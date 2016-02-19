Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications to Cognitive and Decision Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127752600, 9781483265919

Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications to Cognitive and Decision Processes

1st Edition

Proceedings of the U.S.–Japan Seminar on Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications, Held at the University of California, Berkeley, California, July 1-4, 1974

Editors: Lotfi A. Zadeh King-Sun Fu Kokichi Tanaka
eBook ISBN: 9781483265919
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 506
Description

Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications to Cognitive and Decision Processes contains the proceedings of the U.S.-Japan Seminar on Fuzzy Sets and Their Applications, held at the University of California in Berkeley, California, on July 1-4, 1974. The seminar provided a forum for discussing a broad spectrum of topics related to the theory of fuzzy sets, ranging from its mathematical aspects to applications in human cognition, communication, decision making, and engineering systems analysis.

Comprised of 19 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the calculus of fuzzy restrictions, followed by a discussion on fuzzy programs and their execution. Subsequent chapters focus on fuzzy relations, fuzzy graphs, and their applications to clustering analysis; risk and decision making in a fuzzy environment; fractionally fuzzy grammars and their application to pattern recognition; and applications of fuzzy sets in psychology. An approach to pattern recognition and associative memories using fuzzy logic is also described.

This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in the fields of computer science, engineering, psychology, and applied mathematics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Calculus of Fuzzy Restrictions

Fuzzy Programs and Their Execution

Fuzzy Graphs

Fuzziness in Informative Logics

Fuzzy Relations, Fuzzy Graphs, and Their Applications to Clustering Analysis

Conditional Fuzzy Measures and Their Applications

Fuzzy Topology

Interpretation and Execution of Fuzzy Programs

On Risk and Decision Making in a Fuzzy Environment

An Axiomatic Approach to Rational Decision Making in a Fuzzy Environment

Decision-Making and Its Goal in a Fuzzy Environment

Recognition of Fuzzy Languages

On the Description of Fuzzy Meaning of Context-Free Language

Fractionally Fuzzy Grammars with Application to Pattern Recognition

Toward Integrated Cognitive Systems, Which Must Make Fuzzy Decisions About Fuzzy Problems

Applications of Fuzzy Sets in Psychology

Experimental Approach to Fuzzy Simulation of Memorizing, Forgetting and Inference Process

On Fuzzy Robot Planning

An Approach to Pattern Recognition and Associative Memories Using Fuzzy Logic

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
506
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265919

Lotfi A. Zadeh

King-Sun Fu

Kokichi Tanaka

