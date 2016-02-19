Fungicides, BIocides and Preservative for Industrial and Agricultural Applications
1st Edition
Description
Describes approximately 350 fungicides, biocides, and preservatives that are currently available for industrial and agricultural usage. The book will be of value to industrial and agricultural, technical, and managerial personnel involved in the specification and use of these products. It has been produced from information received from numerous industrial companies and other organizations.
Readership
Industrial and agricultural, technical, and managerial personnel involved in the specification and use of these products.
Table of Contents
Abbott Laboratories to Buckman Laboratories Abbott Laboratories AMICAL Flowable Preservative AMICAL 48 Preservative AMICAL 50 Preservative for Latex Paints Agtrol Chemical Products Agricultural Fungicides Alco Chemical Corp. American Cyanamid Company Angus Chemical Company Bedford Chemical Division Beecham Home Improvement Products, Inc. Betz Energy Chemicals, Inc. Betz Laboratories, Inc. Buckman Laboratories Calgon Corp. to Dupont Calgon Corp. California Products Corporation Chapman Chemical Co. W.A. Cleary Chemical Corp. Cosan Chemical Corporation Dexol Industries Diamond Shamrock Chemicals Co. Dow Chemical U.S.A. Dupont Eastern Color & Chemical Company to Koppers Co., Inc. Eastern Color & Chemical Company FMC Corporation Great Lakes Chemical Corp. Griffin Corp. Gustafson, Inc. Hopkins Agricultural Chemical Co. Kincaid Enterprises, Inc. Koppers Co., Inc. Leffingwell to Nuodex, Inc. Leffingwell M&T Chemicals, Inc. MAAG Agrochemicals, Inc. Mallinckrodt, Inc. Miller Chemical & Fertilizer Corp. Mobay Chemical Corp. Mooney Chemicals, Inc. Morton Thiokol, Inc. Nuodex, Inc. O'Brien Industries, Inc. to Vineland Chemical Co. O'Brien Industries, Inc. Olin Chemicals Pennwalt Corporation Rhone-Poulenc, Inc. Rohm and Haas The O.M. Scott & Sons Co. Standard Tar Products Co., Inc. Stauffer Chemical Company Tennessee Chemical Company Troy Chemical Corp. Union Carbide Corp. Uniroyal Chemical Co., Inc. U.S. Professional Laboratories R.T. Vanderbilt Co., Inc. Vikon Chemical Co., Inc. Vineland Chemical Co. Suppliers' Addresses Trade Name Index Chemical Name Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 303
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1988
- Published:
- 31st December 1988
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517306
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815511250
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer