bestselling text offers fast access to evidence-based, comprehensive information, now fully revised with substantial content updates, new and improved illustrations, and a new, international editorial team that continues the tradition of excellence established by Dr. Steven Gabbe.

About the Author

Mark Landon

Richard L. Meiling Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio

Henry Galan

Professor, Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Aurora, Colorado

Eric Jauniaux

Professor/Honorary Consultant, Academic Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, University College London, Royal Free Campus, London, United Kingdom

Deborah Driscoll

Luigi Mastroianni Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vincenzo Berghella

Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

William Grobman

Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology-Maternal Fetal Medicine, Center for Healthcare Studies - Institute for Public Health and Medicine and Preventive Medicine, Chicago, Illinois

Sarah Kilpatrick

Professor & The Helping Hand of Los Angeles Endowed Chair, Chair Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Associate Dean for Faculty Development, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California

Alison Cahill

Associate Professor, Chief, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missour

