Future Directions in Digital Information
1st Edition
Predictions, Practice, Participation
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Directions in Digital Information
Part One – Designing Information Systems
2. Current Research Information Systems and Institutional Repositories: From Data Ingestion to Convergence and Merger
3. Designing Library-based Research Data Management Services from Bottom-Up
4. Library Acquisition, Delivery and Discovery for a Creative University
5. Educational Establishments’ Response to Poor Information Literacy among Student Bodies
Part Two – Who are the Users? Constructing New Knowledge
6. The Power of Knowledge: Universities, Suppliers and Transparency in the Information Age Meeting the information needs of diverse users
7. Who is the digital public library user?
8. Digital Culture: The Dynamics of Incorporation
9. Digital Transformation Trends in Education
10. The digital behaviour of distance learners
Part Three – Where Formal meets Informal
11. Mobile technology and educational games in HE
12. Social Media as a Professional Development Tool for Academic Librarians
13. Procurement and probity practices in digital information
14. The evolving role of academic library collections in the broader information ecosystem
Part Four – Delivering Practical Projects
15. Transforming the role of librarian for graduate students: Information Literacy experiences in two humanities and education programs
16. It’s All Online!: Creating digital study resources for orchestral musicians - and getting musicians to use them
Part Five – Emerging New Paradigms
17. Towards Education 4.0 - a scenario planning approach to predicting the future
18. The User as a Data Source
19. Data-driven modelling of public library infrastructure and usage in the United Kingdom
20. What are the (professional) librarian's special competencies in a digital educational context in 2020 and what can they be used for in a future perspective?
Conclusions on Future Directions in Digital Information
Description
The last decade has seen significant global changes that have impacted library, information, and learning services and sciences. There is now a mood to find pragmatic information solutions to pressing global challenges. Doing the Future with Digital Information presents the latest ideas and approaches to digital information from across the globe, portraying a sense of transition from old to new. This title is a comprehensive, international take on key themes, advances, and trends in digital information, including the impact of developing technologies. The latest volume in the ‘Chandos Advances in Information Series’, this book will help practitioners and thinkers looking to keep pace with, and excel among, the digital choices and pathways on offer, to develop new systems and models, and gain information on trends in the educational and industry contexts that make up the information sphere. A group of international contributors has been assembled to give their take on how information professionals and scientists are ‘doing the future’ along five distinct themes: Design of new information systems; constructing new knowledge about users; where the formal meets the informal world; delivering practical projects, and finally; emergent new paradigms. The multinational perspectives contained in this volume acquaint readers with problems, approaches, and achievements in digital information from around the world, with equity of information access emerging as a key challenge.
Key Features
- Presents a global perspective on how information science and services are changing and how they can best adapt
- Gives insight into how managers can make the best decisions about the future provision of their information services
- Engages key practical issues faced by information professionals such as how best to collect and deploy user data in libraries
- Presents digital literacy as a global theme, stressing the need to foster literacy in a broad range of contexts
- Interrogates how ready information professionals are for emergent technological and social change across the globe
Readership
Those involved in strategy and blue skies thinking, e.g. directors of libraries and information services, academics and researchers in information science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221440
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
David Baker
Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Strategic Information Management, University of St Mark and St John, Plymouth, Devon, UK
Lucy Ellis
Lucy Ellis is a consultant and research associate within higher education. She holds a PhD in Experimental Phonetics from Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, an MPhil in Linguistics from the University of Cambridge, a PGCE teaching qualification for English, and an undergraduate degree in English and Latin. She has worked as a lecturer, research scientist, and project consultant. Previously she was a Research Fellow at Exeter University and a senior lecturer and program leader at Plymouth Marjon University in the UK. She has also been a Chief Investigator and Project Manager for a National Institute of Health Research Study on the communication strategies of deaf children. She has won a number of awards and funding opportunities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Research Associate within higher education
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.