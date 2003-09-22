Fuzzy Logic in Geology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124151468, 9780080521893

Fuzzy Logic in Geology

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Demicco George Klir
eBook ISBN: 9780080521893
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124151468
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd September 2003
Page Count: 347
Description

What is fuzzy logic?--a system of concepts and methods for exploring modes of reasoning that are approximate rather than exact. While the engineering community has appreciated the advances in understanding using fuzzy logic for quite some time, fuzzy logic's impact in non-engineering disciplines is only now being recognized. The authors of Fuzzy Logic in Geology attend to this growing interest in the subject and introduce the use of fuzzy set theory in a style geoscientists can understand. This is followed by individual chapters on topics relevant to earth scientists: sediment modeling, fracture detection, reservoir characterization, clustering in geophysical data analysis, ground water movement, and time series analysis.

Key Features

George Klir is the Distinguished Professor of Systems Science and Director of the Center for Intelligent Systems, Fellow of the IEEE and IFSA, editor of nine volumes, editorial board member of 18 journals, and author or co-author of 16 books

Foreword by the inventor of fuzzy logic-- Professor Lotfi Zadeh

Readership

Theoreticians, practitioners, educator, and students of applied mathematics, geology, hydrology, geophysical analysis, sedimentology, and petroleum geology, as well as fuzzy logic researchers.

Table of Contents

Contributors; Foreword By Lotfi A. Zadeh; Preface; Glossary Of Symbols; Introduction (Demicco And Klir); Fuzzy Logic: A Specialized Tutorial (Klir); Fuzzy Logic And Earth Science: An Overview (Demicco); Fuzzy Logic In Geological Sciences: A Literature Review (Demicco); Applications of Fuzzy Logic to Stratigraphic Modeling (Demicco); Fuzzy Logic In Hydrology And Water Resources (Bogardi, Bardossy, Duckstein And Pongracz); Formal Concept Analysis In Geology (Belohlavek); Fuzzy Logic and Earthquake Research (Chongfu); Fuzzy Transform: Application to the Reef Growth Problem (Perfilieva); Ancient Sea-Level Estimation (Novak); Acknowledgments; Name Index; Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
347
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080521893
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124151468

About the Editor

Robert Demicco

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York, Geological Sciences and Environmental Studies, Binghamton, New York, U.S.A.

George Klir

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York, T.J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Binghamton, New York, U.S.A.

Reviews

'Fuzzy logic is a technology that definitely deserves a lot more attention in the geosciences. This book serves as an excellent starting point for any geophysicist interested in learning about soft computing techniques, and applying them to seismic processing and interpretation.' The Leading Edge, June 2004

Ratings and Reviews

