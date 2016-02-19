Fuzzy Logic
1st Edition
A Practical Approach
Description
Fuzzy Logic: A Practical Approach focuses on the processes and approaches involved in fuzzy logic, including fuzzy sets, numbers, and decisions.
The book first elaborates on fuzzy numbers and logic, fuzzy systems on the job, and Fuzzy Knowledge Builder. Discussions focus on formatting the knowledge base for an inference engine, personnel detection system, using a knowledge base in an inference engine, fuzzy business systems, industrial fuzzy systems, fuzzy sets and numbers, and quantifying word-based rules. The text then elaborates on designing a fuzzy decision and Fuzzy Thought Amplifier for complex situations. Topics include origins of cognitive maps, Fuzzy Thought Amplifier, training a map to predict the future, introducing the Fuzzy Decision Maker, and merging interests. The publication takes a look at fuzzy associative memory, fuzzy sets as hypercube points, and disk files and descriptions, including Fuzzy Thought Amplifier, Fuzzy Decision Maker, and composing and creating a memory.
The text is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in fuzzy logic.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1. The Fuzzy World
Apples, Oranges, Or In Between?
Is There Life Beyond Math?
Vague Is Better
Discovering Fuzziness
The Uses Of Fuzzy Logic
Fuzzy Control Systems
Other Commercial Fuzzy Systems
The Value Of Fuzzy Systems
Advantages and Disadvantages
Fuzzy Decision-Making
Fuzziness And Asian Nations
Fuzzy Systems And Uncertainty
Probability and Bayesian Methods
Nonprobabilistic Methods
Fuzzy Systems And Neural Networks
Chapter 2. Fuzzy Numbers And Logic
Fuzzy Numbers
Meet FuzNum Calc
Performing Fuzzy Arithmetic
Behind the Scenes With FuzNum Calc
Fuzzy Sets
Set Theory
Touring UniCalc
Multielement Sets
Union, Intersection, and Implication
Difference
Complement
Crisp And Fuzzy Logic
Rules of Inference
Logical Statements
As-Then And As-Do Rules—A Sneak Preview
Quantifying Word-Based Rules
Chapter 3. Fuzzy Systems on the Job
Fuzzy Tools
Fuzzy Knowledge Builder™ for a Fuzzy Expert System
Fuzzy Decision-Maker™
Fuzzy Thought Amplifier™
Fuzzy Systems
Creating A Fuzzy Control System
Identify and Name Fuzzy Inputs
Identify and Name Fuzzy Output
Create the Fuzzy Membership Functions
Construct the Rule Base
Decide How to Execute the Actions
Fuzzy Business Systems
Industrial Fuzzy Systems
Fuzzy-Neuro Sewage Pumping Station
Fuzzy Insulin Infusion System For Diabetics
Fuzzy Consumer Products
Chapter 4. Fuzzy Knowledge Builder™
Knowledge Builder's Design
Program Organization
Program File Structure
Lunar Lander
Lunar Lander's Vertical Axis
Lunar Lander's Horizontal Axis
Printing Your Graphics Displays
Personnel Detection System
Naming and Defining the Dimensions and Sets
Improving the Matrix's Operation
Formatting The Knowledge Base For An Inference Engine
Using A Knowledge Base In An Inference Engine
Chapter 5. Designing a Fuzzy Decision
The Decision Process
Introducing The Fuzzy Decision Maker™
Deciding Which College To Attend
Naming Your Goals
Name Your Constraints
Name Your Alternatives
Rank the Importances of Your Goals and Constraints
How Well Do the Alternatives Satisfy the Goals?
Regional Transportation System
Goals
Constraints
Alternatives
Importances
Satisfactions
The Decision Process
Merging Interests
The Scenario
The Alternatives
The Goals
The Constraints
George's Version
Martha's Version
Comparing the Two Versions
Inside The Fuzzy Decision Maker
Importances
Satisfactions
The Decision
Chapter 6. Fuzzy Thought Amplifier™ for Complex Situations
Dynamic Complexities In Everyday Life
Origins Of Cognitive Maps
Crisp Cognitive Maps
Fuzzy Cognitive Maps
Fuzzy Thought Amplifier™
Normal Operation
"Trained" Operation
Simple Fuzzy Thought Amplifiers™
Stable Map
Oscillation
Chaos
Catplant
Naming and Defining the States
Creating Events
Event Values and Names
Adding Dynamic Graphics
Running Cycles
Adding Bias
Running Cycles with the Added Bias
Adding Additional States
Running the Augmented CatPlant
Health Care System
The States
The Events
Running the Healthcare Map Cycles
Importance of the Healthcare Map
Training A Map To Predict The Future
The Scenario
The States
The Events
Training the Map
Predicting the Future
How The Fuzzy Thought Amplifier™ Works
Definition Method
Incremental Method
Training Function
Concluding Thoughts
Appendix A. Fuzzy Associative Memory (FAM)
FAMCALC
Composing A Memory
Creating A Memory
How FamCalc Works
Step 1
Step 2
Appendix B. Fuzzy Sets as Hypercube Points
Sets As Points
Using Koskocalc
Interaction Of A Set And Its Complement
Far Crisp And Near Crisp
Measuring A Set's Size
Interaction Of Two Fuzzy Sets
Distance
Subsethood
Appendix C. Disk Files and Descriptions
Library Files
Dr. Fuzzy's Calculators
Fuzzy Knowledge Builder™ Files
Example Knowledge Base
Example Inference Engines
Example Problems
Fuzzy Decision Maker™
Choosing a College
Legal Problem
Unemployment
Financial Planning
Changing Residence
Fuzzy Thought Amplifier™
Readme File
Appendix D. Inference Engine Programs
QuickBasic Simple Inference Engine
QuickBasic Fast Inference Engine
C Language Inference Engine
Fuzz-C Inference Engine
Motorola 68HC05 Assembly Simple Inference Engine
Appendix E. Other Fuzzy Architecture
Flops
How FLOPS Works
Badger—An Animal Guessing Game
Parallel FLOPS
State Machines
Crisp State Machine
Fuzzy State Machine
Putting a Fuzzy State Machine Into Operation
The Rules and the Inference Method
Bibliography
Articles
Books
Conference Proceedings
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 12th September 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266220