GaAs Microelectronics, Volume 11
1st Edition
VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 GaAs Technology Perspective
I. Introduction
II. History of GaAs Technology Development
III. Properties of GaAs and Related III—V Materials
IV. Device Structures for Integrated Circuits
V. New Materials and Devices
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 2 GaAs Material Preparation and Characterization
I. Introduction
II. Growth of GaAs Single Crystals
III. Direct Ion Implantation
IV. Substrate and Active Layer Characterization
References
Chapter 3 GaAs Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits
I. GaAs MMIC Overview
II. Fundamentals of GaAs Microwave Device Technology
III. GaAs MMIC Design Principles
IV. GaAs MMIC Processing Techniques
V. Examples of MMIC Technology
VI. Applications of GaAs MMICs
VII. Issues and Assessment
References
Chapter 4 The Future Impact of GaAs Digital Integrated Circuits
I. Introduction
II. High-Speed GaAs Devices and Circuits
III. LSI Limitations of Logic Gates
IV. Design-Rule Effects on Speed Performance
V. GaAs Digital IC Fabrication Technology
VI. High-Speed Digital IC Technology Comparison
References
Chapter 5 GaAs Bipolar Digital Integrated Circuits
I. GaAs Bipolar Development: A Historical Perspective
II. GaAs/AlGaAs Epitaxial Materials Preparation
III. GaAs Heterojunction Bipolar Transistors
IV. Heterojunction Bipolar Gate Array Technology
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 The Selectively Doped Heterostructure Transistor: Materials, Devices, and Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Material Properties of SDHT Structures
III. Discrete Devices
IV. SDHT Circuit Implementations
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 On-Wafer Measurement of Gigahertz Integrated Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Limitations of Conventional Low-Frequency Wafer Probes
III. Low-Parasitic Hybrid MIC Technology Probes
IV. High-Accuracy On-Wafer Measurements
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Packaging and Interconnection of GaAs Digital Integrated Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Signal Processing Applications Requiring Digital GaAs
III. Design Issues for Digital GaAs
IV. Packaging and Interconnect Technology Issues for High-Frequency GaAs Digital Integrated Circuits
V. Electrical Problems Created in LCCCs and PWB Structures by Inductance in the Power and Ground Planes
References
Chapter 9 GaAs VLSI Technology for High-Speed Computers
I. Introduction
II. GaAs Devices for High-Performance VLSI
III. Self-Aligned GaAs MESFET Technology for VLSI
IV. HEMT Technology for VLSI
V. Application to High-Speed Computers
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 10 Military Applications of GaAs Integrated Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Functional Replication
III. Microwave Analog Applications
IV. Microwave Digital Applications
V. Novel Applications
VI. Applications Requiring Assorted ICs
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 11 Radiation Effects of GaAs Integrated Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Damage Mechanisms
III. Degradation of Device Characteristics Due to Fast Neutron Exposure
IV. Total Dose Effects of Ionizing Radiation
V. Transient Response to Pulsed Ionizing Radiation
VI. Modeling of Logic Upset in GaAs ICs
VII. Single Event Upset
VIII. Annealing Characteristics of Defects
IX. Prospects for Radiation-Hardened GaAs ICs
References
Index
Contents of Other Volumes
Description
VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science, Volume 11: GaAs Microelectronics presents the important aspects of GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) IC technology development ranging from materials preparation and IC fabrication to wafer evaluation and chip packaging.
The volume is comprised of eleven chapters. Chapter 1 traces the historical development of GaAs technology for high-speed and high-frequency applications. This chapter summarizes the important properties of GaAs that serve to make this material and its related compounds technologically important. Chapter 2 covers GaAs substrate growth, ion implantation and annealing, and materials characterization, technologies that are essential for IC development. Chapters 3-6 describe the various IC technologies that are currently under development. These include microwave and digital MESFET ICs, the most mature technologies, and bipolar and field-effect heterostructure transistor ICs. The high-speed capability of GaAs ICs introduces new problems, on-wafer testing and packaging. These topics are discussed in Chapters 7 and 8. Applications for GaAs ICs are covered in Chapters 9 and 10. The first of these chapters is concerned with high speed computer applications; the second addresses military applications. The book concludes with a chapter on radiation effects in GaAs ICs.
Scientists, engineers, researchers, device designers, and systems architects will find the book useful.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 20th June 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217772