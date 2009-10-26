G Protein-Coupled Receptors in Health and Disease, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747563, 9780080911946

G Protein-Coupled Receptors in Health and Disease, Part B, Volume 89

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ya-Xiong Tao
eBook ISBN: 9780080911946
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747563
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2009
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

1. Diseased G protein-coupled receptors: An Introduction

Ya-Xiong Tao

2. GPR56 and its related diseases

Xianhua Piao and Ze Tian

3. GnRHR mutations and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism

Nicholas de Roux

4. LHR mutations and reproductive disorders

Deborah L. Segaloff

5. FSHR mutations and reproductive disorders

Ya-Xiong Tao and Deborah L. Segaloff

6. V2R mutations and nephrogenic diabetes insipidus

Daniel G. Bichet

7. Calcium-sensing receptor mutations

Geoffrey N. Hendy

8. Diseases caused by prostacyclin receptor mutations

John Hwa and Kathleen A Martin

Description

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) transduce signals from a diverse array of endogenous ligands, including ions, amino acids, nucleotides, lipids, peptides, and large glycoprotein hormones. They are also responsible for our sensing of exogenous stimuli, including photons and odorants. GPCRs regulate almost every aspect of our physiological functions. It is estimated that 40% to 50% of currently used therapeutic drugs target GPCRs directly or indirectly. Because the current drugs target only a small portion of the GPCRs, opportunities for targeting the remaining GPCRs is enormous. This volume reviews the latest developments in this rapidly advancing field.

Key Features

This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
* Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."-British Medical Journal

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ya-Xiong Tao Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Ya-Xiong Tao is currently Associate Professor of Physiology at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in Auburn, Alabama, USA. He has been working on several G protein-coupled receptors, including gonadotropin receptors regulating reproduction, and melanocortin receptors regulating energy and glucose homeostasis. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed biomedical journals and obtained funding for his research from National Institutes of Health, American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association, among others. He has delivered numerous lectures at universities and research institutes in USA. Canada, and China. He is visiting or guest professors at four universities and research institute in China. He has edited four volumes in Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and is editing a volume of Advances in Pharmacology. He teaches several courses, including Physiology, Receptorology, and Molecular Endocrinology, for veterinarian and graduate students.

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University, AL, USA

