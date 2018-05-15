G Protein-Coupled Receptors: Emerging Paradigms in Activation, Signaling and Regulation Part B, Volume 339
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Blurring Boundaries: Receptor Tyrosine Kinases as functional
2. G Protein-Coupled Receptors
3. Biased Agonism/Antagonism of Cardiovascular GPCRs for Heart Failure Therapy
4. G Protein-Coupled Receptor Resensitization Paradigms
5. Advances in Membrane Trafficking and Endosomal Signaling of G Protein-Coupled Receptors
6. Regulation of G Protein βγ Signaling
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics that are authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists.
The articles published in IRCMB have a high impact and an average cited half-life of 9 years. This great resource ranks high amongst scientific journals dealing with cell biology.
Key Features
- Publishes only invited review articles on selected topics
- Authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists, and drawn from international sources
- Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 15th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137758
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128137741
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Arun Shukla Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Arun K. Shukla obtained his M.Sc. (Master in Science) from the Center for Biotechnology at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India. Dr. Shukla did his Ph.D. from the Department of Molecular Membrane Biology at the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics in Frankfurt, Germany. His Ph.D. research work was focused on structural studies of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
Dr. Shukla subsequently carried out his post-doctoral work in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in North Carolina, USA. During his post-doctoral research work, Dr. Shukla focused on understanding the biophysical and structural basis of ß-arrestin mediated regulation of GPCRs and non-canonical GPCR signaling. Dr. Shukla has served as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Dr. Shukla is currently an Assistant Professor in Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India. Dr. Shukla is also an Intermediate Fellow of the Wellcome Trust-DBT India Alliance. The research program in Dr. Shukla’s laboratory is focused on understanding the molecular mechanism of activation, signaling and regulation of G Protein-Coupled Receptors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India