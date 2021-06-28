Fungal Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323812931

Fungal Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 35-2

1st Edition

Editor: Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323812931
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2021
Page Count: 240
Details

240
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th June 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323812931

About the Editor

Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Infectious Diseases Fellowship, Director, Laboratory of Mycology Research, Medical Director for Epidemiology, Memorial Hermann Hospital Texas Medical Center Professor, Infectious Diseases

