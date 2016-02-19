Fungal Toxins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120465088, 9781483259680

Fungal Toxins

1st Edition

Editors: Solomon Kadis Alex Ciegler Samuel J. Ajl
eBook ISBN: 9781483259680
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 418
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Microbial Toxins: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume VIII, Fungal Toxins is devoted to topics related to algal and fungal toxins and includes critically reviewed articles from different experts in related fields.

The text is divided into three sections. Section A covers coumarins — its isolation, identification, biological action, natural occurrence, and uses. Section B deals with the epizootiology, clinical characteristics, and pathological findings of Stachybotryotoxicosis. Section C talks about phytopathogenic and helminthosporium toxins, toxic peptides found in Amanita species as well as other mushroom toxins, compounds accumulating in plants after an infection, and ergot.

The book is recommended for microbiologists and toxicologists, especially those who would like to know more about the toxins produced by algae and fungi and their effects.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Section A

1. The Isolation and Identification of Toxic Coumarins

I. Introduction

II. Coumarin

III. 3,3'-Methylenebis(4-Hydroxycoumarin)

IV. Psoralens

V. Summary

References

2. The Biological Action of the Coumarins

I. Introduction

II. Coumarin

III. Hydroxycoumarins

IV. 4-Hydroxycoumarin

V. Psoralens

VI. Discussion

VII. Summary

References

3. The Natural Occurrence and Uses of the Toxic Coumarins

I. Introduction

II. Coumarins

III. Furocoumarins

IV. Hydroxycoumarins

V. Food Spoilage

VI. Summary

References

Section B

4. Stachybotryotoxicosis

I. History

II. Epizootiology

III. Clinical Characteristics

IV. Pathological Findings

V. Toxicity of Stachyhotrys Fungi for Other Farm Animals

VI. Experimental Stachybotryotoxicosis in Small Animals

VII. Stachybotryotoxicosis in Man

VIII. Biological and Ecological Characteristics of the Genus Stachyhotrys and Its Toxin

IX. Prophylaxis and Treatment

X. Isolating and Testing Stachyhotrys Fungi for Toxicity

XI. General Comments

References

Section C Phytopathogenic Toxins

5. Phytopathogenic Toxins

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Concepts

IV. Terminology

V. Discussion

References

6. Helminthosporium Toxins

I. Introduction

II. Helminthosporium Victoriae Toxins

III. Helminthosporium Sorokinianum Toxins

IV. Helminthosporium Oryzae Toxins

V. Helminthosporium Carbonum Toxins

VI. Other Helminthosporium Toxins

VII. Discussion

References

7. Alternario Toxins Related to Pathogenesis in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Black Spot Disease of Japanese Pear—Alternaria Kikuchiana

III. Early Blight Disease of Tomato and Potato—Alternaria Solani

IV. Seedling Chlorosis of Cotton and Citrus-Alternaria Tenuis

V. Leaf Spot of Zinnia—Alternaria Zinniae

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

8. A Phytotoxin from Didymella Applanata Cultures

I. Introduction

II. The Cultivation of the Mold

III. Test of Phytotoxicity with Raspberry Plants

IV. Isolation of Phytotoxin

V. Determination of the Purity of the Toxin

VI. Structure Elucidation of the Toxin

References

9. Compounds Accumulating in Plants after Infection

I. Introduction

II. Irish Potato Tuber

III. Sweet Potato Root

IV. Garden Pea and Pisatin

V. Green Bean and Phaseolin

VI. Soybean

VII. Carrot

VIII. Apple

IX. Pear

X. Orchid

XI. Cotton

XII. Other Plant Tissues and Stress Metabolites

XIII. Summary

References

10. The Toxic Peptides of Amanita Species

I. Occurrence, Analysis, and Characterization of the Toxins

II. Chemistry of the Toxic Peptides

III. Toxicology of Amanita Toxins

References

11. Mushroom Toxins Other than Amanita

I. Introduction

II. Protoplasmic Toxins

III. Toxins Causing Neurological Manifestations

IV. Gastrointestinal Irritants

V. Disulfiram-Like Action of Coprinus Atramentarius (Bull ex Fr.) Fr.

VI. Toxins with Antitumor Activity

VII. Miscellaneous Unidentified Factors

References

12. Ergot

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Biology

IV. Constituents of Ergot

V. Production of Ergot Alkaloids

VI. Biological Activity

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
418
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483259680

About the Editor

Solomon Kadis

Alex Ciegler

Samuel J. Ajl

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.