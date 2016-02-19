Fungal Toxins
1st Edition
Microbial Toxins: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume VIII, Fungal Toxins is devoted to topics related to algal and fungal toxins and includes critically reviewed articles from different experts in related fields.
The text is divided into three sections. Section A covers coumarins — its isolation, identification, biological action, natural occurrence, and uses. Section B deals with the epizootiology, clinical characteristics, and pathological findings of Stachybotryotoxicosis. Section C talks about phytopathogenic and helminthosporium toxins, toxic peptides found in Amanita species as well as other mushroom toxins, compounds accumulating in plants after an infection, and ergot.
The book is recommended for microbiologists and toxicologists, especially those who would like to know more about the toxins produced by algae and fungi and their effects.
Section A
1. The Isolation and Identification of Toxic Coumarins
I. Introduction
II. Coumarin
III. 3,3'-Methylenebis(4-Hydroxycoumarin)
IV. Psoralens
V. Summary
2. The Biological Action of the Coumarins
I. Introduction
II. Coumarin
III. Hydroxycoumarins
IV. 4-Hydroxycoumarin
V. Psoralens
VI. Discussion
VII. Summary
3. The Natural Occurrence and Uses of the Toxic Coumarins
I. Introduction
II. Coumarins
III. Furocoumarins
IV. Hydroxycoumarins
V. Food Spoilage
VI. Summary
Section B
4. Stachybotryotoxicosis
I. History
II. Epizootiology
III. Clinical Characteristics
IV. Pathological Findings
V. Toxicity of Stachyhotrys Fungi for Other Farm Animals
VI. Experimental Stachybotryotoxicosis in Small Animals
VII. Stachybotryotoxicosis in Man
VIII. Biological and Ecological Characteristics of the Genus Stachyhotrys and Its Toxin
IX. Prophylaxis and Treatment
X. Isolating and Testing Stachyhotrys Fungi for Toxicity
XI. General Comments
Section C Phytopathogenic Toxins
5. Phytopathogenic Toxins
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Concepts
IV. Terminology
V. Discussion
6. Helminthosporium Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Helminthosporium Victoriae Toxins
III. Helminthosporium Sorokinianum Toxins
IV. Helminthosporium Oryzae Toxins
V. Helminthosporium Carbonum Toxins
VI. Other Helminthosporium Toxins
VII. Discussion
7. Alternario Toxins Related to Pathogenesis in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Black Spot Disease of Japanese Pear—Alternaria Kikuchiana
III. Early Blight Disease of Tomato and Potato—Alternaria Solani
IV. Seedling Chlorosis of Cotton and Citrus-Alternaria Tenuis
V. Leaf Spot of Zinnia—Alternaria Zinniae
VI. Summary and Conclusions
8. A Phytotoxin from Didymella Applanata Cultures
I. Introduction
II. The Cultivation of the Mold
III. Test of Phytotoxicity with Raspberry Plants
IV. Isolation of Phytotoxin
V. Determination of the Purity of the Toxin
VI. Structure Elucidation of the Toxin
9. Compounds Accumulating in Plants after Infection
I. Introduction
II. Irish Potato Tuber
III. Sweet Potato Root
IV. Garden Pea and Pisatin
V. Green Bean and Phaseolin
VI. Soybean
VII. Carrot
VIII. Apple
IX. Pear
X. Orchid
XI. Cotton
XII. Other Plant Tissues and Stress Metabolites
XIII. Summary
10. The Toxic Peptides of Amanita Species
I. Occurrence, Analysis, and Characterization of the Toxins
II. Chemistry of the Toxic Peptides
III. Toxicology of Amanita Toxins
11. Mushroom Toxins Other than Amanita
I. Introduction
II. Protoplasmic Toxins
III. Toxins Causing Neurological Manifestations
IV. Gastrointestinal Irritants
V. Disulfiram-Like Action of Coprinus Atramentarius (Bull ex Fr.) Fr.
VI. Toxins with Antitumor Activity
VII. Miscellaneous Unidentified Factors
12. Ergot
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Biology
IV. Constituents of Ergot
V. Production of Ergot Alkaloids
VI. Biological Activity
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259680