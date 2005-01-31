Contents

Foreword Preface Acknowledgments

1 What Is Nuclear Fusion? 1.1 The Alchemists’ Dream. 1.2 The Sun’s Energy 1.3 Can We Use Fusion Energy? 1.4 Man-Made Suns 1.5 The Rest of the Story

2 Energy from Mass 2.1 Einstein’s Theory 2.2 Building Blocks 2.3 Something Missing

3 Fusion in the Sun and Stars 3.1 The Source of the Sun’s Energy 3.2 The Solar Furnace 3.3 Gravitational Confinement 3.4 The Formation of Heavier Atoms 3.5 Stars and Supernovae

4 Man-Made Fusion 4.1 Down to Earth 4.2 Getting It Together 4.3 Breaking Even

5 Magnetic Confinement 5.1 The First Experiments 5.2 Behind Closed Doors 5.3 Opening the Doors 5.4 ZETA 5.5 From Geneva to Novosibirsk

6 The Hydrogen Bomb 6.1 The Background 6.2 The Problems 6.3 Beyond the “Sloyka”

7 Inertial-Confinement Fusion 7.1 Mini-Explosions 7.2 Using Lasers 7.3 Alternative Drivers 7.4 The Future Program

8 False Trails 8.1 Fusion in a Test Tube? 8.2 Bubble Fusion 8.3 Fusion with Mesons

9 Tokamaks 9.1 The Basics 9.2 Instabilities 9.3 Diagnosing the Plasma 9.4 Impurities 9.5 Heating the Plasma

10 From T3 to ITER 10.1 The Big Tokamaks 10.2 Pushing to Peak Performance 10.3 Tritium Operation 10.4 Scaling to a Power Plant 10.5 The Next Step 10.6 ITER

11 Fusion Power Plants 11.1 Early Plans 11.2 Fusion Power Plant Geometry 11.3 Magnetic-Confinement Fusion 11.4 Inertial-Confinement Fusion 11.5 Tritium Breeding 11.6 Radiation Damage and Shielding 11.7 Low-Activation Materials

12 WhyWe Need Fusion Energy 12.1 World Energy Needs 12.2 The Choice of Fuels 12.3 The Environmental Impact of Fusion Energy 12.4 The Cost of Fusion Energy

Epilogue Units Glossary Further Reading Index