P. Smith, Preface.

E.-M. Bernoth, Furunculosis: The History of the Disease and of Disease Research.

P. Smith, Section I:

P. Smith, Introduction: Towards An Epizootiology of Furunculosis.

P. Smith, The Epizootiology of Furunculosis: The Present State of Our Ignorance.

M. Hiney, P. Smith, and E.-M. Bernoth, Covert Aeromonas salmonicida Infections.

E.-M. Bernoth, Diagnosis of Furunculosis: The Tools.

O. Enger, Survival and Inactivation of Aeromonas salmonicida Outside the Host--A Most Superficial Way of Life.

A.D. Pickering, Husbandry and Stress.

P. Smith, Furunculosis Research as Seen from a Fish Farm.

G. Olivier, Section II:

G. Olivier, Introduction: Getting to Know Your Enemy.

W.W. Kay and T. Trust, The Surface of Aeromonas salmonicida: What Does it Look Like and What Does it Do?

A.E. Ellis, The Extracellular Toxins of Aeromonas salmonicida Subspecies salmonicida.

C.J. Secombes and G. Olivier, Host-Pathogen Interactions in Salmonids.

L.M. Vaughan, Aeromonas salmonicida Subspecies salmonicida--A Molecular Genetic Perspective.

P J. Midtlyingand A.E. Ellis, Section III: Introduction: Raising Resistance against Furuncolosis.

G. Olivier, Effect of Nutrition on Furunculosis.

D.P. Anderson, G. Jeney, G.L. Rumsey, and A.K. Siwicki, Adjuvants and Immunostimulants for Potentiating Protection Against Furunculosisin Fish.

A.E. Ellis, Furunculosis Protective Antigens and Mechanisms.

P.J. Midtlyng, Vaccination against Furunculosis.

T. Gjedrem, Breeding to Raise Resistance.

A.E. Ellis, Section IV:

A.E. Ellis, Introduction: Treatment.

T.S. Hastings, Chemotherapy of Furunculosis.

T. Aoki, Resistance Plasmids and the Risk of Transfer.

P. Smith, Conclusions. Subject Index.