Future Directions in Silicon Photonics, Volume 101
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Building blocks of silicon photonics
Laurent Vivien, Delphine Marris-Morini, Eric Cassan, Carlos Alonso-Ramos, Daniel Benedikovic, Xavier Le Roux, Diego Perez-Galacho, Mathias Berciano, Guillaume Marcaud, Lucas Deniel, Christian Lafforgue, JianHao Zhang, Samuel Serna, Vladyslav Vakarin, Alicia Ruiz-Caridad, Pedro Damas, Phuong T. Do, Dorian Doser, Joan-Manel Ramirez, Elena Duran Valdeiglesias, Sylvain Guerber, Maurin Douix, Jocelyn Durel, Ismael Charlet, Elodie Ghegin, Stéphane Monfray, Sébastien Cremer, Charles Baudot, Frédéric Bœuf, Léopold Virot, Philippe Rodriguez, Fabrice Nemouchi, Christophe Jany, Badhise Ben Bakir, Loic Sanchez, Franck Fournel, Pierre Brianceau, Karim Hassan and Bertrand Szelag
2. Heterogeneously integrated III–V photonic devices on Si
Shinji Matsuo
3. Quantum dot lasers for silicon photonics
Yasuhiko Arakawa, Takahiro Nakamura and Jinkwan Kwoen
4. Microchannel epitaxy of III–V layers on Si substrates
Shigeya Naritsuka
5. Epitaxial lateral overgrowth of III-V semiconductors on Si for photonic integration
Yan-Ting Sun and Sebastian Lourdudoss
6. Monolithic integration of lattice-matched Ga(NAsP)-based laser structures on CMOS-compatible Si (001) wafers for Si-photonics applications
Kerstin Volz, Peter Ludewig and Wolfgang Stolz
7. Growth of III-V semiconductors and lasers on silicon substrates by MOCVD
Bei Shi and Kei May Lau
8. Nano-ridge laser monolithically grown on (001) Si
Dries Van Thourhout, Yuting Shi, Marina Baryshnikova, Yves Mols, Nadezda Kuznetsova, Yannick De Koninck, Marianna Pantouvaki, Joris Van Campenhout, Robert Langer and Bernardette Kunert
9. Quantum dot microcavity lasers on silicon substrates
Yating Wan, Justin Norman and John Bowers
Description
Silicon Photonics: Part II, Volume 100 in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series, highlights new advances in the field, with this updated volume presenting the latest developments as discussed by esteemed leaders in the field silicon photonics.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Represents the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series
- Includes the latest information on Silicon Photonics
Readership
Students and researchers in academia and industry working in the field of silicon photonics. Both experts in the field and newcomers will benefit from this volume. Physicists, Chemists, Engineers interested in this subject area
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 15th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128188576
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128205181
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is an Australian Laureate Fellow and Distinguished Professor at Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University, Canberra. He published more than 800 papers (530 journal papers) and edited many books, chaired many conferences and served many professional societies e.g. President of IEEE Nanotechnology Council; Vice-President, IEEE Photonics Society, Vice-President and Secretary Physical Sciences, Australian Academy of Science. He won many awards, e.g. Peter Baume Award, Boas Medal, IEEE Third Millennium Medal, Distinguished Lecturer Awards from IEEE Photonics Society, IEEE Electron Devices Society and IEEE Nanotechnology Council, Electronics and Photonics Division Award from Electrochemical Society, Distinguished Service Awards from IEEE Nanotechnology Council and IEEE Photonics Society. His research interests are in compound semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has trained more than 45 PhD students and about 50 post-doctoral and research fellows. He holds honorary appointments at UESTC, Chengdu, Tokyo University, Nanjing University and Anna University. He has collaborated and co-authored papers with scientists from 25 countries. He serves as an Editor of 3 book series and 7 journals and a member of editorial boards of 17 journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronic Materials Engineering, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia
Sebastian Lourdudoss Serial Volume Editor
Sebastian Lourdudoss obtained M.Sc. in chemistry from (St. Joseph’s College, Trichy) Madras University, India, in 1976 and Ph.D. in chemistry from Faculté Libre des Sciences de Lille, France, in 1979. In 1980 he joined KTH, Stockholm, Sweden, to work on chemical absorption heat pumps and thermochemical energy storage. He changed his field of interest to semiconductors in 1985 when he had moved to Swedish Institute of Microelectronics, where he started to develop epitaxy of compound semiconductors for fabricating optoelectronic devices. In 1993 he moved back to KTH where he is currently a professor in Semiconductor Materials since 2002. He has contributed to the development of semi-insulating III-V materials including III-nitrides for discrete and/or integrated device fabrication and buried heterostructure lasers for high speed data- and telecom applications. His current interests are integration of III-Vs on silicon, high power buried heterostructure quantum cascade lasers and semiconductors for non-linear applications. He is a senior member of IEEE. He is a recipient of IPRM award in 2017.
Affiliations and Expertise
Material and Nano Physics, KTH, Sweden
John E. Bowers Serial Volume Editor
John Bowers is Director of the Institute for Energy Efficiency and a professor in the Departments of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Materials at the University of California, Santa Barbara. His research interests are primarily concerned with silicon photonics, optoelectronic devices, optical switching and transparent optical networks and quantum dot lasers. Bowers received the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Stanford University and then worked for AT&T Bell Laboratories before joining UCSB. Bowers is a fellow of the IEEE, OSA and the American Physical Society, and a recipient of the IEEE Photonics Award, OSA/IEEE Tyndall Award, the IEEE LEOS William Streifer Award and the South Coast Business and Technology Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Inventors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Australia