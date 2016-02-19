Fungicides, Nematocides and Soil Fumigants, Rodenticides and Food and Feed Additives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196756, 9781483221786

Fungicides, Nematocides and Soil Fumigants, Rodenticides and Food and Feed Additives

1st Edition

Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Vol. 3

Editors: Gunter Zweig
eBook ISBN: 9781483221786
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Volume III:Fungicides, Nematocides, and Soil Fumigants, Rodenticides, and Food and Feed Additives contains detailed analytical procedures for 14 widely used fungicides, five nematocides and soil fumigants, two rodenticides, and four food and feed additives.
Each chapter of this 24-chapter volume discusses the history, biological and chemical properties, and physical constants of the different classes of compounds. The chapter presents first the general information, followed by intensive discussion of the methods of occurrence and residue analysis. Methods of analysis covered in each chapter include chemical methods, gas-liquid chromatography, colorimetry, and enzymatic techniques.
Agriculturists, analytical chemists, and toxicologists will find this book rewarding.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume III

Preface

Part I· Fungicides

1. Acti-Dione

I. General

II. Analysis

References

2. Captan

I. General

II. Analysis

References

3. Chloranil

I. General

II. Analysis

References

4. Cyprex

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

5. Dexon

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

13. Phaltan

I. General

II. Analysis

14. Phygon—also Dichlone

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Part II· Nematocides and Soil Fumigants

15. Dichloropropene-Dichloropropane

I. General

II. Analysis

References

16. Ethylene Dibromide

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

17. Methyl Bromide

I. General

II. Analysis

References

18. Nemagon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

19. Vapam

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Part III· Rodenticides

20. Coumachlor

I. General

II. Analysis

References

21. Warfarin

I. General

II. Formulation Analysis

References

Part IV · Food and Feed Additives

22. ANOT

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

References

23. Ethylene Glycol and Propylene Glycol

I. General

II. Residue Analysis of Ethylene Glycol and Propylene Glycol in Dried Fruit

References

24. Zoalene

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483221786

About the Editor

Gunter Zweig

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.