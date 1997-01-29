Furunculosis
1st Edition
Multidisciplinary Fish Disease Research
Description
Furunculosis: Multidisciplinary Fish Disease Research presents a fascinating insight into the opinions and the controversies which have led to current knowledge of this disease. It is the first book to cover one single fish disease by presenting not just the reviews, but also critical examination of the progress made by various disciplines. The multidisciplinary approach of the book makes it a valuable guide for veterinarians, fisheries biologists, and fish farm managers, as well as an excellent instructional text for students. The volume explores current research strategies and projects what developments can be expected in each field.
Key Features
- Considers the whole disease and not just the pathogen, Aeromonas salmonicida
- Analyzes the state of modern knowledge on the disease
- Suggests topics for future research and uses furunculosis as a model for other diseases
- Highlights and summarizes each section's themes and concepts
- Presents a unique compendium of research information for all professionals working on furunculosis
Readership
Fish disease scientists in industry and academia; fish farm managers/companies, and suppliers; disease researchers, especially those in bacteriology
Table of Contents
P. Smith, Preface.
E.-M. Bernoth, Furunculosis: The History of the Disease and of Disease Research.
P. Smith, Section I:
P. Smith, Introduction: Towards An Epizootiology of Furunculosis.
P. Smith, The Epizootiology of Furunculosis: The Present State of Our Ignorance.
M. Hiney, P. Smith, and E.-M. Bernoth, Covert Aeromonas salmonicida Infections.
E.-M. Bernoth, Diagnosis of Furunculosis: The Tools.
O. Enger, Survival and Inactivation of Aeromonas salmonicida Outside the Host--A Most Superficial Way of Life.
A.D. Pickering, Husbandry and Stress.
P. Smith, Furunculosis Research as Seen from a Fish Farm.
G. Olivier, Section II:
G. Olivier, Introduction: Getting to Know Your Enemy.
W.W. Kay and T. Trust, The Surface of Aeromonas salmonicida: What Does it Look Like and What Does it Do?
A.E. Ellis, The Extracellular Toxins of Aeromonas salmonicida Subspecies salmonicida.
C.J. Secombes and G. Olivier, Host-Pathogen Interactions in Salmonids.
L.M. Vaughan, Aeromonas salmonicida Subspecies salmonicida--A Molecular Genetic Perspective.
P J. Midtlyingand A.E. Ellis, Section III: Introduction: Raising Resistance against Furuncolosis.
G. Olivier, Effect of Nutrition on Furunculosis.
D.P. Anderson, G. Jeney, G.L. Rumsey, and A.K. Siwicki, Adjuvants and Immunostimulants for Potentiating Protection Against Furunculosisin Fish.
A.E. Ellis, Furunculosis Protective Antigens and Mechanisms.
P.J. Midtlyng, Vaccination against Furunculosis.
T. Gjedrem, Breeding to Raise Resistance.
A.E. Ellis, Section IV:
A.E. Ellis, Introduction: Treatment.
T.S. Hastings, Chemotherapy of Furunculosis.
T. Aoki, Resistance Plasmids and the Risk of Transfer.
P. Smith, Conclusions. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 529
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 29th January 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532226
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120930401
About the Editor
Eva-Maria Bernoth
Eva-Maria Bernoth is a Senior Research Scientist at CSIRO Australian Animal Health Laboratory. Dr. Bernoth is aveterinarian specializing in microbiology and fish diseases. She is a graduate of the Veterinary School in Hannover, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian Animal Health Laboratory
Anthony Ellis
Affiliations and Expertise
DAFS Marine Laboratory
Paul Midtlyng
Gilles Olivier
Peter Smith
Reviews
"This is the sort of book that comes along every once in a while. The sort of book that is not only welcome and long overdue but is also a first in its field. In fact, it is surprising that a subject such as fish furunculosis has not already had a single book dedicated solely to this complex and fascinating disease. The book is a must for anyone working on fish furunculosis. It represents a unique collection of information that will be of value for many years to come. Thoroughly recommended!" --AQUACULTURE