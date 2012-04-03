Fundamentals of Urine and Body Fluid Analysis - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437709896, 9781455777242

Fundamentals of Urine and Body Fluid Analysis

3rd Edition

Authors: Nancy Brunzel
eBook ISBN: 9781455777242
eBook ISBN: 9781455709649
eBook ISBN: 9780323277747
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd April 2012
Page Count: 464
Description

Renowned for its clear writing style, logical organization, level and depth of content, and excellent color illustrations, Fundamentals of Urine & Body Fluid Analysis, 3rd Edition covers the collection and analysis of urine, fecal specimens, vaginal secretions, and other body fluids such as cerebrospinal, synovial, seminal, amniotic, pleural, pericardial, and peritoneal fluids. Expert author Nancy Brunzel shares her extensive knowledge and expertise in the field, presenting key information and essential techniques and procedures, as well as easy-to-grasp explanations of how to correlate data with basic anatomy and physiology to understand pathological processes.

Key Features

  • Vaginal Fluid Analysis chapter covers vaginal wet preps, a topic not found in many other references.

  • Case studies help you understand how key concepts apply to real-world practice.

  • Full-color images and photomicrographs show you what you should see under the microscope.

  • An image glossary presents 94 additional images to help you identify rare and common cells.

  • Multiple-choice questions at the end of every chapter allow you to test your understanding of the material.

  • A glossary at the end of the book offers quick access to key terms and definitions.

Table of Contents

  1. Microscopy

  2. Quality Assurance and Safety

  3. Urine Specimen Types, Collection, and Preservation

  4. The Kidney

  5. The Renal Function

  6. Physical Examination of Urine

  7. Chemical Examination of Urine

  8. Microscopic Examination of Urine Sediment
    Urine Sediment Image Gallery

  9. Renal and Metabolic Disease

  10. Fecal Analysis

  11. Seminal Fluid Analysis

  12. Amniotic Fluid Analysis

  13. Cerebrospinal Fluid Analysis

  14. Synovial Fluid Analysis

  15. Pleural, Pericardial, and Peritoneal Fluid Analysis

  16. Vaginal Fluid Analysis

  17. Automation of Urine and Body Fluid Analysis

  18. Body Fluid Analysis: Manual Hemacytometer Counts and Differential Slide Preparation

Glossary of Terms

Answers to Study Questions

Appendix A. Reagent Strip Guide

Appendix B. Reference Ranges

About the Author

Nancy Brunzel

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota

