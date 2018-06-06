Gabbe's Obstetrics Essentials: Normal & Problem Pregnancies

Ideal for residents, fellows in training, and obstetric practitioners who need a quick review in practice, Gabbe’s Obstetrics Essentials is a portable, high-yield reference designed to put must-know obstetric information at your fingertips. Taken from Gabbe’s Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies, this concise resource compiles the most essential information from the best-selling text into one convenient handbook. You’ll find key content in an easy-to-read bulleted format, providing a well-rounded and authoritative overview of all aspects of obstetrics.