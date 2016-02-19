Fusarium, Volume 2
1st Edition
Mycotoxins, Taxonomy, Pathogenicity
Table of Contents
Metabolites of Fusarium (R.F. Vesonder, P. Goliński). Fusarin C (J.M. Farber, P.M. Scott). Mycotoxins associated with corn cob fusariosis (J. Chelkowski). Formation of mycotoxins produced by Fusaria in heads of wheat, triticale and rye (J. Chelkowski). Fusarium species and their mycotoxins in infected cereals in the field and in stored grains (A. Bottalico et al.). Application of Artemia salina L. bioassay for screening of Fusaria toxins (R. Schmidt). Trichothecene poisonings on fish (E.-L. Hintikka). Metabolism of the trichothecenes T-2 toxin, diacetoxyscirpenol and deoxynivalenol by farm animals (J. Bauer et al.). Metabolism of zearalenone in farm animals (M. Olsen). Identification of Fusaria occurring in Europe on cereals and potatoes (H.I. Nirenberg). Taxonomy and nomenclature of Microdochium nivale (Fusarium nivale) (W. Gams). Fusarium species and their specific profiles of secondary metabolites (U. Thrane). Growth regulators formed by Fusaria: their significance for fungus growth, sporulation and pathogenicity towards the host plant (M. Michniewicz). The role of cutinase and cell wall degrading enzymes produced by Fusaria in pathogenesis (H. Urbanek). Phytotoxicity of Fusarium metabolites in relation to pathogenicity (W. Wakuliński). Epidemiology of wheat (Triticum aestivum L.) scab caused by Fusarium spp. (A.H. Teich). Fusarium diseases of wheat and triticale in some regions of Eastern Europe (B. Lacicowa). Maize diseases caused by Fusaria: involved species and mycotoxins (W. Krüger). Epidemiology of corn (Zea mays L.) ear rot caused by Fusarium spp. (A.H. Teich). Fusaria as pathogens of cereal seedlings (M. Mańka). Progress in breeding of wheat and corn genotypes not susceptible to infection by Fusaria (A. Mesterhazy). Fusaria as hyperparasites of Claviceps species (B.M. Cunfer). Fate of Fusarium mycotoxins in cereals during food processing and methods for their detoxification (A.L. Patey, J. Gilbert). Fusaria as pathogens of potato tubers and their pathogenicity (E. Seppänen). Toxinogenicity of Fusarium species causing dry rot of potato tubers (J. Chelkowski). Contamination of cereals and feed with Fusarium mycotoxins in European countries (M. Gareis et al.). Glossary. Subject Index.
Description
Specialists from a number of different disciplines have contributed to this book which presents actual basic and applied findings on Fusarium species, on their metabolites and taxonomy, in connection with pathogenicity to cereal plants and potato tubers. Over 100 metabolites produced by Fusaria are described together with results of studies on their occurrence in agricultural products, their metabolism in farm animals, and possibilities of elmination and detoxification during technological processes. Pathogenic Fusarium species are described from the point of view of their taxonomy, profiles of produced metabolites, ecology, pathogenicity and interaction with cereal tissues. Finally, some actual solutions to avoid cereal grain contamination are discussed, mainly in connection with agricultural practices and breeding programmes.
The interdisciplinary and comprehensive nature of the book makes it particularly useful to all who are studying or teaching plant pathology, plant breeding, animal nutrition and any other area in which Fusaria and their metabolites play an important role.
