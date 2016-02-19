Fungal Toxins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120465064, 9781483215907

Fungal Toxins

1st Edition

A Comprehensive Treatise

Editors: Alex Ciegler Solomon Kadis Samuel J. Ajl
eBook ISBN: 9781483215907
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 588
Description

Microbial Toxins, Volume VI: Fungal Toxins covers information on the evaluation of the chemical, biological, and biomedical aspects of the fungal toxins. The book discusses the historical structure chemistry, production, analysis, detoxification, biosynthesis, pharmacology, toxicology, and molecular biochemistry of aflatoxins and related compounds. The text also describes the isolation, analysis, production, chemistry, biological effects, and biogenesis of the ochratoxins, as well as the bioproduction, biosynthesis, and chemical properties of misclellaneous Aspergillus toxins. Various species of storage fungi, including yellowed rice toxins, luteoskyrin and related compounds, chlorine-containing compounds, citrinin, and citreoviridin are also considered. The book further tackles the physical and chemical properties and the biological activity of the rubratoxins; the biosynthesis and biochemical effects of patulin, penicillic acid, and other carcinogenic lactones; as well as the structure, production, biosynthesis, and biological effects of cyclopiazonic acid and related toxins. The text also encompasses bioproduction, properties, chemical structure, and biological activity of miscellaneous Penicillium toxins. Microbiologists, biochemists, epidemiologists, pharmacologists, toxicologists, medical students and people involved in other related fields will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Introductory Remarks

Section A Aspergillus Toxins

1. Aflatoxin and Related Compounds

I. Introduction (Historical Structure Chemistry)

II. Toxin-Producing Fungi

III. Toxin-Affected Commodities

IV. Production

V. Analysis

VI. Detoxification

VII. Safety Procedures

VIII. Biosynthesis

IX. Pharmacology and Toxicology

X. Molecular Biochemistry

XI. Sterigmatocystin

XII. Summary

References

2. Ochratoxin and Other Dihydroisocoumarins

I. Introduction

II. Isolation, Analysis, and Production of the Ochratoxins

III. Chemistry of the Ochratoxins

IV. Biological Effects of Ochratoxin

V. Biogenesis of the Ochratoxins and Their Relationship to Other Fungal Dihydroisocoumarins

References

3. Miscellaneous Aspergillus Toxins

I. Introduction

II. Aspergillic Acid and Related Compounds

III. Kojic Acid

IV. β-Nitropropanoic Acid

V. Endotoxins of Aspergillus fumigatus and Aspergillus flavus

VI. Helvolic Acid

VII. Oxalic Acid

VIII. Tremorgenic Toxin from Aspergillus flavus

IX. Fumagillin

X. Fumigallin and Other Toluquinones

References

General References Fumagillin

Section B Penicillium Toxins

4. Yellowed Rice Toxins Luteoskyrin and Related Compounds, Chlorine-Containing Compounds, and Citrinin

Citreoviridin

5. The Rubratoxins, Toxic Metabolites of Penicillium rubrum Stoll

I. Introduction

II. Penicillium rubrum Stoll

III. Growth and Toxin Production

IV. The Rubratoxins, Anhydrides, and Lactols

V. Chemical and Physical Properties

VI. Relationship to Byssochlamic Acid

VII. Biological Activity of the Rubratoxins

References

6. Patulin, Penicillic Acid, and Other Carcinogenic Lactones

I. Patulin

II. Penicillic Acid

III. Other Carcinogenic Lactones

References

7. Cyclopiazonic Acid and Related Toxins

I. Introduction

II. Structural Elucidation of Cyclopiazonic Acid

III. Production of Cyclopiazonic Acid and Related Indoles on Liquid Culture

IV. Structural Elucidation of Metabolites Related to Cyclopiazonic Acid

V. Biosynthesis of Cyclopiazonic Acid

VI. Biological Effects of Cyclopiazonic Acid

VII. Other Toxic Substances from Penicillium cyclopium Westling

References

8. Miscellaneous Penicillium Toxins

I. Introduction

II. Mycophenolic Acid

III. Decumbin

IV. β-Nitropropanoic Acid, a Metabolite of Penicillium atrovenetum

V. Tremorgenic-Diuretic Toxin from Penicillium cyclopium and Related Species

VI. Toxins from Penicillium puberulum

VII. Griseofulvin

VIII. Xanthocillin X

IX. Metabolites of Penicillium viridicatum and Closely Related Species

References

Author Index

Subject Index




