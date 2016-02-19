GaAs Microelectronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122341113, 9781483217772

GaAs Microelectronics, Volume 11

1st Edition

VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science

Editors: Norman G. Einspruch William R. Wisseman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217772
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th June 1985
Page Count: 472
Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 GaAs Technology Perspective

I. Introduction

II. History of GaAs Technology Development

III. Properties of GaAs and Related III—V Materials

IV. Device Structures for Integrated Circuits

V. New Materials and Devices

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 2 GaAs Material Preparation and Characterization

I. Introduction

II. Growth of GaAs Single Crystals

III. Direct Ion Implantation

IV. Substrate and Active Layer Characterization

References

Chapter 3 GaAs Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits

I. GaAs MMIC Overview

II. Fundamentals of GaAs Microwave Device Technology

III. GaAs MMIC Design Principles

IV. GaAs MMIC Processing Techniques

V. Examples of MMIC Technology

VI. Applications of GaAs MMICs

VII. Issues and Assessment

References

Chapter 4 The Future Impact of GaAs Digital Integrated Circuits

I. Introduction

II. High-Speed GaAs Devices and Circuits

III. LSI Limitations of Logic Gates

IV. Design-Rule Effects on Speed Performance

V. GaAs Digital IC Fabrication Technology

VI. High-Speed Digital IC Technology Comparison

References

Chapter 5 GaAs Bipolar Digital Integrated Circuits

I. GaAs Bipolar Development: A Historical Perspective

II. GaAs/AlGaAs Epitaxial Materials Preparation

III. GaAs Heterojunction Bipolar Transistors

IV. Heterojunction Bipolar Gate Array Technology

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 The Selectively Doped Heterostructure Transistor: Materials, Devices, and Circuits

I. Introduction

II. Material Properties of SDHT Structures

III. Discrete Devices

IV. SDHT Circuit Implementations

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 7 On-Wafer Measurement of Gigahertz Integrated Circuits

I. Introduction

II. Limitations of Conventional Low-Frequency Wafer Probes

III. Low-Parasitic Hybrid MIC Technology Probes

IV. High-Accuracy On-Wafer Measurements

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 8 Packaging and Interconnection of GaAs Digital Integrated Circuits

I. Introduction

II. Signal Processing Applications Requiring Digital GaAs

III. Design Issues for Digital GaAs

IV. Packaging and Interconnect Technology Issues for High-Frequency GaAs Digital Integrated Circuits

V. Electrical Problems Created in LCCCs and PWB Structures by Inductance in the Power and Ground Planes

References

Chapter 9 GaAs VLSI Technology for High-Speed Computers

I. Introduction

II. GaAs Devices for High-Performance VLSI

III. Self-Aligned GaAs MESFET Technology for VLSI

IV. HEMT Technology for VLSI

V. Application to High-Speed Computers

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 10 Military Applications of GaAs Integrated Circuits

I. Introduction

II. Functional Replication

III. Microwave Analog Applications

IV. Microwave Digital Applications

V. Novel Applications

VI. Applications Requiring Assorted ICs

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 11 Radiation Effects of GaAs Integrated Circuits

I. Introduction

II. Damage Mechanisms

III. Degradation of Device Characteristics Due to Fast Neutron Exposure

IV. Total Dose Effects of Ionizing Radiation

V. Transient Response to Pulsed Ionizing Radiation

VI. Modeling of Logic Upset in GaAs ICs

VII. Single Event Upset

VIII. Annealing Characteristics of Defects

IX. Prospects for Radiation-Hardened GaAs ICs

References

Index

Contents of Other Volumes

Description

VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science, Volume 11: GaAs Microelectronics presents the important aspects of GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) IC technology development ranging from materials preparation and IC fabrication to wafer evaluation and chip packaging.

The volume is comprised of eleven chapters. Chapter 1 traces the historical development of GaAs technology for high-speed and high-frequency applications. This chapter summarizes the important properties of GaAs that serve to make this material and its related compounds technologically important. Chapter 2 covers GaAs substrate growth, ion implantation and annealing, and materials characterization, technologies that are essential for IC development. Chapters 3-6 describe the various IC technologies that are currently under development. These include microwave and digital MESFET ICs, the most mature technologies, and bipolar and field-effect heterostructure transistor ICs. The high-speed capability of GaAs ICs introduces new problems, on-wafer testing and packaging. These topics are discussed in Chapters 7 and 8. Applications for GaAs ICs are covered in Chapters 9 and 10. The first of these chapters is concerned with high speed computer applications; the second addresses military applications. The book concludes with a chapter on radiation effects in GaAs ICs.

Scientists, engineers, researchers, device designers, and systems architects will find the book useful.

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217772

