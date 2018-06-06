Gabbe's Obstetrics Essentials: Normal & Problem Pregnancies
1st Edition
Description
Ideal for residents, fellows in training, and obstetric practitioners who need a quick review in practice, Gabbe’s Obstetrics Essentials is a portable, high-yield reference designed to put must-know obstetric information at your fingertips. Taken from Gabbe’s Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies, this concise resource compiles the most essential information from the best-selling text into one convenient handbook. You’ll find key content in an easy-to-read bulleted format, providing a well-rounded and authoritative overview of all aspects of obstetrics.
Table of Contents
SECTION I
Physiology,
Chapter 1
Placental Anatomy and Physiology,
Chapter 2
Fetal Development and Physiology,
Chapter 3
Maternal Physiology,
Chapter 4
Maternal-Fetal Immunology,
Chapter 5
Developmental Origins of Adult Health and Disease,
SECTION II
Prenatal Care,
Chapter 6
Preconception and Prenatal Care,
Chapter 7
Nutrition During Pregnancy,
Chapter 8
Drugs and Environmental Agents in
Pregnancy and Lactation: Teratology, Epidemiology,
Chapter 9
Obstetric Ultrasound: Imaging, Dating, Growth, and Anomaly,
Chapter 10
Genetic Screening and Prenatal Genetic Diagnosis,
Chapter 11
Antepartum Fetal Evaluation,
SECTION III
Intrapartum Care,
Chapter 12
Normal Labor and Delivery,
Chapter 13
Abnormal Labor and Induction of Labor,
Chapter 14
Operative Vaginal Delivery,
Chapter 15
Intrapartum Fetal Evaluation,
Chapter 16
Obstetric Anesthesia,
Chapter 17
Malpresentations,
Chapter 18
Antepartum and Postpartum
Hemorrhage,
Chapter 19
Cesarean Delivery,
Chapter 20
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Delivery,
Chapter 21
Placenta Accreta,
SECTION IV
Postpartum Care,
Chapter 22
The Neonate,
Chapter 23
Postpartum Care and Long-Term Health Considerations,
Chapter 24
Lactation and Breastfeeding,
SECTION V
Complicated Pregnancy,
Chapter 25
Surgery During Pregnancy,
Chapter 26
Trauma and Related Surgery in
Pregnancy,
Chapter 27
Early Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth,
Chapter 28
Cervical Insufficiency,
Chapter 29
Preterm Labor and Birth,
Chapter 30
Premature Rupture of the Membranes,
Chapter 31
Preeclampsia and Hypertensive Disorders,
Chapter 32
Multiple Gestations,
Chapter 33
Intrauterine Growth Restriction,
Chapter 34
Red Cell Alloimmunization,
Chapter 35
Amniotic Fluid Disorders,
SECTION VI
Pregnancy and Coexisting Disease,
Chapter 36
Prolonged and Postterm Pregnancy,
Chapter 37
Heart Disease in Pregnancy,
Chapter 38
Respiratory Disease in Pregnancy,
Chapter 39
Renal Disease in Pregnancy,
Chapter 40
Diabetes Mellitus Complicating
Pregnancy,
Chapter 41
Obesity in Pregnancy,
Chapter 42
Thyroid and Parathyroid Diseases in Pregnancy,
Chapter 43
Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders in Pregnancy,
Chapter 44
Hematologic Complications of Pregnancy,
Chapter 45
Thromboembolic Disorders in Pregnancy,
Chapter 46
Collagen Vascular Diseases in Pregnancy,
Chapter 47
Hepatic Disorders During Pregnancy,
Chapter 48
Gastrointestinal Disorders During Pregnancy,
Chapter 49
Neurologic Disorders in Pregnancy,
Chapter 50
Malignant Diseases and Pregnancy,
Chapter 51
Skin Disease and Pregnancy,
Chapter 52
Maternal and Perinatal Infection:
Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis
in Pregnancy,
Chapter 53
Maternal and Perinatal Infection in Pregnancy: Viral,
Chapter 54
Maternal and Perinatal Infection in Pregnancy: Bacterial,
Chapter 55
Mental Health and Behavioral Disorders in Pregnancy,
SECTION VII
Legal and Ethical Issues in Perinatology,
Chapter 56
Patient Safety and Quality Measurement in Obstetric Care,
Chapter 57
Ethical and Legal Issues in
Perinatology,
Chapter 58
Improving Global Maternal Health: Challenges and Opportunities,
Appendix I
Normal Values in Pregnancy and Ultrasound Measurements,
Appendix II
Anatomy of the Pelvis,
Appendix III
Glossary of Key Abbreviations,
Index,
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323609760
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323609753
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323609746
About the Author
Mark Landon
Affiliations and Expertise
Richard L. Meiling Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio
Deborah Driscoll
Affiliations and Expertise
Luigi Mastroianni Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Eric Jauniaux
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor/Honorary Consultant, Academic Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, University College London, Royal Free Campus, London, United Kingdom
Henry Galan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Aurora, Colorado
William Grobman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology-Maternal Fetal Medicine, Center for Healthcare Studies - Institute for Public Health and Medicine and Preventive Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
Vincenzo Berghella
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania