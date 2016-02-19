Fusarium, Volume 2

Specialists from a number of different disciplines have contributed to this book which presents actual basic and applied findings on Fusarium species, on their metabolites and taxonomy, in connection with pathogenicity to cereal plants and potato tubers. Over 100 metabolites produced by Fusaria are described together with results of studies on their occurrence in agricultural products, their metabolism in farm animals, and possibilities of elmination and detoxification during technological processes. Pathogenic Fusarium species are described from the point of view of their taxonomy, profiles of produced metabolites, ecology, pathogenicity and interaction with cereal tissues. Finally, some actual solutions to avoid cereal grain contamination are discussed, mainly in connection with agricultural practices and breeding programmes.

The interdisciplinary and comprehensive nature of the book makes it particularly useful to all who are studying or teaching plant pathology, plant breeding, animal nutrition and any other area in which Fusaria and their metabolites play an important role.