Fungal Genomics, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Editorial Board for Volume 3. Contributors. Preface. Fungal genomics: An overview (A.E. Desjardins, D. Bhatnagar). Meiotic recombination in fungi: mechanisms and controls of crossing-over and gene conversion (B. Lamb). Molecular genetics of circadian rhythms in neurospora crasa (A. Correa, A.V. Greene et al.). Genome sequencing, assembly and gene prediction in fungi (B. Loftus). Fungal transposable elements: inducers of mutations and molecular tools (F. Kempken). Fungal mitochondrial genomes, plasmids and introns (G. Hausner). Evolution of the fungi and mitochondrial genomes (C.E. Bullerwell, J. Leigh et al.). Ribosome biogenesis in yeast: RNA processing and quality control (R.N. Nazar). Fungal pathogenicity genes (P. Tudzynski, A. Sharon). Genetic improvement of baker's yeasts (P.V. Attfield, P.J.L. Bell). Enzyme production in industrial fungi: molecular genetic strategies for integrated strain improvement (K.M.H. Nevalainen, V.S. Te'o). Global expression profiling of the lignin degrading fungus Ceriporiopsis subvermispora for the discovery of novel enzymes (D.S. Yaver, B. Weber, J. Murrell). Microarrays: technologies and applications (Leming Shi, Weiming Hu et al.). Fungal germplasm and databases (K. McCluskey). Key-word index.
Description
The purpose of this volume is to highlight wide-ranging applications of genomics in the area of applied mycology and biotechnology.
The volume covers: a brief overview on fungal genomics; meiotic recombination in fungi; molecular genetics of circadian rhythms; genome sequencing; transposable elements; mitochondrial genomes; ribosome biogenesis; pathogenicity genes; genetic improvement of yeasts; microarrays: techniques and applications; fungal germplasm and data bases. Although it is difficult to develop a comprehensive volume on fungal genomics because of the range and complexity of the emerging knowledge, an attempt has been made to bring together pertinent information that will serve the needs of the reader, provide a quick reference to material that might otherwise be difficult to locate, and furnish a starting point for further study.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 28th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527451
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514424
About the Series Volume Editors
G.G. Khachatourians Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Microbiology & Food Sciences, College of Agriculture, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, SK, S7N 5A8, Canada
Dilip K Arora Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India