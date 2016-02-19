Future Sources of Organic Raw Materials: CHEMRAWN I is a collection of lectures presented at the World Conference on Future Sources of Organic Raw Materials, held in Toronto, Canada, on July 10-13, 1978. The conference focused on potential future sources of organic raw materials such as non-conventional fossil hydrocarbons, coal, industrial and agricultural wastes, and renewable resources like wood and other plant materials. This book is comprised of 52 chapters and opens with an assessment of the likely future availability of conventional oil and gas as they relate to possible demands for petrochemical feedstocks, paying particular attention to the availability and demand patterns for fossil hydrocarbons. The following chapters discuss the reserves and worldwide distribution of oil shale and tar sands; climate and its impact on renewable resources; research and management of natural resources; and production of chemicals directly from synthesis gas. Pyrolysis of solid carbonaceous materials is also considered, along with natural rubber production and biomass for non-food use. This monograph will be a useful resource for organic chemists and energy policymakers.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Availability and Demand Patterns for Fossil Hydrocarbons

Oil Shale and Tar Sands

Coal and the Human Need for Energy

Availability and Demand Patterns for Renewable Resources—Forestry

Agriculture

Availability and Demand Patterns for Renewable Resources: Urban and Industrial Wastes

Future of the Synthetic Chemical Industry in Japan

Matter: a Resource Ignored by Thermodynamics—Renewable Resource Economics

The Reference Materials System—a Framework for Substitution Analysis

The Organic Materials System: toward Making Practical Choices

Climate and Its Impact on Renewable Resources

Changing Location of the Chemical Industry

Research and Management of Natural Resources

The Structure and Chemistry of Coal: the Search for a Typical Coal Molecule

Synthesis Gas Technology

Chemicals, Feedstocks and Fuels from Fischer-Tropsch and Related Syntheses

Chemicals Production Directly from Synthesis Gas

Homogeneous Catalysis

Heterogeneous Catalysis at the End of the Century

Extraction, Preparation, Transport and Storage of Solid Carbonaceous Material

The Liquefaction of Solid Carbonaceous Materials

Pyrolysis of Solid Carbonaceous Materials

Prospects for Photon-Induced Syntheses of Organic Raw Materials

Chemicals from Tar Processing

Carbons from Selected Organic Feedstocks

Peat as a Source of Chemical Raw Materials

Limits to the Productive Capacity of the Biosphere

Biomass for Non-Food Use

Tropical Biomass Systems

A New Look at Natural Rubber Production

Organic Chemicals from the Desert

Chemical and Biological Nitrogen Fixation

Future Challenges and Opportunities for Agricultural and Forestry Research

Trends in Available Feedstock Composition

Future Feedstocks from Petroleum—Oil and Gas: New Petroleum Production Technologies

New Petroleum Refining Technology

Advances in Production of Olefins from Residual Oils

Tar Sands and Related Products as Chemical Feedstocks

Oil Shales as Sources of Chemical Feedstocks

New Aspects of the Production of Chemicals from Biomass

The Ethanol Based Economy—the Brazilian Experiment

Enzymatic Production of Chemicals

Carbohydrates as Renewable Feedstocks

Anaerobic Microbial Digestion as a Route to Methane and Renewable Carbon Sources

Organic Chemicals from the Sea

Fibers to Meet the World's Expanding Needs

Solar Energy Use through Biology—Past and Future

Photosynthesis and Biosynthetic Pathways to Chemicals

A New Understanding of the Carbohydrate System

The Challenge of Lignin

The Future of Lipids from Plant and Animal Sources

Genetic Engineering of Microorganisms for the Production of Biomedically and Industrially Important Materials

Index of Contributors