Fundraising: How to Raise Money for Your Library Using Social Media introduces the phenomena that many members, supporters and fundraisers are not using social media to fundraise for their libraries, and may not be aware of its strengths and pitfalls. The book discusses why social media should be used to fundraise and how to successfully employ social media campaigns, also providing examples from library funding initiatives that libraries can follow. Since social media changes relatively quickly, library staff members, supporters and fundraisers need up-to-date information on how to craft messages for the platforms that they use.

This book presents less on best practices for specific social media platform, focusing more on library social media fundraising strategies that have been found to be effective (for example, how libraries have successfully created fundraising campaigns with hashtags).