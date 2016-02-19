Fungal Toxins
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Treatise
Description
Microbial Toxins, Volume VI: Fungal Toxins covers information on the evaluation of the chemical, biological, and biomedical aspects of the fungal toxins. The book discusses the historical structure chemistry, production, analysis, detoxification, biosynthesis, pharmacology, toxicology, and molecular biochemistry of aflatoxins and related compounds. The text also describes the isolation, analysis, production, chemistry, biological effects, and biogenesis of the ochratoxins, as well as the bioproduction, biosynthesis, and chemical properties of misclellaneous Aspergillus toxins. Various species of storage fungi, including yellowed rice toxins, luteoskyrin and related compounds, chlorine-containing compounds, citrinin, and citreoviridin are also considered. The book further tackles the physical and chemical properties and the biological activity of the rubratoxins; the biosynthesis and biochemical effects of patulin, penicillic acid, and other carcinogenic lactones; as well as the structure, production, biosynthesis, and biological effects of cyclopiazonic acid and related toxins. The text also encompasses bioproduction, properties, chemical structure, and biological activity of miscellaneous Penicillium toxins. Microbiologists, biochemists, epidemiologists, pharmacologists, toxicologists, medical students and people involved in other related fields will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Introductory Remarks
Section A Aspergillus Toxins
1. Aflatoxin and Related Compounds
I. Introduction (Historical Structure Chemistry)
II. Toxin-Producing Fungi
III. Toxin-Affected Commodities
IV. Production
V. Analysis
VI. Detoxification
VII. Safety Procedures
VIII. Biosynthesis
IX. Pharmacology and Toxicology
X. Molecular Biochemistry
XI. Sterigmatocystin
XII. Summary
References
2. Ochratoxin and Other Dihydroisocoumarins
I. Introduction
II. Isolation, Analysis, and Production of the Ochratoxins
III. Chemistry of the Ochratoxins
IV. Biological Effects of Ochratoxin
V. Biogenesis of the Ochratoxins and Their Relationship to Other Fungal Dihydroisocoumarins
References
3. Miscellaneous Aspergillus Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Aspergillic Acid and Related Compounds
III. Kojic Acid
IV. β-Nitropropanoic Acid
V. Endotoxins of Aspergillus fumigatus and Aspergillus flavus
VI. Helvolic Acid
VII. Oxalic Acid
VIII. Tremorgenic Toxin from Aspergillus flavus
IX. Fumagillin
X. Fumigallin and Other Toluquinones
References
General References Fumagillin
Section B Penicillium Toxins
4. Yellowed Rice Toxins Luteoskyrin and Related Compounds, Chlorine-Containing Compounds, and Citrinin
Citreoviridin
5. The Rubratoxins, Toxic Metabolites of Penicillium rubrum Stoll
I. Introduction
II. Penicillium rubrum Stoll
III. Growth and Toxin Production
IV. The Rubratoxins, Anhydrides, and Lactols
V. Chemical and Physical Properties
VI. Relationship to Byssochlamic Acid
VII. Biological Activity of the Rubratoxins
References
6. Patulin, Penicillic Acid, and Other Carcinogenic Lactones
I. Patulin
II. Penicillic Acid
III. Other Carcinogenic Lactones
References
7. Cyclopiazonic Acid and Related Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Structural Elucidation of Cyclopiazonic Acid
III. Production of Cyclopiazonic Acid and Related Indoles on Liquid Culture
IV. Structural Elucidation of Metabolites Related to Cyclopiazonic Acid
V. Biosynthesis of Cyclopiazonic Acid
VI. Biological Effects of Cyclopiazonic Acid
VII. Other Toxic Substances from Penicillium cyclopium Westling
References
8. Miscellaneous Penicillium Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Mycophenolic Acid
III. Decumbin
IV. β-Nitropropanoic Acid, a Metabolite of Penicillium atrovenetum
V. Tremorgenic-Diuretic Toxin from Penicillium cyclopium and Related Species
VI. Toxins from Penicillium puberulum
VII. Griseofulvin
VIII. Xanthocillin X
IX. Metabolites of Penicillium viridicatum and Closely Related Species
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 588
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215907