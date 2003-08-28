Fungal Genomics, Volume 3

The purpose of this volume is to highlight wide-ranging applications of genomics in the area of applied mycology and biotechnology.

The volume covers: a brief overview on fungal genomics; meiotic recombination in fungi; molecular genetics of circadian rhythms; genome sequencing; transposable elements; mitochondrial genomes; ribosome biogenesis; pathogenicity genes; genetic improvement of yeasts; microarrays: techniques and applications; fungal germplasm and data bases. Although it is difficult to develop a comprehensive volume on fungal genomics because of the range and complexity of the emerging knowledge, an attempt has been made to bring together pertinent information that will serve the needs of the reader, provide a quick reference to material that might otherwise be difficult to locate, and furnish a starting point for further study.