Fundraising - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081020036, 9780081020043

Fundraising

1st Edition

How to Raise Money for Your Library Using Social Media

Authors: Joyce Garczynski
Paperback ISBN: 9780081020036
eBook ISBN: 9780081020043
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th October 2017
Page Count: 176
Description

Fundraising: How to Raise Money for Your Library Using Social Media introduces the phenomena that many members, supporters and fundraisers are not using social media to fundraise for their libraries, and may not be aware of its strengths and pitfalls. The book discusses why social media should be used to fundraise and how to successfully employ social media campaigns, also providing examples from library funding initiatives that libraries can follow. Since social media changes relatively quickly, library staff members, supporters and fundraisers need up-to-date information on how to craft messages for the platforms that they use.

This book presents less on best practices for specific social media platform, focusing more on library social media fundraising strategies that have been found to be effective (for example, how libraries have successfully created fundraising campaigns with hashtags).

Key Features

  • Discusses why social media should be used to fundraise
  • Outlines how to successfully employ social media to fundraise
  • Presents examples from successful library funding campaigns via social media that other libraries can follow

Readership

Library fund raisers, social media librarians, library management and supporters who fundraise for libraries

Table of Contents

1. Why should libraries use social media to fundraise?
2. How does social media fundraising fit in?
3. How should libraries encourage donors to give?
4. How can libraries acquire and cultivate donors using social media?
5. How can libraries craft a fundraising campaign?
6. How can libraries craft appeals for Facebook?
7. How can libraries craft appeals for Twitter?
9. Where is social media fundraising headed?
10. How can libraries determine success?

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780081020036
eBook ISBN:
9780081020043

About the Author

Joyce Garczynski

Joyce Garczynski is Towson University’s Communications & Development Librarian. In this role she teaches communication students about the research process, manages library publicity including social media, and crafts fundraising appeals. She has recently researched how academic libraries are using social media to raise money and will discuss her research at the 2016 Academic Library Advancement Network (ALADN) Conference. Joyce received her MLS from the University of Maryland’s iSchool in 2009 and holds a Master’s Degree in Communication from the University of Pennsylvania.

Affiliations and Expertise

Communications and Development Librarian, Albert S. Cook Library, Towson University, Towson, MD, USA

Ratings and Reviews

