Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications to Cognitive and Decision Processes
1st Edition
Proceedings of the U.S.–Japan Seminar on Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications, Held at the University of California, Berkeley, California, July 1-4, 1974
Description
Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications to Cognitive and Decision Processes contains the proceedings of the U.S.-Japan Seminar on Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications, held at the University of California in Berkeley, California, on July 1-4, 1974. The seminar provided a forum for discussing a broad spectrum of topics related to the theory of fuzzy sets, ranging from its mathematical aspects to applications in human cognition, communication, decision making, and engineering systems analysis.
Comprised of 19 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the calculus of fuzzy restrictions, followed by a discussion on fuzzy programs and their execution. Subsequent chapters focus on fuzzy relations, fuzzy graphs, and their applications to clustering analysis; risk and decision making in a fuzzy environment; fractionally fuzzy grammars and their application to pattern recognition; and applications of fuzzy sets in psychology. An approach to pattern recognition and associative memories using fuzzy logic is also described.
This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in the fields of computer science, engineering, psychology, and applied mathematics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Calculus of Fuzzy Restrictions
Fuzzy Programs and Their Execution
Fuzzy Graphs
Fuzziness in Informative Logics
Fuzzy Relations, Fuzzy Graphs, and Their Applications to Clustering Analysis
Conditional Fuzzy Measures and Their Applications
Fuzzy Topology
Interpretation and Execution of Fuzzy Programs
On Risk and Decision Making in a Fuzzy Environment
An Axiomatic Approach to Rational Decision Making in a Fuzzy Environment
Decision-Making and Its Goal in a Fuzzy Environment
Recognition of Fuzzy Languages
On the Description of Fuzzy Meaning of Context-Free Language
Fractionally Fuzzy Grammars with Application to Pattern Recognition
Toward Integrated Cognitive Systems, Which Must Make Fuzzy Decisions About Fuzzy Problems
Applications of Fuzzy Sets in Psychology
Experimental Approach to Fuzzy Simulation of Memorizing, Forgetting and Inference Process
On Fuzzy Robot Planning
An Approach to Pattern Recognition and Associative Memories Using Fuzzy Logic
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265919