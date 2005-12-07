Gaba in Autism and Related Disorders, Volume 71

Foreword by Eugene Roberts Autism: neuropathology, alterations of the GABAergic system, and animal models The role of GABA in the early neuronal development GABAergic signaling in the developing cerebellum Insights into GABA functions in the developing cerebellum Role of GABA in the Mechanism of the Onset of Puberty in Non-Human Primates Rett Syndrome: A Rosetta Stone for Understanding the Molecular Pathogenesis of Autism GABAergic Cerebellar System in Autism: A Neuropathological and Developmental Perspective Reelin Glycoprotein in Autism and Schizophrenia Is there a connection between autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, catatonia and GABA? The role of GABA in prenatal alcohol exposure Effects of secretin on extracellular GABA and other amino acid concentractions in the rat hippocampus Predicted therapeutic role of secretin and oxytocin in augism: Implications for treatment of mental illness Immunological Findings in Autism Correlates of psychomotor symptoms in autism Gabrb3 Gene Deficient Mice: A Potential Model of Autism Spectrum Disorder The Reeler Mouse: Anatomy of a Mutant GABA-A receptor mutations in epilepsy and other disorders Shared chromosomal susceptibility regions between autism and other mental disorders