Fungal Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1

There have been major advances in new therapies, diagnostic tools, and strategies for treatment and prevention of fungal infections. Despite these encouraging developments, large numbers of patients are at risk for infectious diseases, and the epidemiology of invasive mycoses continues to emerge. The diagnosis of these infections remains difficult, and treatment outcomes in highly immunosuppressed patients remain poor. Thus, this issue is devoted to state-of-the-art updates on fungal infections by internationally recognized authorities in this field. Some topics covered are Antifungal agents; State-of-the-art culture, identification, and resistance testing of fungal pathogens; Non-culture diagnostics in fungal disease; Contemporary strategies in the prevention and management of fungal infections; Invasive candidiasis; Invasive aspergillosis; Mucormycoses; and Cryptococcosis to name a few.