G Protein-Coupled Receptors in Immune Response and Regulation, Volume 136
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. B2-Adrenoceptor Function in Asthma
Yassine Amrani and Peter Bradding
2. G Protein-Coupled Kinin Receptors and Immunity Against Pathogens
Julio Scharfstein, Pablo I.P. Ramos and Manoel Barral-Netto
3. P2Y Receptors in Immune Response and Inflammation
Diana Le Duc, Angela Schulz, Vera Lede, Annelie Schulze, Doreen Thor, Antje Brüser and Torsten Schöneberg
4. Emerging Roles for MAS-Related G Protein-Coupled Receptor-X2 on Host Defense Peptide, Opioid, and Neuropeptide-Mediated Inflammatory Reactions
Hydar Ali
5. Adhesion GPCRs in Regulating Immune Responses and Inflammation
Hsi-Hsien Lin, Cheng-Chih Hsiao, Caroline Pabst, Josée Hébert, Torsten Schöneberg and Jörg Hamann
6. GPCR Signaling in C. elegans and Its Implications in Immune Response
Anjali Gupta and Varsha Singh
7. G Protein-Coupled Receptor Kinases in the Inflammatory Response and Signaling
Michael D. Steury, Laura R. McCabe and Narayanan Parameswaran
8. Canonical and Noncanonical Signaling Roles of β-Arrestins in Inflammation and Immunity
Mohammad M. Ahmadzai, David Broadbent, Christopher Occhiuto, Canchai Yang, Rupali Das and Hariharan Subramanian
9. Emerging Roles of Regulators of G Protein Signaling (RGS) Proteins in the Immune System
Kirk M. Druey
10. Roles of NHERF Family of PDZ-Binding Proteins in Regulating GPCR Functions
David Broadbent, Mohammad M. Ahmadzai, Ananth K. Kammala, Canchai Yang, Christopher Occhiuto, Rupali Das and Hariharan Subramanian
Description
G Protein-Coupled Receptors in Immune Response and Regulation, Volume 136 presents emerging concepts related to the role of GPCRs in immune response and regulation. Users will find updated chapters on a variety of topics, including Beta-adrenergic signaling in the onset and progression of asthma, the Emerging roles of Regulators of G protein signaling (RGS) proteins in the immune system, information on Kinin receptors in immune response and pathogenic infections, and sections on GPCR signaling in C. elegans and its implications in immune response, GPCR Kinases in Inflammatory response and signaling, and GRK2 in Inflammation: Regulation of T cell receptors and IgE signaling.
Chapters in this book discuss not only the well-known aspects of GPCR signaling in immunology, but also presents many emerging paradigms that have not yet been reported in classical textbooks. Each chapter presents a forward-looking discussion, providing a glimpse of the tremendous potential associated with the specific receptor systems discussed.
Key Features
- Brings together contributions from leading experts in the area of GPCR biology
- Discusses current paradigms and the future potential of understanding GPCR signaling in immune response and regulation
- Presents the first of its kind book to focus on specific GPCR systems in various aspects of immunology, all brought together in one volume
Readership
Any laboratory working in the area of cellular signaling related to immunology. Laboratories involved in GPCR research, students at Master’s and Graduate level in basic biology, and medical students would also find it a very attractive collection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 26th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124048
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128124031
About the Serial Volume Editors
Arun Shukla Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Arun K. Shukla obtained his M.Sc. (Master in Science) from the Center for Biotechnology at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India. Dr. Shukla did his Ph.D. from the Department of Molecular Membrane Biology at the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics in Frankfurt, Germany. His Ph.D. research work was focused on structural studies of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
Dr. Shukla subsequently carried out his post-doctoral work in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in North Carolina, USA. During his post-doctoral research work, Dr. Shukla focused on understanding the biophysical and structural basis of ß-arrestin mediated regulation of GPCRs and non-canonical GPCR signaling. Dr. Shukla has served as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Dr. Shukla is currently an Assistant Professor in Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India. Dr. Shukla is also an Intermediate Fellow of the Wellcome Trust-DBT India Alliance. The research program in Dr. Shukla’s laboratory is focused on understanding the molecular mechanism of activation, signaling and regulation of G Protein-Coupled Receptors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India