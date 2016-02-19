Fundamentals
2nd Edition
Description
Radiation Dosimetry, Second Edition, Volume I: Fundamentals describes the significant aspects and fundamentals of radiation dosimetry. This books deals with the concepts and units of dosimetry; special problems of energy deposition in the microscopic domain; interactions of x and y rays, charged particles, and neutrons with matter; mathematical theory of radiation fields; ionization; and cavity-chamber theory. Other topics discussed include the LET distributions, Compton and photoelectric effect, pair production by photons, dosimetry principles, and interactions of neutrons with tissue elements. The calculation of neutron dose in large objects; ionization in gases, liquids, and solids; and cavity dimensions comparable with the electron ranges are also deliberated. This publication likewise covers the measurement of absorbed dose and exposure and application of cavity theory to devices other than the ionization chamber. This volume is a valuable reference for radiation workers, but is also beneficial to students and researchers interested in radiation dosimetry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Basic Concepts of Dosimetry
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development of Dosimetry
III. Fundamental Description of Radiation Fields
IV. Interaction of Radiation and Matter
V. Radiation Dosimetry
References
2. Microscopic Energy Distribution in Irradiated Matter
I. Basic Considerations
II. LET Distributions
III. Y Distributions
IV. Z Distributions
V. Summary of Present Status and Recommendations for Future Developments
References
3. X-Ray and T-Ray Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Attenuation of X Rays and Y Rays
III. Compton Effect
IV. Photoelectric Effect
V. Pair Production by Photons
VI. Mass Attenuation and Absorption Coefficients for Photons in Narrow-Beam Geometry
VII. Interpretation of Scintillation Spectrometer Pulse-Height Spectra
VIII. Self-Absorption in y-Sources
IX. Buildup Factor for Photons in Broad Beam Attenuation
X. Y-Ray Output of Radionuclides
References
4. Charged-Particle Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Stopping Power
III. Range
IV. Heavy-Particle Beams
References
5. Mathematical Theory of Radiation Fields
I. Introduction
II. Transport Equations
III. Dosimetry Principles
IV. Adjoints
V. Homogeneous, Infinite Media
References
6. Neutron Interactions and Penetration in Tissue
I. Introduction
II. Interactions of Neutrons with Tissue Elements
III. Units and Calculations of Dose
IV. Calculation of Neutron Dose in Large Objects
References
7. Ionization
I. Ionization in Gases
II. Ionization in Liquids
III. Ionization in Solids
References
8. Cavity-Chamber Theory
I. Introduction
II. Cavity Dimensions Small Compared with the Electron Ranges
III. Cavity Dimensions Large Compared with the Electron Ranges
IV. Cavity Dimensions Comparable with the Electron Ranges
V. The Special Case of the "Matched" Gas and Wall Material
VI. Absolute Measurement of the Stopping Power Ratio
VII. Experimental Examination of Cavity Theory
VIII. Measurement of Absorbed Dose and Exposure
IX. Radiations Other Than X and Y Rays
X. The Application of Cavity Theory to Devices Other than the Ionization Chamber
References
Appendix: Useful Physical Constants and Conversion Factors
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270067