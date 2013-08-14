Fundamentals of Weed Science
4th Edition
Description
This book addresses herbicides and their use as an important aspect of modern weed management and strives to place them in an ecological framework. Many weed scientists believe agriculture is a continuing struggle with weeds--without good weed control, good and profitable agriculture is impossible. Each agricultural discipline sees itself as central to agriculture's success and continued progress, and weed science is no exception. While not denying the importance of weed management to successful agriculture, this book places it in a larger ecological context. The roles of culture, economics, and politics in weed management are also discussed, enabling scientists and students to understand the larger effects on society.
Key Features
- Information on New herbicides included, along with the old herbicides that are important for understanding the history
- New section on weed resistance to herbicides and genetic engineering
- New information on invasive plants
- Expanded chapters on Biological Control, Pesticide Legislation and Regulation, Weed Management Systems, and more
Readership
Graduate students, faculty, and researchers in weed science; government officials
Table of Contents
Dedication
Epigraph
Preface
Endnote: Agricultural Examples
Literature Cited
Chapter 1. Introduction
Literature Cited
Chapter 2. Weeds—The Beginning
The Beginning
Definition of the Word Weed
Characteristics of Weeds
Harmful Aspects of Weeds
Cost of Weeds
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 3. Weed Classification
Phylogenetic Relationships
A Note About Names
Classification Methods
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 4. Uses of Weeds—Ethnobotany
Food for Humans
Feed for Animals
Medical Uses
Agricultural Uses
Ornamental Uses
Insect or Disease Traps
Pollution Control
Other Uses
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 5. Weed Reproduction and Dispersal
Seed Production
Seed Dispersal
Seed Germination—Dormancy
Vegetative or Asexual Reproduction
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 6. Weed Ecology
Human Influences on Weed Ecology
The Weed–Crop Ecosystem
Environmental Interactions
Fundamental Ecological Concepts
Plant Competition
Plant Characteristics and Competitiveness
The Relationship between Weed Density and Crop Yield
Magnitude of Competitive Loss
Duration of Competition
Economic Analyses
Mathematical Models of Competition
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 7. Weed Population Genetics
Genetic Diversity
Gene Expression and Phenotypic Diversity
Mating Systems
Evolution of Weed Populations
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 8. Invasive Plants
What is an Invasive Species?
What is the Extent of Invasive Plants?
Which Species will be Invasive?
Why do Invasions Occur?
Consequences of Plant Invasions
Management of Invasive Plants
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 9. Allelopathy
Allelopathic Chemistry
Production of Allelochemicals
Allelopathy and Weed–Crop Ecology
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 10. Methods of Weed Management
Prevention, Control, Eradication, and Management Defined
Preventive Techniques and Weed Laws
Nonchemical Methods of Weed Management
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 11. Weed Management for Organic Farming Systems
Introduction
What is Organic Agriculture?
Feeding the World
Methods of Weed Management in Organic Agriculture
A Different View
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 12. Biological Weed Control
General
Methods of Application
Biological Control Agents
Integration of Techniques
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 13. Introduction to Chemical Weed Control
History of Chemical Weed Control
Advantages of Herbicides
Disadvantages of Herbicides
Classification of Herbicides
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 14. Herbicides and Plants
Factors Affecting Herbicide Performance
General
Foliar-Active Herbicides
Physiology of Herbicides in Plants
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 15. Herbicides and Soil
Soil
Factors Affecting Soil-Applied Herbicides
Soil Persistence of Herbicides
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Further Reading
Chapter 16. Properties and Uses of Herbicides
Introduction
Light-Dependent Herbicides
Fatty Acid Biosynthesis Inhibition
Cell Growth Inhibition
Auxin-Like Action—Growth Regulators
Amino Acid Biosynthesis Inhibition
Inhibitors of Respiration
Unknown and Miscellaneous
Summary
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 17. Herbicide Formulation
Introduction
Types of Herbicide Formulations
Surfactants and Adjuvants
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 18. Herbicide Resistance and Genetically Modified Crops
Definitions
Development of the Problem
The Advent of GM Crops
Concerns and Criticism of GM Crops
Challenges
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 19. Herbicides and the Environment
Herbicide Performance
Ecological Changes
Environmental Contamination
Energy Relationships
Herbicide Safety
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Further Reading
Chapter 20. Pesticide Legislation and Registration
The Principles of Pesticide Registration
Federal Laws
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
The Environmental Protection Agency
Federal Environmental Pesticide Control Act
Procedural Summary
Tolerance Classes
Procedures for Pesticide Registration
A Final Comment
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 21. Weed Management Systems
Introduction
A Metaphor for Weed Management
The Logical Steps of Weed Management
Weed Management Principles in Seven Systems
Molecular Biology in Weed Management
Weed Management Decision Aids
Summary
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Chapter 22. Weed Science—The Future
Research Needs
Political Considerations
Conclusion
Things to Think About
Literature Cited
Appendix 1. List of Crop and Other Non-Weedy Plants Cited in Text
Appendix 2. Weeds Cited in Text
Glossary of Terms Used in Weed Science
Index
About the Author
Robert L Zimdahl
Robert L. Zimdahl is a Professor of Weed Science at Colorado State University. He received his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Oregon State University. Among his many honors and awards, Dr. Zimdahl was elected a Fellow of the Weed Science Society of America in 1986 and currently serves as editor of that society’s journal, Weed Science. He has been a member of several international task forces and has authored a number of books and articles on the subject of weed science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Dept of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA