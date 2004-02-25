Fungal Genomics, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Editorial Board for Volume 4. Contributors. Preface. The development of genetic markers from fungal genome initiatives (D.A. Carteret al.). Inferring process from pattern in fungal population genetics (I. Carbone, L. Kohn). Molecular and genetic basis of plant-fungal pathogen interactions (S. Kang, K.F. Dobinson). Genomics of Candida albicans (S. Salomon, A. Felk, W. Schäfer). Molecular genetics and genomics of Phytophthora (S.J. Assinder). Genomics of phytopathogenicFusarium (H. Suga, M. Hyakumachi). Genomics of Fusarium venenatum: An alternative fungal host for making enzymes (R.M. Berka et al.). Molecular characterization of Rhizoctonia solani (M. Lübeck). Genomics ofTrichoderma (M. Rey et al.). Genomics of economically significant Aspergillus and Fusarium species (J. Yu et al.). Penicillium genomics (J.C. Royer et al.). Genomics of Neurospora crassa: From one-gene-one-enzyme to 10,000 genes (E.L. Braun et al.). Genetics and genomics of Mycosphaerella graminicola: A model for the Dothideales (S.B. Goodwin, C. Waalwijk, G.H.J. Kema). Functional genomic analysis of the rice blast fungusMagnaporthe grisea (M.J. Gilbert, D.M. Soanes, N.J. Talbot). Genomics of entomopathogenic fungi (G.G. Khachatourians, D. Uribe). Genomics of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (N. Ferrol et al.). Keyword Index.
Description
Research in the genomics of a handful of fungi has matured at an unprecedented rate allowing comprehensive review. Developments in fungal genomics should be of great significance to new strategies in fields where disciplinary crossovers of fungal genomics, genes and their regulation, expression, and engineering will have a strong impact in dealing with agriculture, foods, natural resources, life sciences, biotechnology, informatics, metabolomics, pharmaceuticals and bioactive compounds.
This volume analyzes the commonly used molecular markers systems, and elaborates the development of biochemical genetics, which provides a model system that established the relationship between genes and enzymes. Current knowledge about the genomic and genetic variability of Candida albicans, the polymorphic fungus that is an opportunistic human pathogen of increasing medical importance, has been covered in detail. Current understanding of the genetics and functional genomic analysis of the most important fungal pathogens of staple food crops, rice and wheat among others is covered including chapters dealing with the genomics of economically important fungi such asMagnaporthe grisea, Aspergillus, Fusarium, Penicillium, Trichoderma, Rhizoctonia, Mycosphaerella graminicola, and entomopathogenic fungi. With several thousand recent citations, it is hoped that volume four will serve as a useful reference for knowledgeable veterans and beginners as well as those crossing disciplinary boundaries into the exciting field of biotechnology, genomics and bioinformatics of fungi.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 25th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527468
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516428
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
G.G. Khachatourians Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Microbiology & Food Sciences, College of Agriculture, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, SK, S7N 5A8, Canada
Dilip K Arora Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India