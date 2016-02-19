Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications to Cognitive and Decision Processes contains the proceedings of the U.S.-Japan Seminar on Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications, held at the University of California in Berkeley, California, on July 1-4, 1974. The seminar provided a forum for discussing a broad spectrum of topics related to the theory of fuzzy sets, ranging from its mathematical aspects to applications in human cognition, communication, decision making, and engineering systems analysis.

Comprised of 19 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the calculus of fuzzy restrictions, followed by a discussion on fuzzy programs and their execution. Subsequent chapters focus on fuzzy relations, fuzzy graphs, and their applications to clustering analysis; risk and decision making in a fuzzy environment; fractionally fuzzy grammars and their application to pattern recognition; and applications of fuzzy sets in psychology. An approach to pattern recognition and associative memories using fuzzy logic is also described.

This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in the fields of computer science, engineering, psychology, and applied mathematics.