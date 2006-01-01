Fundamentals of Stored-Product Entomology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Part I: Ecology and Decision Aids
- Introduction to Part I: Ecology and Decision Aids
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Storage habitat
- Species associated with stored products
- Identification
- Economic losses
- Regulations
- Business practices
- Summary
- Study questions
- Chapter 2: Techniques
- Rearing
- Insect extraction and detection
- Sorting species
- Sexing
- Mating
- Feeding
- Age grading
- Utilization of entomological techniques
- Study Questions
- Chapter 3: Mobility
- Example 1—Exploitation of food sources by Tribolium castaneum
- Example 2—Cadra cautella’s response to calling females and food
- Example 3—Insects in stored grain
- Environmental factors
- Physiological state
- Distance moved
- Utilization of mobility information
- Study questions
- Chapter 4: Sources of Infestation
- Wild hosts
- Field infestation
- Residual infestation
- Commodities
- Locating source populations
- Relative importance
- Utilization of source population information
- Study questions
- Chapter 5: Sampling
- Sampling plan
- Sampling device or method
- Time and frequency of sampling
- Sampling locations
- Size of sample unit
- Number of samples
- Sampling statistics
- Predicting variance of means
- Probability of detection (P)
- Estimation of insect density
- Relationship between probability of detection and variance of estimates
- Sequential sampling
- Utilizing sampling information
- Study questions
- Chapter 6: Life History
- Developmental time
- Survival of immature stages
- Egg laying
- Adult longevity
- Diapause
- Handling and processing
- Utilization of life history information
- Study questions
- Chapter 7: Population Growth
- Types of models
- Predictions
- Accuracy
- Utilization of insect population growth models
- Study questions
- Chapter 8: Decision Aids
- Monitoring-based insect pest management
- Cost-benefit analysis
- Area-wide insect pest management
- Evaluating the efficacy of insect pest management
- Consultants and expert systems
- Utilization of decision aids
- Study questions
- Chapter 9: Economics
- Cost comparisons for raw commodities
- Cost comparisons for the food processor
- Calculating equipment cost
- Overall cost
- Utilization of economic information
- Study questions
- Chapter 10: Resistance
- Resistance mechanisms
- Prevalence
- Monitoring
- Biological factors
- Operational factors
- Refuges
- Farm storage
- Utilization of a resistance-management program
- Study questions
- Part II: Choosing a Pest Management Method
- Introduction to Part II: Choosing a Pest Management Method
- Chapter 11: Biological Control
- Principles
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Implementation options
- Integration
- Utilization of biological control
- Study questions
- Chapter 12: Aeration
- Principles
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Implementation options
- Integration
- Utilization of aeration
- Study questions
- Chapter 13: Sanitation and Exclusion
- Principles
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Implementation options
- Integration
- Utilization of sanitation and exclusion
- Study questions
- Chapter 14: Extreme Temperatures
- Principles
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Implementation options
- Integration
- Utilization of extreme temperatures
- Study questions
- Chapter 15: Impact and Removal
- Principles
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Implementation options
- Utilization of impact and removal
- Study questions
- Chapter 16: Ionizing Radiation
- Principles
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Implementation options
- Integration
- Utilization of ionizing radiation
- Study questions
- Chapter 17: Residual Insecticides
- Principles
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Implementation options
- Integration
- Utilization of residual insecticides
- Study questions
- Chapter 18: Fumigants and Modified Atmospheres
- Principles
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Implementation options
- Integration
- Utilization of fumigants and modified atmospheres
- Study questions
- Chapter 19: Conclusions
- Part III: Resources and Exercises
- Introduction to Part III: Resources and Exercises
- Chapter 20: Books and Reviews
- Chapter 21: Conference Proceedings
- International Working Conferences
- Controlled Atmosphere conferences
- Voluntary association of organizations
- Chapter 22: Terminology
- Augmentation (see Natural enemies)
- Belt conveyor (see Elevator)
- Bioresmethrin (see Pyrethroids)
- Bulk density (see Test weight)
- Carbaryl (see Carbamate)
- Conservation of natural enemies (see Natural enemies)
- DDT (see Chlorinated hydrocarbons)
- Deep-bin cup (see Trier)
- Deltamethrin (see Pyrethroids)
- Drag conveyor (see Elevator)
- Fenvalerate (see Pyrethroids)
- Inoculative releases (see Natural enemies)
- Instar (see Molt)
- Inundative releases (see Natural enemies)
- Lindane (see Chlorinated hydrocarbons)
- Mark-recapture (see Release-recapture)
- Methoprene (see Juvenile hormone)
- Methoxychlor (see Chlorinated hydrocarbons)
- Parasitoids (see Natural enemies)
- Pathogens (see Natural enemies)
- Permethrin (see Pyrethroids)
- Pneumatic conveyor (see Elevator)
- Predator (see Natural enemies)
- Pirimiphos-methyl (see Organophosphates)
- Screw conveyor (see Elevator)
- Spouted bed (see Fluidized or spouted bed)
- Vacuum probe (see Trier)
- Chapter 23: Sampling Exercise
- Chapter 24: Insect Population Growth Model
- References
- Index
Description
This reference discusses the fundamentals of stored-product entomology that need to be considered in planning, implementation, and evaluation of a pest management program. It is based on the review of an extensive database of references and many years of research on stored-product insect problems by the expert authors. The information in this book helps answer consumers’ concern about pesticide residues in food by providing helpful IPM and alternative approaches for pest management. It provides the basic information needed to manage pests with and without the use of chemicals.
Managing pests requires a thorough understanding of insect biology, behavior, ecology, sampling, pros and cons of management options, and responses of insects to the various management options. This comprehensive book covers all of these topics, beginning with a discussion of the scope of stored-product entomology. It also provides insight into the diversity of foods and habitats utilized by stored-product insects, the types of economic losses attributable to them, and the ways in which an understanding of their biology can be used to study or manage these insects. Insect mobility, sources of insect infestation, sampling, life history, and population growth are discussed as well, as they play an important role in developing an effective sampling program. In addition, decision aids, the cost of management methods, and the resistance of insects to management methods are covered.
For insight into the thought process of choosing treatment options, eight pest management methods are thoroughly described, including a statement of the basic operating principle and background information. For help choosing various chemical and nonchemical methods for diverse situations, the advantages, disadvantages and implementation options for each method are given. Students, extension educators, consultants, food industry sanitarians and managers, legislators, regulators, and insect pest management professionals are sure to find information that will help them to improve pest management.
Key Features
- Study questions at the end of each chapter
- Suggested supplemental reading, including books, conference proceeding papers, literature reviews, research papers, government publications, and popular articles
- General overview of the biology for a basic understanding of pest control issues
- Guides the reader through the thought process of designing a pest control program or research study
- Images of the most damaging of stored-product insect pest species for identification of families
- Quick methods for distinguishing closely related stored-product insect species
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st January 2006
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104286
Reviews
"…extremely valuable information for researchers, university students and technicians engaged in studies and control of stored product pests and therefore should be in each agricultural library." --Journal of Plant Protection Research
"…easy to read and understand...will be found very useful." --Educational Book Review