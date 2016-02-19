G Proteins
2nd Edition
Description
G Proteins is an introduction to one class of systems used for signal transduction at the cell surface, with emphasis on its utilization of a heterotrimeric GTP-binding protein (G protein) to mediate the transfer of information across the plasma membrane, from receptor to effector. Topics covered include the structure and function of G-protein α chains, ADP-ribosylation factor of adenylyl cyclase, and G protein-mediated effects on ionic channels. The organization of genes coding for G-protein α subunits in higher and lower eukaryotes is also discussed. This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins with an overview of G proteins and their role in signal transduction. The next section focuses on the structural aspects of G proteins, with substantial emphasis on ? subunits. The mechanism of G protein coupling to effector systems is also considered, using the hormone-regulated adenylyl cyclase and light-regulated cGMP phosphodiesterase as models. Subsequent chapters deal with receptors and effector systems, together with the cellular functions that may be regulated by heterotrimeric G proteins. In particular, the interaction of insulin with G proteins is discussed, along with receptor regulation of cell calcium and phospholipase C activity. This monograph should be useful to students and scientists interested in G proteins.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Overview
I Structural Aspects
2. Structure and Function of G-Protein α Chains
I. Introduction
II. Structure of G-Protein α Chains
III. Summary and Prospects
References
3. Structure and Function of G-Protein βγ Subunit
I. Structure of βγ Subunit
II. Distribution of β Subunits
III. Membrane Association of βγ
IV. Functional Regions of βγ Subunits
V. Effect of βγ Subunit on Function of α Subunit
VI. Interaction of βγ with Effectors
VII. Conclusion
References
4. Organization of Genes Coding for G-Protein α Subunits in Higher and Lower Eukaryotes
I. Isolation of cDNA Clones for G-Protein α Subunits from Mammalian Cells
II. Isolation of Human Gα Genes
III. Structure of Human Gsα Gene and Generation of Four Gsα cDNAs by Alternative Splicing
IV. Human Genes for Giα Subtypes
V. Organization of Human Ga Genes
VI. Conservation of Primary Structure of Each Ga among Mammalian Species
VII. G Proteins from Saccharomyces cerevisiae
VIII. Comparison of Amino Acid Sequences of Yeast GP1α and GP2α with Those of Rat Brain Giα and Goα
References
5. Structural, Immunobiological, and Functional Characterization of Guanine Nucleotide-Binding Protein Go
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Biophysical and Biochemical Characterizations of Brain Go Protein
III. Structure of Goα
IV. Production and Specificity of Anti-Goα Antibodies
V. Tissue Distributions of Goα Protein and mRNA Coding for Goα
VI. Cellular and Subcellular Immunolocalization of Goα
VII. Roles of Go
References
6. Immunologic Probes for Heterotrimeric GTP-Binding Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Immunochemical Studies of G-Protein Subunit Structure
III. Immunochemical Studies of G-Protein Function
IV. Quantitation and Distribution of G Proteins
References
Part II Coupling
7. Adenylyl Cyclase and Its Regulation by Gs
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Adenylyl Cyclase by Gs
III. Cloning and Characterization of Products of αs Gene
IV. Adenylyl Cyclase: Molecular Characterization
V. Desensitization of Adenylyl Cyclase
VI. Editor's Comments (by Ravi Iyengar)
References
8. Participation of Guanine Nucleotide-Binding Protein Cascade in Activation of Adenylyl Cyclase by Cholera Toxin (Choleragen)
I. Introduction
II. ADP-Ribosyltransferase and NAD+ Glycohydrolase (NADase) Activities of Choleragen
III. Effect of ADP-Ribosylation Factor on Enzymatic Activities of Choleragen
IV. Similarities between Choleragen and Escherichia coli Heat-Labile Enterotoxin
V. Evidence for ADP-Ribosylation Cycle Endogenous to Animal Cells
References
9. ADP-Ribosylation Factor of Adenylyl Cyclase: A 21-kDa GTP-Binding Protein
I. Introduction
II. Role of ADP-Ribosylation Factor in Cholera Toxin Action
III. Cholera Toxin as Probe for Gs
IV. ADP-Ribosylation Factor as GTP-Binding Protein
V. Cellular Localization of ADP-Ribosylation Factor
VI. Structure of ADP-Ribosylation Factor
VII. Comparison to Other GTP-Binding Proteins
VIII. Future Directions
References
10. Transducin, Rhodopsin, and 3',5'-Cyclic GMP Phosphodiesterase: Typical G Protein-Mediated Transduction System
I. Introduction: Rhodopsin-Transducin -3',5'-Cyclic GMP Phosphodiesterase Cascade as Model for G Protein-Mediated Processes
II. "Inactive" Τα-GDP-Tßγ Holoenzyme: Membrane Attachment, Requirement for Magnesium, Absence of Precoupling
III. Transducin-Photoexcited Rhodopsin Interaction
IV. Activated Forms of Τα: Τα-GTP, Τα-GTPγS and Τα-GDP-A1F
V. Transducin and 3',5'-Cyclic GMP Phosphodiesterase
VI. Hydrolysis of GTP in Τα and Inactivation of Transducin
VII. Conclusion
References
11. G Protein-Mediated Effects on Ionic Channels
I. Direct G-Protein Gating of K+ Channels
II. Direct G-Protein Gating of Ca2+ Channels
III. G-Protein Subunits Mediating Direct Ionic Channel Gating
IV. Indirect G-Protein Gating of Ionic Channels
V. Conclusions
References
12. Receptor-Effector Coupling by Pertussis Toxin Substrates: Studies with Recombinant and Native G-Protein a Subunits
I. Introduction
II. Pertussis Toxin: Structure and Conditions of Toxin-Catalyzed ADP-Ribosylation
III. What is Gi and What it Means Now
IV. Bacterial Expression of a Subunits
V. Recombinant a Subunits and Effector Functions
VI. Identification of Native Gi: Immunoblotting Using Sequence-Specific Antisera
VII. G-Protein Purification: Resolution of Closely Related G Proteins
VIII. Effector Functions of a Subunits: Recombinant versus Native Proteins
IX. Conclusions and Future Directions
References
13. Structure and Function of Adrenergic Receptors: Models for Understanding G-Protein-Coupled Receptors
I. Components of Hormone-Sensitive Adenylyl Cyclase Systems
II. Structure of Adrenergic Receptors
III. Functional Domains
IV. Ligand Binding
V. Receptor-G Protein Coupling
VI. Regulation of Receptor Function by Covalent Modifications
References
14. Muscarinic Receptors and Their Interactions with G Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Muscarinic Receptors and Phosphoinositide Metabolism
III. Muscarinic Receptors and Ion Channels
IV. Subtypes of Muscarinic Receptors
V. Molecular Cloning and Structure of mAChR
References
Part III Systems Regulated by G Proteins
15. G Protein- and Protein Kinase C-Mediated Regulation of Voltage-Dependent Calcium Channels
I. Introduction
II. Transmitters, G Proteins, and Second Messenger Systems Associated with Inhibition of Calcium Current
III. Involvement of Protein Kinase C in Calcium Channel Modulation
IV. Conclusions
References
16. Receptor-Ion Channel Coupling through G Proteins
I. Introduction
II. G Protein-Controlled K+ Current in Cardiac Cells
III. G-Protein Control of Ca2+ Current in Neuronal and Endocrine Cells
IV. Conclusions
References
17. Signal Transduction in Olfaction and Tast
I. Introduction
II. Receptor Hypothesis
III. G Proteins Identified in Chemosensory Membranes
IV. Second Messengers in Chemosensory Transduction
V. Editor's Comments (by Ravi Iyengar)
References
18. Phosphatidylinositol Phospholipase C
I. Action of Phospholipase C
II. Purification of Phospholipase C
III. Regulation of Phospholipase C
References
19. Receptor Modulation of Phospholipase C Activity
I. Introduction
II. Studies in Cell-Free Systems
III. Characterization of G Protein-Phospholipase C Complex
IV. Future Directions
References
20. Xenopus Oocyte as Model System to Study Receptor Coupling to Phospholipase C
I. Introduction
II. Oocyte Morphology, Membrane Properties, and Electrophysiology
III. Receptor-Activated Inositol 1,4,5-Trisphosphate-Mediated Cl-Conductance in Xenopus Oocyte: Native Muscarinic Receptor, Transplanted Receptors, and General Pathway
IV. Xenopus Oocyte and G Proteins
V. Summary
References
21. Receptor Regulation of Cell Calcium
I. Introduction
II. Receptors Linked to Phospholipase C
III. Receptors Not Linked to Phospholipase C
References
22. Insulin and Its Interaction with G Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Insulin Receptor
III. Action of Insulin on Cyclic AMP Metabolism
IV. Inhibition of Adenylyl Cyclase
V. Stimulation of Distinct GTPase Activity in Human Platelets by Insulin
VI. Phosphorylation of Defined GTP-Binding Proteins by Human Insulin Receptor
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
23. G Proteins in Growth Factor Action
I. Introduction
II. Chinese Hamster Lung Fibroblasts: A Model System to Analyze Growth Factor Action
III. Mechanisms of Growth-Factor Signal Transduction
IV. Evidence for Two G Proteins Involved in Initiation of Growth
V. ras and Growth-Factor Signaling Pathways
VI. Conclusions
VII. Editor's Comments (by Ravi Iyengar)
References
24. G Proteins in Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae
I. Introduction
II. Pheromone Response and Mating in Yeast
III. Identification of SCG1 (GPA1), a Gα Homolog
IV. Mutations in SCG1 Indicating a Role for SCG1 in Pheromone Response Pathway
V. Rat Gα Subunits Complementing scg1 Growth Defect
VI. Identification of β and γ Subunits Involved in Pheromone Response
VII. Epistatic Relationships
VIII. Models for Mechanism of Pheromone Response
IX. Identification of Second Gα Homolog (GPA2)
X. Perspectives
References
25. GTP-Binding Proteins and Exocytotic Secretion
I. Ca2+: Secundus inter pares in Exocytotic Secretion
II. Exocytotic Mechanisms
III. G Proteins and Stimulus-Secretion Coupling
IV. Role of G Proteins in Control of Secretion
V. GP and GE Act in Series to Control Exocytosis in Mast Cells
VI. Modulation of Exocytosis by ATP
VII. G-Protein Regulation of Degranulation in Single Cells
VIII. Conclusion
References
Index
