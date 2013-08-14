Fundamentals of Weed Science - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123944269, 9780123978189

Fundamentals of Weed Science

4th Edition

Authors: Robert L Zimdahl
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123944269
eBook ISBN: 9780123978189
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th August 2013
Page Count: 664
Description

This book addresses herbicides and their use as an important aspect of modern weed management and strives to place them in an ecological framework. Many weed scientists believe agriculture is a continuing struggle with weeds--without good weed control, good and profitable agriculture is impossible. Each agricultural discipline sees itself as central to agriculture's success and continued progress, and weed science is no exception. While not denying the importance of weed management to successful agriculture, this book places it in a larger ecological context. The roles of culture, economics, and politics in weed management are also discussed, enabling scientists and students to understand the larger effects on society.

Key Features

  • Information on New herbicides included, along with the old herbicides that are important for understanding the history
  • New section on weed resistance to herbicides and genetic engineering
  • New information on invasive plants
  • Expanded chapters on Biological Control, Pesticide Legislation and Regulation, Weed Management Systems, and more
  • Instructor resources can be found at http://textbooks.elsevier.com/web/Login.aspx, and it is password protected. Please contact your sales representative at textbooks@elsevier.com for access to the instructor resources. The insturctor site consists of chapter questions, essay questions, an exam and images from the book

Readership

Graduate students, faculty, and researchers in weed science; government officials

Table of Contents

Dedication

Epigraph

Preface

Endnote: Agricultural Examples

Literature Cited

Chapter 1. Introduction

Literature Cited

Chapter 2. Weeds—The Beginning

The Beginning

Definition of the Word Weed

Characteristics of Weeds

Harmful Aspects of Weeds

Cost of Weeds

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 3. Weed Classification

Phylogenetic Relationships

A Note About Names

Classification Methods

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 4. Uses of Weeds—Ethnobotany

Food for Humans

Feed for Animals

Medical Uses

Agricultural Uses

Ornamental Uses

Insect or Disease Traps

Pollution Control

Other Uses

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 5. Weed Reproduction and Dispersal

Seed Production

Seed Dispersal

Seed Germination—Dormancy

Vegetative or Asexual Reproduction

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 6. Weed Ecology

Human Influences on Weed Ecology

The Weed–Crop Ecosystem

Environmental Interactions

Fundamental Ecological Concepts

Plant Competition

Plant Characteristics and Competitiveness

The Relationship between Weed Density and Crop Yield

Magnitude of Competitive Loss

Duration of Competition

Economic Analyses

Mathematical Models of Competition

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 7. Weed Population Genetics

Genetic Diversity

Gene Expression and Phenotypic Diversity

Mating Systems

Evolution of Weed Populations

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 8. Invasive Plants

What is an Invasive Species?

What is the Extent of Invasive Plants?

Which Species will be Invasive?

Why do Invasions Occur?

Consequences of Plant Invasions

Management of Invasive Plants

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 9. Allelopathy

Allelopathic Chemistry

Production of Allelochemicals

Allelopathy and Weed–Crop Ecology

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 10. Methods of Weed Management

Prevention, Control, Eradication, and Management Defined

Preventive Techniques and Weed Laws

Nonchemical Methods of Weed Management

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 11. Weed Management for Organic Farming Systems

Introduction

What is Organic Agriculture?

Feeding the World

Methods of Weed Management in Organic Agriculture

A Different View

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 12. Biological Weed Control

General

Methods of Application

Biological Control Agents

Integration of Techniques

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 13. Introduction to Chemical Weed Control

History of Chemical Weed Control

Advantages of Herbicides

Disadvantages of Herbicides

Classification of Herbicides

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 14. Herbicides and Plants

Factors Affecting Herbicide Performance

General

Foliar-Active Herbicides

Physiology of Herbicides in Plants

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 15. Herbicides and Soil

Soil

Factors Affecting Soil-Applied Herbicides

Soil Persistence of Herbicides

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Further Reading

Chapter 16. Properties and Uses of Herbicides

Introduction

Light-Dependent Herbicides

Fatty Acid Biosynthesis Inhibition

Cell Growth Inhibition

Auxin-Like Action—Growth Regulators

Amino Acid Biosynthesis Inhibition

Inhibitors of Respiration

Unknown and Miscellaneous

Summary

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 17. Herbicide Formulation

Introduction

Types of Herbicide Formulations

Surfactants and Adjuvants

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 18. Herbicide Resistance and Genetically Modified Crops

Definitions

Development of the Problem

The Advent of GM Crops

Concerns and Criticism of GM Crops

Challenges

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 19. Herbicides and the Environment

Herbicide Performance

Ecological Changes

Environmental Contamination

Energy Relationships

Herbicide Safety

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Further Reading

Chapter 20. Pesticide Legislation and Registration

The Principles of Pesticide Registration

Federal Laws

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act

The Environmental Protection Agency

Federal Environmental Pesticide Control Act

Procedural Summary

Tolerance Classes

Procedures for Pesticide Registration

A Final Comment

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 21. Weed Management Systems

Introduction

A Metaphor for Weed Management

The Logical Steps of Weed Management

Weed Management Principles in Seven Systems

Molecular Biology in Weed Management

Weed Management Decision Aids

Summary

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Chapter 22. Weed Science—The Future

Research Needs

Political Considerations

Conclusion

Things to Think About

Literature Cited

Appendix 1. List of Crop and Other Non-Weedy Plants Cited in Text

Appendix 2. Weeds Cited in Text

Glossary of Terms Used in Weed Science

Index

Details

No. of pages:
664
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123944269
eBook ISBN:
9780123978189

About the Author

Robert L Zimdahl

Robert L. Zimdahl is a Professor of Weed Science at Colorado State University. He received his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Oregon State University. Among his many honors and awards, Dr. Zimdahl was elected a Fellow of the Weed Science Society of America in 1986 and currently serves as editor of that society’s journal, Weed Science. He has been a member of several international task forces and has authored a number of books and articles on the subject of weed science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Dept of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA

Ratings and Reviews

