Fuzzy Logic in Geology
1st Edition
Description
What is fuzzy logic?--a system of concepts and methods for exploring modes of reasoning that are approximate rather than exact. While the engineering community has appreciated the advances in understanding using fuzzy logic for quite some time, fuzzy logic's impact in non-engineering disciplines is only now being recognized. The authors of Fuzzy Logic in Geology attend to this growing interest in the subject and introduce the use of fuzzy set theory in a style geoscientists can understand. This is followed by individual chapters on topics relevant to earth scientists: sediment modeling, fracture detection, reservoir characterization, clustering in geophysical data analysis, ground water movement, and time series analysis.
Key Features
George Klir is the Distinguished Professor of Systems Science and Director of the Center for Intelligent Systems, Fellow of the IEEE and IFSA, editor of nine volumes, editorial board member of 18 journals, and author or co-author of 16 books
Foreword by the inventor of fuzzy logic-- Professor Lotfi Zadeh
Readership
Theoreticians, practitioners, educator, and students of applied mathematics, geology, hydrology, geophysical analysis, sedimentology, and petroleum geology, as well as fuzzy logic researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors; Foreword By Lotfi A. Zadeh; Preface; Glossary Of Symbols; Introduction (Demicco And Klir); Fuzzy Logic: A Specialized Tutorial (Klir); Fuzzy Logic And Earth Science: An Overview (Demicco); Fuzzy Logic In Geological Sciences: A Literature Review (Demicco); Applications of Fuzzy Logic to Stratigraphic Modeling (Demicco); Fuzzy Logic In Hydrology And Water Resources (Bogardi, Bardossy, Duckstein And Pongracz); Formal Concept Analysis In Geology (Belohlavek); Fuzzy Logic and Earthquake Research (Chongfu); Fuzzy Transform: Application to the Reef Growth Problem (Perfilieva); Ancient Sea-Level Estimation (Novak); Acknowledgments; Name Index; Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 347
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 22nd September 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521893
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124151468
About the Editor
Robert Demicco
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York, Geological Sciences and Environmental Studies, Binghamton, New York, U.S.A.
George Klir
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York, T.J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Binghamton, New York, U.S.A.
Reviews
'Fuzzy logic is a technology that definitely deserves a lot more attention in the geosciences. This book serves as an excellent starting point for any geophysicist interested in learning about soft computing techniques, and applying them to seismic processing and interpretation.' The Leading Edge, June 2004