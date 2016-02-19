Fusion Technology 1990

The aim of the biennial series of symposia on Fusion Technology, organized by the European Fusion Laboratories, is the exchange of information on the design, construction and operation of fusion experiments. The coverage of the volume includes the technology aspects of fusion reactors to provide a link to the technology of new developments and form a guideline for the definition of future work.

These proceedings comprise two volumes and contain both the invited lectures and contributed papers presented at the Symposium, which was attended by 556 participants from around the globe. The 312 papers in this volume, including 17 invited papers, give a broad and current overview of the progress and trends fusion technology is experiencing now, and the future for fusion devices.