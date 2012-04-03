Fundamentals of Urine and Body Fluid Analysis

Renowned for its clear writing style, logical organization, level and depth of content, and excellent color illustrations, Fundamentals of Urine & Body Fluid Analysis, 3rd Edition covers the collection and analysis of urine, fecal specimens, vaginal secretions, and other body fluids such as cerebrospinal, synovial, seminal, amniotic, pleural, pericardial, and peritoneal fluids. Expert author Nancy Brunzel shares her extensive knowledge and expertise in the field, presenting key information and essential techniques and procedures, as well as easy-to-grasp explanations of how to correlate data with basic anatomy and physiology to understand pathological processes.