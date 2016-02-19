Radiation Dosimetry, Second Edition, Volume I: Fundamentals describes the significant aspects and fundamentals of radiation dosimetry. This books deals with the concepts and units of dosimetry; special problems of energy deposition in the microscopic domain; interactions of x and y rays, charged particles, and neutrons with matter; mathematical theory of radiation fields; ionization; and cavity-chamber theory. Other topics discussed include the LET distributions, Compton and photoelectric effect, pair production by photons, dosimetry principles, and interactions of neutrons with tissue elements. The calculation of neutron dose in large objects; ionization in gases, liquids, and solids; and cavity dimensions comparable with the electron ranges are also deliberated. This publication likewise covers the measurement of absorbed dose and exposure and application of cavity theory to devices other than the ionization chamber. This volume is a valuable reference for radiation workers, but is also beneficial to students and researchers interested in radiation dosimetry.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Basic Concepts of Dosimetry

I. Introduction

II. Historical Development of Dosimetry

III. Fundamental Description of Radiation Fields

IV. Interaction of Radiation and Matter

V. Radiation Dosimetry

References

2. Microscopic Energy Distribution in Irradiated Matter

I. Basic Considerations

II. LET Distributions

III. Y Distributions

IV. Z Distributions

V. Summary of Present Status and Recommendations for Future Developments

References

3. X-Ray and T-Ray Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Attenuation of X Rays and Y Rays

III. Compton Effect

IV. Photoelectric Effect

V. Pair Production by Photons

VI. Mass Attenuation and Absorption Coefficients for Photons in Narrow-Beam Geometry

VII. Interpretation of Scintillation Spectrometer Pulse-Height Spectra

VIII. Self-Absorption in y-Sources

IX. Buildup Factor for Photons in Broad Beam Attenuation

X. Y-Ray Output of Radionuclides

References

4. Charged-Particle Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Stopping Power

III. Range

IV. Heavy-Particle Beams

References

5. Mathematical Theory of Radiation Fields

I. Introduction

II. Transport Equations

III. Dosimetry Principles

IV. Adjoints

V. Homogeneous, Infinite Media

References

6. Neutron Interactions and Penetration in Tissue

I. Introduction

II. Interactions of Neutrons with Tissue Elements

III. Units and Calculations of Dose

IV. Calculation of Neutron Dose in Large Objects

References

7. Ionization

I. Ionization in Gases

II. Ionization in Liquids

III. Ionization in Solids

References

8. Cavity-Chamber Theory

I. Introduction

II. Cavity Dimensions Small Compared with the Electron Ranges

III. Cavity Dimensions Large Compared with the Electron Ranges

IV. Cavity Dimensions Comparable with the Electron Ranges

V. The Special Case of the "Matched" Gas and Wall Material

VI. Absolute Measurement of the Stopping Power Ratio

VII. Experimental Examination of Cavity Theory

VIII. Measurement of Absorbed Dose and Exposure

IX. Radiations Other Than X and Y Rays

X. The Application of Cavity Theory to Devices Other than the Ionization Chamber

References

Appendix: Useful Physical Constants and Conversion Factors

Author Index

Subject Index

