Fungal Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416498, 9780323416504

Fungal Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner Jack Sobel
eBook ISBN: 9780323416504
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416498
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th March 2016
Description

There have been major advances in new therapies, diagnostic tools, and strategies for treatment and prevention of fungal infections. Despite these encouraging developments, large numbers of patients are at risk for infectious diseases, and the epidemiology of invasive mycoses continues to emerge. The diagnosis of these infections remains difficult, and treatment outcomes in highly immunosuppressed patients remain poor. Thus, this issue is devoted to state-of-the-art updates on fungal infections by internationally recognized authorities in this field. Some topics covered are Antifungal agents; State-of-the-art culture, identification, and resistance testing of fungal pathogens; Non-culture diagnostics in fungal disease; Contemporary strategies in the prevention and management of fungal infections; Invasive candidiasis; Invasive aspergillosis; Mucormycoses; and Cryptococcosis to name a few.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323416504
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323416498

About the Authors

Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Infectious Diseases Fellowship, Director, Laboratory of Mycology Research, Medical Director for Epidemiology, Memorial Hermann Hospital Texas Medical Center Professor, Infectious Diseases

Jack Sobel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division Chief, Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Wayne State University School of Medicine

