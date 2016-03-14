Fungal Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1
1st Edition
There have been major advances in new therapies, diagnostic tools, and strategies for treatment and prevention of fungal infections. Despite these encouraging developments, large numbers of patients are at risk for infectious diseases, and the epidemiology of invasive mycoses continues to emerge. The diagnosis of these infections remains difficult, and treatment outcomes in highly immunosuppressed patients remain poor. Thus, this issue is devoted to state-of-the-art updates on fungal infections by internationally recognized authorities in this field. Some topics covered are Antifungal agents; State-of-the-art culture, identification, and resistance testing of fungal pathogens; Non-culture diagnostics in fungal disease; Contemporary strategies in the prevention and management of fungal infections; Invasive candidiasis; Invasive aspergillosis; Mucormycoses; and Cryptococcosis to name a few.
- English
- © Elsevier 2016
- 14th March 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780323416504
- 9780323416498
About the Authors
Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner Author
Associate Director, Infectious Diseases Fellowship, Director, Laboratory of Mycology Research, Medical Director for Epidemiology, Memorial Hermann Hospital Texas Medical Center Professor, Infectious Diseases
Jack Sobel Author
Division Chief, Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Wayne State University School of Medicine