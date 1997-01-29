Furunculosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120930401, 9780080532226

Furunculosis

1st Edition

Multidisciplinary Fish Disease Research

Editors: Eva-Maria Bernoth Anthony Ellis Paul Midtlyng Gilles Olivier Peter Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780080532226
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120930401
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th January 1997
Page Count: 529
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
28500.00
24225.00
376.36
319.91
365.00
310.25
225.00
191.25
280.00
238.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
215.00
182.75
270.00
229.50
350.00
297.50
315.00
267.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Furunculosis: Multidisciplinary Fish Disease Research presents a fascinating insight into the opinions and the controversies which have led to current knowledge of this disease. It is the first book to cover one single fish disease by presenting not just the reviews, but also critical examination of the progress made by various disciplines. The multidisciplinary approach of the book makes it a valuable guide for veterinarians, fisheries biologists, and fish farm managers, as well as an excellent instructional text for students. The volume explores current research strategies and projects what developments can be expected in each field.

Key Features

  • Considers the whole disease and not just the pathogen, Aeromonas salmonicida
  • Analyzes the state of modern knowledge on the disease
  • Suggests topics for future research and uses furunculosis as a model for other diseases
  • Highlights and summarizes each section's themes and concepts
  • Presents a unique compendium of research information for all professionals working on furunculosis

Readership

Fish disease scientists in industry and academia; fish farm managers/companies, and suppliers; disease researchers, especially those in bacteriology

Table of Contents

P. Smith, Preface.

E.-M. Bernoth, Furunculosis: The History of the Disease and of Disease Research.

P. Smith, Section I:

P. Smith, Introduction: Towards An Epizootiology of Furunculosis.

P. Smith, The Epizootiology of Furunculosis: The Present State of Our Ignorance.

M. Hiney, P. Smith, and E.-M. Bernoth, Covert Aeromonas salmonicida Infections.

E.-M. Bernoth, Diagnosis of Furunculosis: The Tools.

O. Enger, Survival and Inactivation of Aeromonas salmonicida Outside the Host--A Most Superficial Way of Life.

A.D. Pickering, Husbandry and Stress.

P. Smith, Furunculosis Research as Seen from a Fish Farm.

G. Olivier, Section II:

G. Olivier, Introduction: Getting to Know Your Enemy.

W.W. Kay and T. Trust, The Surface of Aeromonas salmonicida: What Does it Look Like and What Does it Do?

A.E. Ellis, The Extracellular Toxins of Aeromonas salmonicida Subspecies salmonicida.

C.J. Secombes and G. Olivier, Host-Pathogen Interactions in Salmonids.

L.M. Vaughan, Aeromonas salmonicida Subspecies salmonicida--A Molecular Genetic Perspective.

P J. Midtlyingand A.E. Ellis, Section III: Introduction: Raising Resistance against Furuncolosis.

G. Olivier, Effect of Nutrition on Furunculosis.

D.P. Anderson, G. Jeney, G.L. Rumsey, and A.K. Siwicki, Adjuvants and Immunostimulants for Potentiating Protection Against Furunculosisin Fish.

A.E. Ellis, Furunculosis Protective Antigens and Mechanisms.

P.J. Midtlyng, Vaccination against Furunculosis.

T. Gjedrem, Breeding to Raise Resistance.

A.E. Ellis, Section IV:

A.E. Ellis, Introduction: Treatment.

T.S. Hastings, Chemotherapy of Furunculosis.

T. Aoki, Resistance Plasmids and the Risk of Transfer.

P. Smith, Conclusions. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
529
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080532226
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120930401

About the Editor

Eva-Maria Bernoth

Eva-Maria Bernoth is a Senior Research Scientist at CSIRO Australian Animal Health Laboratory. Dr. Bernoth is aveterinarian specializing in microbiology and fish diseases. She is a graduate of the Veterinary School in Hannover, Germany.

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian Animal Health Laboratory

Anthony Ellis

Affiliations and Expertise

DAFS Marine Laboratory

Paul Midtlyng

Gilles Olivier

Peter Smith

Reviews

"This is the sort of book that comes along every once in a while. The sort of book that is not only welcome and long overdue but is also a first in its field. In fact, it is surprising that a subject such as fish furunculosis has not already had a single book dedicated solely to this complex and fascinating disease. The book is a must for anyone working on fish furunculosis. It represents a unique collection of information that will be of value for many years to come. Thoroughly recommended!" --AQUACULTURE

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.