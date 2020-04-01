Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage with Mosby's Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage 6e Package - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323761307

Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage with Mosby's Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage 6e Package

7th Edition

Authors: Sandy Fritz Luke Fritz
Paperback ISBN: 9780323761307
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 832
About the Author

Sandy Fritz

Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4

Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director

Luke Fritz

Instructor Health Enrichment Center School of Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork Lapeer, Michigan

