Future Sources of Organic Raw Materials: CHEMRAWN I
1st Edition
CHEMRAWN Chemical Research Applied to Words Needs
Future Sources of Organic Raw Materials: CHEMRAWN I is a collection of lectures presented at the World Conference on Future Sources of Organic Raw Materials, held in Toronto, Canada, on July 10-13, 1978. The conference focused on potential future sources of organic raw materials such as non-conventional fossil hydrocarbons, coal, industrial and agricultural wastes, and renewable resources like wood and other plant materials. This book is comprised of 52 chapters and opens with an assessment of the likely future availability of conventional oil and gas as they relate to possible demands for petrochemical feedstocks, paying particular attention to the availability and demand patterns for fossil hydrocarbons. The following chapters discuss the reserves and worldwide distribution of oil shale and tar sands; climate and its impact on renewable resources; research and management of natural resources; and production of chemicals directly from synthesis gas. Pyrolysis of solid carbonaceous materials is also considered, along with natural rubber production and biomass for non-food use. This monograph will be a useful resource for organic chemists and energy policymakers.
Foreword
Availability and Demand Patterns for Fossil Hydrocarbons
Oil Shale and Tar Sands
Coal and the Human Need for Energy
Availability and Demand Patterns for Renewable Resources—Forestry
Agriculture
Availability and Demand Patterns for Renewable Resources: Urban and Industrial Wastes
Future of the Synthetic Chemical Industry in Japan
Matter: a Resource Ignored by Thermodynamics—Renewable Resource Economics
The Reference Materials System—a Framework for Substitution Analysis
The Organic Materials System: toward Making Practical Choices
Climate and Its Impact on Renewable Resources
Changing Location of the Chemical Industry
Research and Management of Natural Resources
The Structure and Chemistry of Coal: the Search for a Typical Coal Molecule
Synthesis Gas Technology
Chemicals, Feedstocks and Fuels from Fischer-Tropsch and Related Syntheses
Chemicals Production Directly from Synthesis Gas
Homogeneous Catalysis
Heterogeneous Catalysis at the End of the Century
Extraction, Preparation, Transport and Storage of Solid Carbonaceous Material
The Liquefaction of Solid Carbonaceous Materials
Pyrolysis of Solid Carbonaceous Materials
Prospects for Photon-Induced Syntheses of Organic Raw Materials
Chemicals from Tar Processing
Carbons from Selected Organic Feedstocks
Peat as a Source of Chemical Raw Materials
Limits to the Productive Capacity of the Biosphere
Biomass for Non-Food Use
Tropical Biomass Systems
A New Look at Natural Rubber Production
Organic Chemicals from the Desert
Chemical and Biological Nitrogen Fixation
Future Challenges and Opportunities for Agricultural and Forestry Research
Trends in Available Feedstock Composition
Future Feedstocks from Petroleum—Oil and Gas: New Petroleum Production Technologies
New Petroleum Refining Technology
Advances in Production of Olefins from Residual Oils
Tar Sands and Related Products as Chemical Feedstocks
Oil Shales as Sources of Chemical Feedstocks
New Aspects of the Production of Chemicals from Biomass
The Ethanol Based Economy—the Brazilian Experiment
Enzymatic Production of Chemicals
Carbohydrates as Renewable Feedstocks
Anaerobic Microbial Digestion as a Route to Methane and Renewable Carbon Sources
Organic Chemicals from the Sea
Fibers to Meet the World's Expanding Needs
Solar Energy Use through Biology—Past and Future
Photosynthesis and Biosynthetic Pathways to Chemicals
A New Understanding of the Carbohydrate System
The Challenge of Lignin
The Future of Lipids from Plant and Animal Sources
Genetic Engineering of Microorganisms for the Production of Biomedically and Industrially Important Materials
