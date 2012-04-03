Fundamentals of Urine and Body Fluid Analysis
3rd Edition
Description
Renowned for its clear writing style, logical organization, level and depth of content, and excellent color illustrations, Fundamentals of Urine & Body Fluid Analysis, 3rd Edition covers the collection and analysis of urine, fecal specimens, vaginal secretions, and other body fluids such as cerebrospinal, synovial, seminal, amniotic, pleural, pericardial, and peritoneal fluids. Expert author Nancy Brunzel shares her extensive knowledge and expertise in the field, presenting key information and essential techniques and procedures, as well as easy-to-grasp explanations of how to correlate data with basic anatomy and physiology to understand pathological processes.
Key Features
- Vaginal Fluid Analysis chapter covers vaginal wet preps, a topic not found in many other references.
- Case studies help you understand how key concepts apply to real-world practice.
- Full-color images and photomicrographs show you what you should see under the microscope.
- An image glossary presents 94 additional images to help you identify rare and common cells.
- Multiple-choice questions at the end of every chapter allow you to test your understanding of the material.
- A glossary at the end of the book offers quick access to key terms and definitions.
Table of Contents
- Microscopy
- Quality Assurance and Safety
- Urine Specimen Types, Collection, and Preservation
- The Kidney
- The Renal Function
- Physical Examination of Urine
- Chemical Examination of Urine
- Microscopic Examination of Urine Sediment
Urine Sediment Image Gallery
- Renal and Metabolic Disease
- Fecal Analysis
- Seminal Fluid Analysis
- Amniotic Fluid Analysis
- Cerebrospinal Fluid Analysis
- Synovial Fluid Analysis
- Pleural, Pericardial, and Peritoneal Fluid Analysis
- Vaginal Fluid Analysis
- Automation of Urine and Body Fluid Analysis
- Body Fluid Analysis: Manual Hemacytometer Counts and Differential Slide Preparation
Glossary of Terms
Answers to Study Questions
Appendix A. Reagent Strip Guide
Appendix B. Reference Ranges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 3rd April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777242
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709649
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277747
About the Author
Nancy Brunzel
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota