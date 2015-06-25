Future Development of Thermal Spray Coatings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857097699, 9780857097743

Future Development of Thermal Spray Coatings

1st Edition

Types, Designs, Manufacture and Applications

Editors: Nuria Espallargas
eBook ISBN: 9780857097743
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857097699
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 25th June 2015
Page Count: 300
Description

Future Development of Thermal Spray Coatings discusses the latest developments and research trends in the thermal spray industry. The book presents a timely guide to new applications and techniques.

After an introduction to thermal spray coatings by the editor, Part One covers new types and properties of thermal spray coatings. Chapters look at feedstock suspensions and solutions, the application of solution precursor spray techniques to obtain ceramic films and coatings, cold spray techniques and warm spray technology amongst others. Part Two of the book moves on to discuss new applications for thermal spray coatings such as the use of thermal spray coatings in environmental barrier coatings, thermal spray coatings in renewable energy applications and manufacturing engineering in thermal spray technologies by advanced robot systems and process kinematics.

Key Features

  • Timely guide on the current advancements and research trends in thermal spray technology
  • Reviews different types of thermal spray coatings
  • Presents a wide variety of applications for this emerging technology

Readership

R&D managers in thermal spray coating industries; researchers and postgraduate and undergraduate students with an academic interest in this field

Table of Contents

  • List of contributors
  • 1: Introduction to thermal spray coatings
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Introduction and historical overview of thermal spray
    • 1.2 Current coatings and equipment
    • 1.3 Current market of thermal spray
    • 1.4 Future trends and applications
  • Part One: Thermal spray coatings: New types and properties
    • 2: Current status and future directions of thermal spray coatings and techniques
      • Abstract
      • 2.1 Introduction
      • 2.2 Spray torches
      • 2.3 Measurements and testing
      • 2.4 Models
      • 2.5 Coating applications and developments
      • 2.6 Future trends and applications
      • 2.7 Conclusions
    • 3: Feedstock suspensions and solutions
      • Abstract
      • Acknowledgments
      • 3.1 Introduction
      • 3.2 Stability and rheology of suspensions
      • 3.3 Requirements for thermal spray suspension and solution feedstocks
      • 3.4 Suspensions feedstock for thermal spray: types and preparation
      • 3.5 Solution precursor feedstock for thermal spray: types and preparation
      • 3.6 Conclusions and further developments of suspension and solution precursor feedstock for thermal spray
    • 4: Status and future trends in suspension spray techniques
      • Abstract
      • 4.1 Introduction: Suspension spraying
      • 4.2 The suspension spray process
      • 4.3 Equipment for suspension spraying
      • 4.4 Applications
      • 4.5 Summary and conclusion
    • 5: Application of solution precursor spray techniques to obtain ceramic films and coatings
      • Abstract
      • 5.1 Introduction
      • 5.2 Solution spray techniques
      • 5.3 Preparation of solutions
      • 5.4 Phenomena occurring at spraying
      • 5.5 Microstructure of films and coatings synthesized by solution spray techniques
      • 5.6 Properties of films and coatings
      • 5.7 Possible applications of the coatings
    • 6: Future trends in cold spray techniques
      • Abstract
      • 6.1 Introduction
      • 6.2 Cold spray technique
      • 6.3 Types of coatings and materials
      • 6.4 Applications
      • 6.5 Conclusions
    • 7: Current status and future prospects of warm spray technology
      • Abstract
      • Acknowledgments
      • 7.1 Introduction
      • 7.2 Historical review of process development based on HVOF
      • 7.3 Process characteristics of WS
      • 7.4 Microstructure and mechanical properties of WS metallic coatings
      • 7.5 WC–Co cermet coatings
      • 7.6 Recent development of high-pressure warm spray (HP-WS)
      • 7.7 Conclusion
    • 8: Functionalized thermal spray coatings
      • Abstract
      • 8.1 Introduction and background
      • 8.2 Capsules technology
      • 8.3 Functionalizing thermal spray coatings
      • 8.4 Low-friction functionalized thermal spray coatings
      • 8.5 Conclusions
  • Part Two: New applications of thermal spray coatings
    • 9: Thermal spray coatings in environmental barrier coatings
      • Abstract
      • 9.1 Introduction
      • 9.2 Types of coatings, materials, and application areas
      • 9.3 Thermal spraying fabrication techniques
      • 9.4 Future trends
    • 10: Thermal spray coatings in renewable energy applications
      • Abstract
      • 10.1 Introduction
      • 10.2 Biomass incineration boilers
      • 10.3 Geothermal piping systems
      • 10.4 Offshore wind turbine towers
      • 10.5 Hydroturbines
      • 10.6 Photocatalytic hydrogen production
      • 10.7 Thermoelectric power generation
      • 10.8 Thin films for photovoltaic power generation
      • 10.9 TPV power generation
      • 10.10 Conclusion
    • 11: Manufacturing engineering in thermal spraying by advanced robot systems and process kinematics
      • Abstract
      • 11.1 Introduction
      • 11.2 Influence of the process kinematics on the coating properties
      • 11.3 Offline programming of robots for thermal spraying applications
      • 11.4 Process kinematics optimization
      • 11.5 Coupled numerical simulation and offline trajectory generation
      • 11.6 Summary and conclusions
  • Index

About the Editor

Nuria Espallargas

Affiliations and Expertise

Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway

