Fungicides, Nematocides and Soil Fumigants, Rodenticides and Food and Feed Additives
1st Edition
Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Vol. 3
Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Volume III:Fungicides, Nematocides, and Soil Fumigants, Rodenticides, and Food and Feed Additives contains detailed analytical procedures for 14 widely used fungicides, five nematocides and soil fumigants, two rodenticides, and four food and feed additives.
Each chapter of this 24-chapter volume discusses the history, biological and chemical properties, and physical constants of the different classes of compounds. The chapter presents first the general information, followed by intensive discussion of the methods of occurrence and residue analysis. Methods of analysis covered in each chapter include chemical methods, gas-liquid chromatography, colorimetry, and enzymatic techniques.
Agriculturists, analytical chemists, and toxicologists will find this book rewarding.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Preface
Part I· Fungicides
1. Acti-Dione
I. General
II. Analysis
References
2. Captan
I. General
II. Analysis
References
3. Chloranil
I. General
II. Analysis
References
4. Cyprex
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
5. Dexon
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
13. Phaltan
I. General
II. Analysis
14. Phygon—also Dichlone
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Part II· Nematocides and Soil Fumigants
15. Dichloropropene-Dichloropropane
I. General
II. Analysis
References
16. Ethylene Dibromide
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
17. Methyl Bromide
I. General
II. Analysis
References
18. Nemagon
I. General
II. Analysis
References
19. Vapam
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Part III· Rodenticides
20. Coumachlor
I. General
II. Analysis
References
21. Warfarin
I. General
II. Formulation Analysis
References
Part IV · Food and Feed Additives
22. ANOT
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
References
23. Ethylene Glycol and Propylene Glycol
I. General
II. Residue Analysis of Ethylene Glycol and Propylene Glycol in Dried Fruit
References
24. Zoalene
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221786