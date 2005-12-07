Gaba in Autism and Related Disorders, Volume 71
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword by Eugene Roberts Autism: neuropathology, alterations of the GABAergic system, and animal models The role of GABA in the early neuronal development GABAergic signaling in the developing cerebellum Insights into GABA functions in the developing cerebellum Role of GABA in the Mechanism of the Onset of Puberty in Non-Human Primates Rett Syndrome: A Rosetta Stone for Understanding the Molecular Pathogenesis of Autism GABAergic Cerebellar System in Autism: A Neuropathological and Developmental Perspective Reelin Glycoprotein in Autism and Schizophrenia Is there a connection between autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, catatonia and GABA? The role of GABA in prenatal alcohol exposure Effects of secretin on extracellular GABA and other amino acid concentractions in the rat hippocampus Predicted therapeutic role of secretin and oxytocin in augism: Implications for treatment of mental illness Immunological Findings in Autism Correlates of psychomotor symptoms in autism Gabrb3 Gene Deficient Mice: A Potential Model of Autism Spectrum Disorder The Reeler Mouse: Anatomy of a Mutant GABA-A receptor mutations in epilepsy and other disorders Shared chromosomal susceptibility regions between autism and other mental disorders
Description
Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) was discovered in the brain in 1950 by Eugene Roberts. GABA is now considered one of the most important neurotransmitters and developmental signals. Knowledge on the complexity of GABA function is increasing exponentially. This volume covers basic research on GABA in the developing brain as it may relate to onset of autism and related developmental disorders. The evidence that dysfunction of GABA and related molecules is associated with autism is limited but expanding and seems to converge. Pertinent data are reviewed in this book and new research avenues in the basic and clinical arenas are described. The topics are of imminent interest to basic and clinical researchers as well as interested clinicians.
Key Features
- Discusses the neuropathology of the GABA system in autism
- Presents new findings on common genetic mechanisms in Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, and autism
- Includes information on the shared genetic risk factors between autism and major mental disorders
- Foreword by Eugene Roberts
Readership
Neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists and other neuroscientists who are dedicated to the advancement of techniques used to evaluate the neurobiology of autism.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 7th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918952
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123668721
About the Serial Volume Editors
Dirk Dhossche Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry & Human Behavior, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, USA