G Protein-Coupled Receptors, Part B, Volume 149
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Optical approaches for visualization of arrestin binding to muscarinic receptor
Seung Ryoung Jung
2. Luciferase Reporter Assay for Unlocking Ligand-mediated Signaling of GPCRs
Hamiyet Unal
3. Assays to measure GPCR dependent cellular migration
Carole A. Parent
4. Characterization of the Frizzled GPCRs
Vladimir L. Katanaev
5. Binding assays for bradykinin and angiotensin receptors
Renan Martin
6. Detection of misfolded rhodopsin aggregates in cells
Paul Park
7. Measuring GPCR ubiquitination and trafficking
Samarjit Bhattacharyya
8. Culture of primary neurons and it use in studying GPCR trafficking
Prem N. Yadav
9. ELISA based assay for measuring agonist-induced GPCR endocytosis
Arun K. Shukla
10. Western blot assay for measuring agonist-induced ERK1/2 phosphorylation
Arun K. Shukla
11. Understanding GPCR dimerization
Agata Faron-Górecka
12. Investigating the Frizzled family of receptors
Vladimir L. Katanaev
13. Measuring GPCR signaling through xCELLigence system based assay
Laura Heitman
14. Novel mechanisms of GPCR signaling and bias
Gabriel Carmona Rosas
15. co-IP assays to measure GPCR-arrestin interactions
Anastasios Lymperopoulos
16. Investigating arrestin dependent GPCR signaling
Sadashiva Karnik
17. Measuring CRH1 receptor signaling
Susana Silberstein
18. Site-specific side chain labeling for NMR studies of G protein-coupled receptors
Brian F. Volkman
19. Modeling chemokine receptors and their orthosteric site interactions
Brian F. Volkman
20. Receptor-channel cross-talk
Uri Kahanovitch
21. Wnt receptor signaling
Nibaldo C. Inestrosa
Description
G-Protein-Coupled Receptors, Part B, 2nd Edition, Volume 149, the latest release in the Methods in Cell Biology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. This volume covers Optical Approaches for Visualization of Arrestin Binding to Muscarinic Receptors, Luciferase Reporter Assay for Unlocking Ligand-mediated Signaling of GPCRs, Assays to Measure GPCR Dependent Cellular Migration, Characterization of the Frizzled GPCRs, Binding Assays for Bradykinin and Angiotensin Receptors, Detection of Misfolded Rhodopsin Aggregates in Cells, Measuring GPCR Ubiquitination and Trafficking, Culture of Primary Neurons and its Use in Studying GPCR Trafficking, and much more.
