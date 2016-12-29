Fundamentals of Urine and Body Fluid Analysis
4th Edition
Description
Learn to accurately analyze urine and body fluids with Fundamentals of Urine & Body Fluid Analysis, 4th Edition. Known for its clear writing style, logical organization, and vivid full-color illustrations, this renowned text covers the fundamental principles of urine and body fluids that are frequently encountered in the clinical laboratory. This includes the collection and analysis of urine, fecal specimens, vaginal secretions, and other body fluids such as cerebrospinal, synovial, seminal, amniotic, pleural, pericardial, and peritoneal fluids. In addition, author Nancy Brunzel also shares her own extensive knowledge and expertise in the field as she highlights key information and walks you through essential techniques and procedures — showing you how to correlate data with your knowledge of basic anatomy and physiology in order to understand pathologic processes. In all, this is the perfect book to help you master all aspects of urine and body fluid analysis.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Analysis of Vaginal Secretions chapter covers vaginal wet preps — a fluid collected and evaluated frequently in physician offices.
- UNIQUE! Image gallery on urine sediment houses 100 urine sediment micrographs to help you accurately identify urine sediment elements.
- UNIQUE! Chapter on microscopy provides valuable information as you complete clinical work with microscopes.
- Full color, high quality images aid in accurately identifying urine and body fluids at a microscopic level.
- Glossary at the end of the book provides accurate definitions at your fingertips.
- Excellent pedagogy includes key terms, learning objectives, case studies, and study questions to help provide a framework and learning pathway.
Table of Contents
1. Quality Assessment and Safety
2. Urine Specimen Types, Collection, and Preservation
3. The Kidney
4. Renal Function
5. Physical Examination of Urine
6. Chemical Examination of Urine
7. Microscopic Examination of Urine Sediment
Urine Sediment Image Gallery
8. Renal and Metabolic Disease
9. Cerebrospinal Fluid Analysis
10. Pleural, Pericardial, and Peritoneal Fluid Analysis
11. Synovial Fluid Analysis
12. Seminal Fluid Analysis
13. Analysis of Vaginal Secretions
14. Amniotic Fluid Analysis
15. Fecal Analysis
16. Automation of Urine and Body Fluid Analysis
17. Body Fluid Analysis: Manual Hemocytometer Counts and Differential Slide Preparation
18. Microscopy
Appendix A: Reagent Strip Color Charts
Appendix B: Comparison of Reagent Strip Principles, Sensitivity, and Specificity
Appendix C: Reference Intervals
Appendix D: Body Fluid Diluents and Pretreatment Solutions
Appendix E: Manual and Historic Methods of Interest
Answer Key
Glossary
Index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 29th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323374798
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323396400
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323396363
About the Author
Nancy Brunzel
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota