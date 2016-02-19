Fundamentals of Weed Science
1st Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Weed Science provides an introduction to the basic principles of weed science for undergraduate courses. It discusses several aspects of weed biology and control, and traces the history of herbicide development. The book begins with an introduction to weeds, covering their definition, characteristics, harmful aspects, and the cost of weed control. This is followed chapters on weed classification, the uses of weeds, weed biology, weed ecology, allelopathy, the significance of plant competition, weed management and control methods, and biological weed control. Later chapters deal with herbicidesthe most important weed control tools and the ones with the greatest potential for untoward effects. Students of weed science must understand herbicides and the factors governing their use as well as the potential for misuse. These chapters discuss chemical weed control, the properties and uses of herbicides, factors affecting herbicide performance, herbicide application, herbicide formulation, ecological impact of herbicides, pesticide registration and legislation, weed management systems, and the future of weed science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
Literature Cited
Chapter 2 Weeds: The Beginning
I. Definition of the Term "Weed"
II. Characteristics of Weeds
III. Harmful Aspects of Weeds
IV. Cost of Weeds
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 3 Weed Classification
I. Ancestry
II. Type of Plant
III. Habitat
IV. Life History
V. A Note About Names
Things to Think About
Literature
Chapter 4 Ethnobotany: Uses of Weeds
I. Food for Humans
II. Feed for Animals
III. Medical Uses
IV. Agricultural Uses
V. Ornamentals
VI. Insect or Disease Traps
VII. Reduction of Eutrophication
VIII. Other Uses
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 5 Weed Biology: Reproduction and Dispersal
I. Seed Production
II. Seed Dispersal
III. Seed Germination: Dormancy
IV. Vegetative or Asexual Reproduction
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 6 Weed Ecology
I. Human Influences on Weed Ecology
II. The Weed-Crop Ecosystem
III. Environmental Interactions
IV. Fundamental Ecological Concepts
V. Plant Competition
VI. Plant Characteristics and Competitiveness
VII. The Relationship between Weed Density and Crop Yield
VIII. Magnitude of Competitive Loss
IX. Duration of Competition
X. Economic Analysis
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 7 Allelopathy
I. Allelopathic Chemistry
II. Production of Allelochemicals
III. Allelopathy and Weed-Crop Ecology
Things to Think About
Literature
Chapter 8 The Significance of Plant Competition
I. General Considerations
II. Characteristics of Weeds
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 9 Methods of Weed Management and Control
I. Concepts of Prevention, Control, Eradication, and Management
II. Weed Prevention
III. Mechanical Control
IV. Nonmechanical Methods
V. Cultural Weed Control
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 10 Biological Weed Control
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Application
III. Biological Control Agents
IV. Integration of Techniques
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 11 Introduction to Chemical Weed Control
I. History
II. Advantages of Herbicides
III. Disadvantages of Herbicides
IV. Classification of Herbicides
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 12 Properties and Uses of Herbicides
I. Introduction
II. Inhibitors of Respiration and Photosynthesis
III. Inhibitors of Plant Growth
IV. Inhibitors of Biosynthetic Processes
V. Nonspecific Action
VI. Unknown Action
VII. Summary
Things to Think About
Literature Sources
Chapter 13 Herbicides and Plants
I. Factors Affecting Herbicide Performance
II. General Overview
III. Foliar Active Herbicides
IV. Physiology of Herbicides in Plants
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 14 Herbicides and Soil
I. General Overview
II. Soil
III. Factors Affecting Soil-Applied Herbicides
IV. Soil Persistence of Herbicides
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 15 Herbicide Application
I. Introduction
II. The Reason for Calibration
III. Sprayer Calibration
IV. Calibration Problems
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 16 Herbicide Formulation
I. Introduction
II. Types of Herbicide Formulations
Things to Think About
Chapter 17 Herbicides and the Ecosystem
I. Herbicide Performance
II. Ecological Changes
III. Energy Relationships
IV. The Effects of Herbicides on People
V. Herbicide Safety
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Literature Available
Chapter 18 Pesticide Legislation and Registration
I. The Principles of Pesticide Regulation
II. Federal Laws
III. Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
IV. The Environmental Protection Agency
V. Federal Environmental Pesticide Control Act
VI. Procedural Summary
VII. Tolerance Classes
VIII. The Principles of Pesticide Registration
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 19 Weed Management Systems
I. Introduction
II. A Metaphor for Weed Management
III. The Logical Steps of Weed Management
IV. Weed Management Principles in Six Systems
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 20 Weed Science: The Future
I. Research Needs
II. Political Considerations
III. Conclusion
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Appendix A: List of Crops by Common Name
Appendix B: List of Weeds by Common Name
Glossary
Index
