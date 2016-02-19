Fungicides, BIocides and Preservative for Industrial and Agricultural Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511250, 9780815517306

Fungicides, BIocides and Preservative for Industrial and Agricultural Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815517306
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511250
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1988
Page Count: 303
Description

Describes approximately 350 fungicides, biocides, and preservatives that are currently available for industrial and agricultural usage. The book will be of value to industrial and agricultural, technical, and managerial personnel involved in the specification and use of these products. It has been produced from information received from numerous industrial companies and other organizations.

Readership

Industrial and agricultural, technical, and managerial personnel involved in the specification and use of these products.

Table of Contents

Abbott Laboratories to Buckman Laboratories Abbott Laboratories AMICAL Flowable Preservative AMICAL 48 Preservative AMICAL 50 Preservative for Latex Paints Agtrol Chemical Products Agricultural Fungicides Alco Chemical Corp. American Cyanamid Company Angus Chemical Company Bedford Chemical Division Beecham Home Improvement Products, Inc. Betz Energy Chemicals, Inc. Betz Laboratories, Inc. Buckman Laboratories Calgon Corp. to Dupont Calgon Corp. California Products Corporation Chapman Chemical Co. W.A. Cleary Chemical Corp. Cosan Chemical Corporation Dexol Industries Diamond Shamrock Chemicals Co. Dow Chemical U.S.A. Dupont Eastern Color & Chemical Company to Koppers Co., Inc. Eastern Color & Chemical Company FMC Corporation Great Lakes Chemical Corp. Griffin Corp. Gustafson, Inc. Hopkins Agricultural Chemical Co. Kincaid Enterprises, Inc. Koppers Co., Inc. Leffingwell to Nuodex, Inc. Leffingwell M&T Chemicals, Inc. MAAG Agrochemicals, Inc. Mallinckrodt, Inc. Miller Chemical & Fertilizer Corp. Mobay Chemical Corp. Mooney Chemicals, Inc. Morton Thiokol, Inc. Nuodex, Inc. O'Brien Industries, Inc. to Vineland Chemical Co. O'Brien Industries, Inc. Olin Chemicals Pennwalt Corporation Rhone-Poulenc, Inc. Rohm and Haas The O.M. Scott & Sons Co. Standard Tar Products Co., Inc. Stauffer Chemical Company Tennessee Chemical Company Troy Chemical Corp. Union Carbide Corp. Uniroyal Chemical Co., Inc. U.S. Professional Laboratories R.T. Vanderbilt Co., Inc. Vikon Chemical Co., Inc. Vineland Chemical Co. Suppliers' Addresses Trade Name Index Chemical Name Index

Details

No. of pages:
303
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1988
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517306
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511250

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

