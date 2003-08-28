Fungal Genomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514424, 9780080527451

Fungal Genomics, Volume 3

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: G.G. Khachatourians Dilip K Arora
eBook ISBN: 9780080527451
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514424
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th August 2003
Page Count: 332
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19800.00
16830.00
241.82
205.55
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
119.00
19800.00
16830.00
235.00
199.75
210.00
178.50
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Editorial Board for Volume 3. Contributors. Preface. Fungal genomics: An overview (A.E. Desjardins, D. Bhatnagar). Meiotic recombination in fungi: mechanisms and controls of crossing-over and gene conversion (B. Lamb). Molecular genetics of circadian rhythms in neurospora crasa (A. Correa, A.V. Greene et al.). Genome sequencing, assembly and gene prediction in fungi (B. Loftus). Fungal transposable elements: inducers of mutations and molecular tools (F. Kempken). Fungal mitochondrial genomes, plasmids and introns (G. Hausner). Evolution of the fungi and mitochondrial genomes (C.E. Bullerwell, J. Leigh et al.). Ribosome biogenesis in yeast: RNA processing and quality control (R.N. Nazar). Fungal pathogenicity genes (P. Tudzynski, A. Sharon). Genetic improvement of baker's yeasts (P.V. Attfield, P.J.L. Bell). Enzyme production in industrial fungi: molecular genetic strategies for integrated strain improvement (K.M.H. Nevalainen, V.S. Te'o). Global expression profiling of the lignin degrading fungus Ceriporiopsis subvermispora for the discovery of novel enzymes (D.S. Yaver, B. Weber, J. Murrell). Microarrays: technologies and applications (Leming Shi, Weiming Hu et al.). Fungal germplasm and databases (K. McCluskey). Key-word index.

Description

The purpose of this volume is to highlight wide-ranging applications of genomics in the area of applied mycology and biotechnology.

The volume covers: a brief overview on fungal genomics; meiotic recombination in fungi; molecular genetics of circadian rhythms; genome sequencing; transposable elements; mitochondrial genomes; ribosome biogenesis; pathogenicity genes; genetic improvement of yeasts; microarrays: techniques and applications; fungal germplasm and data bases. Although it is difficult to develop a comprehensive volume on fungal genomics because of the range and complexity of the emerging knowledge, an attempt has been made to bring together pertinent information that will serve the needs of the reader, provide a quick reference to material that might otherwise be difficult to locate, and furnish a starting point for further study.

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080527451
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444514424

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

G.G. Khachatourians Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Microbiology & Food Sciences, College of Agriculture, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, SK, S7N 5A8, Canada

Dilip K Arora Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.