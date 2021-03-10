Fungi Bio-prospects in Sustainable Agriculture, Environment and Nano-technology
1st Edition
Volume 3: Functional Genomics and Nano-technology
Fungi Bio-prospects in Sustainable Agriculture, Environment and Nano-technology: Volume 3: Functional Genomics and Nano-technolog explores varied aspects of fungal biology with relevance in microbiology and agriculture for better insights of basic and advanced biotechnological application in human welfare and sustainable agriculture. Chapters have been included to throw light on different sectors of fungi including fungal endophytes, fungal metabolites, functional genomics and the applications of the fungal-origin of nanoparticles. Fungi Bio-prospects in Sustainable Agriculture, Environment and Nano-technology has been designed keeping in view to explore the possibility of huge fungal diversity for present as well as future generation in different sectors of human life. Vol. 3 has a special focus on Fungal metabolites, functional genomics and nano-technology
- Summarizes various aspects of fungi in the field of microbiology, sustainable agriculture, nano-technology and environment
- Describes the molecular approaches and gene expression of fungi
- Provides a deeper understanding of fungi that could be articulated in various fields
Readership
Researchers in microbial biotechnology in both academy and corporate settings, graduate students on related subjects
Table of Contents
- Fungal enzymes: Production, purification, characterization and applications
2. Pullulan: A Bioactive fungal exopolysaccharide with broad spectrum of applications for human welfare
3. Marine Endophytic Fungi Isolated From Gulf of Mannar - A Source For New Generation of Pharmaceutical Drugs and Products
4. Biosynthetic pathways associated with the bioactive fungal metabolites and bioprospects
5. Fungi of endophytic origin: A source of bioactive natural products
6. Applications of Biomolecules of endophytic fungal origin and its Future Prospect
7. Fungi as the future microbial cell factories for natural products having industrial applications
8. Fungal Metabolites: A sources of Green Dye
9. Fungal endophytes: Potential source of medicinal compounds
10. Fungal endophytes derived cytotoxic compounds, application and challenges
11. Risk assessment of the human exposure of Mycotoxins, control strategies and challenges in analysis
12. Prevention and control of mycotoxins in human and animal feed
13. Food safety concern related to Aflatoxins and control
14. CRISPR-Cas9system for functional genomics of filamentous fungi: Applications and challenges
15. Recent advances in the molecular tools for the detection and characterization of fungi from various sources
16. Fungal infections: Advances in diagnosis and treatment
17. Future of myco-synthesized nanoparticles and applications
18. Role of fungi in bio-production of nanomaterials at megascale
19. Applications of the fungal-origin of nanoparticles in environment, agriculture and medicine
20. Recent trends in fungal mediated biosynthesis of metal nanoparticles
21. Bioprospection of Fungal Endophytes for Bioactive Colorants Enhanced with Nanotechnology Advancements Towards Eco-Friendly Functional Textiles
22. Role of fungal endophytes in the green synthesis of nanoparticles and the mechanism
23. Microbial manufacturing of nanoparticles and their application in agriculture and Food industry
24. Biosynthesis of Silver Nanoparticles and Its Antibacterial Efficacy Produced from Marine Fungus from Various Marine Resources
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 10th March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128217344
About the Editors
Vijay Sharma
Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma has a Ph.D. in Botany from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, U.P., India. He has more than eleven years of research experience, particularly in the area of endophytes. His research interest is in the bio-potential applications of endophytes and their mechanism. He also has a keen interest in emerging environmental issues and mitigation. He is currently working on the role of fungal endophytes in heavy metal stress tolerance of host plants, and mechanism. Dr. Sharma has more than thirty research articles and book chapters in journals of national and international repute to his credit. He is life time member of Mycological Society of India (MSI). He is also the recipient of MJ Thirumalachar Young Scientist Award Lectures by MSI in 2016. He also received Yunnan provincial government funding-II. He has also actively participated in many national and international conferences, symposia and workshops related to his research field.
Postdoctoral Researcher, Medical School of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, China
Maulin P. Shah
Researcher, Environmental Microbiology Lab, Gujarat, India
Shobhika Parmar
Dr. Parmar has a Ph.D. in Environment Science from from Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, India. She has more than eight years of research experience, particularly in the area of toxic metal pollution of water bodies and soil, their phytoremediation, bio-prospects of endophytes in host plant growth enhancement and stress tolerance, and the mechanism. She has about 12 publications in journals and edited book of international repute such as Microbial Biotechnology and Elsevier. Recently she was awarded by the Yunnan provincial government, funding-II in China.
Postdoctoral Researcher, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, China
Dr. Ajay Kumar
Dr. Ajay Kumar is a visiting scientist at the Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani center, Rishon Leziyon, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development Israel. Dr. Kumar completed his doctoral research from Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. He has published more than sixty research articles and book chapters in the leading International and National journals or books. He has wide area of research experience, especially in the field of Plant-Microbe Interactions, Microbial biocontrol, and Endophytes related with the medicinal plants. He is an invited member of the editorial committee of the“International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences” and “Journal of Plant Science and Agriculture Research. He is also an active reviewer for journals including PLOS ONE, Agriculture, Ecosystem and Environment, Biological Control, Plant Biochemistry and Biotechnology, 3Biotech etc.
Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani Center, Rishon, Lezziyon, Israel
